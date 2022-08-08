ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Congressman Clay Higgins receives endorsement from former Pres. Trump

By Bjorn Morfin
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 5 days ago
FILE – Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., arrives at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, May 14, 2021. Higgins, who represents southwest Louisiana, said he, his…

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Congressman Clay Higgins (LA-03) announced that he has received the endorsement for re-election from the 45th President of the United States Donald Trump.

President Trump’s statement reads:

Cogressman Clay Higgins is a fantastic Representative for Louisiana’s 3rd Congressional District!

A former Law Enforcment Officer and U.S. Army Veteran, Clay if fighting to Uphold the Rule of Law, Secure our Boarder, and Stop Deadly Opiods from Stealing American Lives. Clay Strongly Supports our Great Military and Vets, Defends our Second Amendment, and Champions Energy Independence.

Clay Higgins is an Ameria First Warrior, and he has my Complete and Total Endorsement!

President Donald Trump

Congressman Higgins responded to the endorsement and said that he is honored to receive President Trump’s support.

I am honored to receive President Trump’s complete and total endorsement. Every time we speak, he is an uplifting, optimistic Patriot. He loves America and will always put the American People first. America was stronger, safer, and more prosperous under his leadership. For six years, the President and I have worked together to serve We, the People, and I will continue that mission in Congress.

Congressman Clay Higgins

trump's jailer
4d ago

former president...the one who stole documents from the white house Scammed Supporters Out of $250 Million for Nonexistent Fraud FundSupporters who thought they were donating to “election integrity” instead saw some of their money funneled to Trump hotels

Vince Benoit
4d ago

Has my vote, because of his record while in Office. I surely wouldn't penalize him because of an endorsement. That would be ridiculous.

