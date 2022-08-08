Read full article on original website
Aaron King
4d ago
both sides will attack each other instead of truly laying out there agendas. that's the way our politics works anymore. sad but true.
Reply(2)
3
carla whaley
4d ago
Republicans…does anyone know what they stand for? I would like to see ads where the candidates talk about what they are going to do instead of this uncivilized beating down of the person they are running against.
Reply
2
Andrea Patterson
4d ago
So they're doing the same as Dems only in reverse then?
Reply
10
Related
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Governor Signs ‘Right to Try’ Expansion
The “right to try” has been expanded in Arizona. Gov. Doug Ducey held a signing ceremony for five bills that passed with bipartisan support in this year’s legislative session. It included Senate Bill 1163, the Right to Try for Individualized Treatments. Sen. Nancy Barto, R-Phoenix, is the...
KTAR.com
Listen: Arizona candidates join KTAR News to discuss platforms ahead of general election
PHOENIX — Arizona political candidates will join KTAR News 92.3 FM until the general election to discuss their platforms and why they are the best fit for the role. The Grand Canyon State has a number of high-profile races, including for governor, U.S. Senate, secretary of state and attorney general.
KTAR.com
Former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer wants Lake to stop elections rhetoric, pivot to policy
PHOENIX — Former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer said Wednesday she wants Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake to stop her elections rhetoric and start focusing on policy issues ahead of November’s general election. “I want her to pivot, and I want her to move in the direction of policy....
prescottenews.com
Update on Arizona State Senate Race in LD-1
As of Wednesday, August 10th, with the Secretary of State’s website updated at 6:16 pm, the number of votes for Ken Bennett and Steve Zipperman have not changed since Tuesday. Mr. Bennet is still ahead by 256 votes. Prescot teNews will continue to watch this race.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
knau.org
Study finds Latino, Indigenous voters more likely to be dropped from Arizona early voting list
Latino and Native American voters in Arizona are at a disproportionately higher risk of being dropped from the state’s mail-in ballot list. That’s according to a new study examining the fallout from recent changes made to the state’s early voting system used by two-thirds of the electorate.
Primary turnout is a record: Highest in GOP dominated counties
With nearly every ballot counted, 1,459,346 Arizonans voted last week. That breaks the record set in 2020 by about 7,000 ballots.
Arizona among the top five states for political free speech, report says
(The Center Square) – How protected is political free speech in Arizona?. It’s in the top five in terms of best places in the country for it, a new report says. The Institute for Free Speech released its rankings for how states perform on issues like “free speech and association rights of individuals and groups interested in speaking about candidates, issues of public policy, and their government.”
12news.com
VERIFY: Did Katie Hobbs vote against funding Arizona's border strike force?
PHOENIX — Before running for Arizona governor, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs served four terms in the state Legislature, rising to Democratic leader of the Senate. We're verifying one claim in a new TV ad, paid for by the Republican Governors Association Arizona PAC, that singles out Hobbs' Senate vote on funding for Gov. Doug Ducey's Border Strike Task Force.
RELATED PEOPLE
prescottenews.com
Arizona State Senate race: Votes still coming in
As of 7 pm, August 9th, the Secretary of State’s website is reporting that Ken Bennett is now ahead by 256 votes. We will continue to monitor this race.
The Amarillo Pioneer
DeSantis to Headline Rally for New Mexico Governor Candidate Ronchetti
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will appear at a rally this weekend for New Mexico gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti in Carlsbad. According to the Ronchetti campaign, on Sunday at 4pm, DeSantis will take the stage in Carlsbad to campaign for the New Mexico Republican. In addition to DeSantis, U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell will also appear at the rally, as she seeks re-election this year.
KOLD-TV
KOLD Investigates: Arizona taking border security into its own hands, invests millions in security
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gov. Doug Ducey wants Arizona to take border security into its own hands, and has invested millions of dollars to do it. Ducey signed House Bill 2317 which dedicates $335 million in state sales tax revenue to border security. “Inaction by President Joe Biden...
AZFamily
Maricopa County looking to hire 3,000 poll workers before general election
New law criminalizes hazing in Arizona ten years after ASU fraternity pledge's death. The bill is known as Jack’s law in reference to Jack Culolias, a 19-year-old ASU student who died after drinking too much at an ASU fraternity pledge event. U.S. Secretary of Transportation visits Phoenix to discuss...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjzz.org
Arizona's secretary of state race is drawing a lot of attention — and out-of-state money
Republican Mark Finchem will face Democrat Adrian Fontes in the race for Arizona secretary of state in November after each emerged from their party’s primary last week. Races for secretary of state across the country are attracting more money than ever before. An analysis by the Brennan Center for Justice finds in six states with that office on the ballot, candidates have raised more than $16 million; that’s more than twice the amount at the same time four years ago. And a lot of that money is coming from out of state.
KGUN 9
Arizona to close border wall whether Feds like it or not
PHOENIX (KGUN) — Governor Doug Ducey’s office says it’s tired of waiting for the federal government to close gaps in the border wall. So, the state is moving to close one of the gaps in a matter of days. It is working to stack shipping containers in...
kawc.org
Ducey’s Border Wall Construction is “Political Theater,” says Environment Researcher
Governor Doug Ducey may be violating the law by not following contracting processes to conduct construction on sections of the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Friday, Gov. Ducey announced construction had begun on border gaps within the Yuma Sector of the U.S.-Mexico border, a 126 mile stretch between the Yuma-Pima County line in Arizona and the Imperial Sand Dunes in California. He signed an Executive Order outlining his reasons the state needs to act, saying the state cannot wait for federal action.
Arizona To Use Shipping Containers to Fill In a 1,000 Foot Border Gap in Yuma
On Aug. 12, Arizona Governor Ducey issued an Executive Order to immediately fill in gaps in the Yuma Border Wall. The Governor will put 60 double-stacked shipping containers, reinforced with concertina wire at the top, in the gaps. As a result, construction began Friday morning, Aug. 12, on the thousand-foot gap in the border wall near Yuma, Arizona.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
In Pennsylvania, a scrappy interloper — New Jersey — dominates U.S. Senate race
Any Pennsylvanian with even a passing interest in politics knows who John Fetterman is. The Keystone State’s lieutenant governor has made a name for himself as a working-class antihero in Harrisburg, a persona he has crafted largely in self-deprecating social media posts in which he embraces his notorious aversion to pants, his wife’s gentle ribbing, and his hulking resemblance to a professional wrestler.
kawc.org
Lines Says Arizona Plan to Fill Border Gaps in the Works for Months
Work began Friday on Governor Doug Ducey’s latest plan to close the gaps in Yuma’s border wall. It uses shipping containers reinforced with concertina wire to seal the holes. Governor Ducey issued an executive order early Friday morning directing the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs to...
AZFamily
Buses sending asylum seekers from Arizona to Washington, D.C. cost $80K per trip
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A program that sends asylum seekers on charter buses from the Arizona-Mexico border to Washington, D.C. has cost the State of Arizona an estimated $3 million in its three months of operation. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey started the program in May, sending asylum seekers from Arizona...
kjzz.org
Arizona again ranks among worst states for child well-being
Arizona once again ranks among the worst places in the country for child wellbeing. The Annie E. Casey Foundation considers education, health, family and economic factors in its annual Kids Count Data Book report. In this year's report, Arizona fell to 44th place among states. Last year, Arizona had ranked 40th.
Comments / 32