ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 32

Aaron King
4d ago

both sides will attack each other instead of truly laying out there agendas. that's the way our politics works anymore. sad but true.

Reply(2)
3
carla whaley
4d ago

Republicans…does anyone know what they stand for? I would like to see ads where the candidates talk about what they are going to do instead of this uncivilized beating down of the person they are running against.

Reply
2
Andrea Patterson
4d ago

So they're doing the same as Dems only in reverse then?

Reply
10
Related
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Governor Signs ‘Right to Try’ Expansion

The “right to try” has been expanded in Arizona. Gov. Doug Ducey held a signing ceremony for five bills that passed with bipartisan support in this year’s legislative session. It included Senate Bill 1163, the Right to Try for Individualized Treatments. Sen. Nancy Barto, R-Phoenix, is the...
ARIZONA STATE
prescottenews.com

Update on Arizona State Senate Race in LD-1

As of Wednesday, August 10th, with the Secretary of State’s website updated at 6:16 pm, the number of votes for Ken Bennett and Steve Zipperman have not changed since Tuesday. Mr. Bennet is still ahead by 256 votes. Prescot teNews will continue to watch this race.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Nevada State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
The Center Square

Arizona among the top five states for political free speech, report says

(The Center Square) – How protected is political free speech in Arizona?. It’s in the top five in terms of best places in the country for it, a new report says. The Institute for Free Speech released its rankings for how states perform on issues like “free speech and association rights of individuals and groups interested in speaking about candidates, issues of public policy, and their government.”
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

VERIFY: Did Katie Hobbs vote against funding Arizona's border strike force?

PHOENIX — Before running for Arizona governor, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs served four terms in the state Legislature, rising to Democratic leader of the Senate. We're verifying one claim in a new TV ad, paid for by the Republican Governors Association Arizona PAC, that singles out Hobbs' Senate vote on funding for Gov. Doug Ducey's Border Strike Task Force.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Hobbs
Person
Doug Ducey
The Amarillo Pioneer

DeSantis to Headline Rally for New Mexico Governor Candidate Ronchetti

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will appear at a rally this weekend for New Mexico gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti in Carlsbad. According to the Ronchetti campaign, on Sunday at 4pm, DeSantis will take the stage in Carlsbad to campaign for the New Mexico Republican. In addition to DeSantis, U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell will also appear at the rally, as she seeks re-election this year.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Governor#Politics Federal#Politics State#Election State#Election Federal#Gop#Rga#The Border Strike Force
kjzz.org

Arizona's secretary of state race is drawing a lot of attention — and out-of-state money

Republican Mark Finchem will face Democrat Adrian Fontes in the race for Arizona secretary of state in November after each emerged from their party’s primary last week. Races for secretary of state across the country are attracting more money than ever before. An analysis by the Brennan Center for Justice finds in six states with that office on the ballot, candidates have raised more than $16 million; that’s more than twice the amount at the same time four years ago. And a lot of that money is coming from out of state.
ARIZONA STATE
KGUN 9

Arizona to close border wall whether Feds like it or not

PHOENIX (KGUN) — Governor Doug Ducey’s office says it’s tired of waiting for the federal government to close gaps in the border wall. So, the state is moving to close one of the gaps in a matter of days. It is working to stack shipping containers in...
ARIZONA STATE
kawc.org

Ducey’s Border Wall Construction is “Political Theater,” says Environment Researcher

Governor Doug Ducey may be violating the law by not following contracting processes to conduct construction on sections of the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Friday, Gov. Ducey announced construction had begun on border gaps within the Yuma Sector of the U.S.-Mexico border, a 126 mile stretch between the Yuma-Pima County line in Arizona and the Imperial Sand Dunes in California. He signed an Executive Order outlining his reasons the state needs to act, saying the state cannot wait for federal action.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

In Pennsylvania, a scrappy interloper — New Jersey — dominates U.S. Senate race

Any Pennsylvanian with even a passing interest in politics knows who John Fetterman is. The Keystone State’s lieutenant governor has made a name for himself as a working-class antihero in Harrisburg, a persona he has crafted largely in self-deprecating social media posts in which he embraces his notorious aversion to pants, his wife’s gentle ribbing, and his hulking resemblance to a professional wrestler.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
kawc.org

Lines Says Arizona Plan to Fill Border Gaps in the Works for Months

Work began Friday on Governor Doug Ducey’s latest plan to close the gaps in Yuma’s border wall. It uses shipping containers reinforced with concertina wire to seal the holes. Governor Ducey issued an executive order early Friday morning directing the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs to...
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Arizona again ranks among worst states for child well-being

Arizona once again ranks among the worst places in the country for child wellbeing. The Annie E. Casey Foundation considers education, health, family and economic factors in its annual Kids Count Data Book report. In this year's report, Arizona fell to 44th place among states. Last year, Arizona had ranked 40th.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy