Oklahoma City, OK

Mike Muscala contract details revealed; signed two-year deal worth $7 million

By Clemente Almanza
 5 days ago
The details of Mike Muscala’s new contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder have been revealed.

Spotrac’s Keith Smith reported that the previously-reported one-year, veterans minimum deal with the Thunder is actually for two years at $7 million with a team option on the second season. Each season is fully guaranteed at $3.5 million.

Muscala originally signed the contract with the Thunder on June 30 after the team declined his $3.5 million team option. The team did not make the signing official until last week.

This is a bit surprising as it completely changes the context of the original reporting on Muscala’s deal. Initially, it appeared that he gave money back in order to stay in Oklahoma City, but now it looks like nothing really changed for him.

