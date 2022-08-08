Read full article on original website
Bear relocated after wandering into Titusville neighborhood
Police in Titusville answered an unusual call after a bear wandered into the middle of the city. The nearly 260-pound animal was spotted Monday in the 600 block of West Walnut Street, a neighborhood close to downtown Titusville. With help from the Pennsylvania Game Commission the bear was tranquilized as it sat in a tree […]
erienewsnow.com
Erie Featured among 11 'Charming Small Towns' on Lake Erie
WorldAtlas named Erie as part of its list of 11 charming small towns on Lake Erie. The article highlighted the city's waterfront attractions including Presque Isle State Park and its beaches, the Tall Ships festival, Erie Maritime Museum and the breweries on the Lake Erie Ale Trial. Despite being Pennsylvania's...
91st annual Warren County Fair kicks off
The midway at the Warren County Fair came to life on August 9. The 91st annual Warren County Fair kicked off with a crowd in Pittsfield. People were able to enjoy food, rides, games, livestock, music and more. Guests even got to talk to and take a picture with Oakley the Tree Man as he […]
Local groups demand changes to Bayfront Parkway Project
The push is on for local groups in Erie that are demanding that the Bayfront Parkway Project be changed. It’s an effort that has continued for years, but Tuesday night they held a meeting at the Blasco Library in order to talk to residents in hopes that they will sign a petition form. These groups […]
explore venango
Units Respond to Structure Fire at Joy Mining Machinery Plant
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Firefighters from area stations were dispatched on Tuesday afternoon to the Joy Mining Machinery plant located on Liberty Street in Franklin. (PHOTOS: Captured by Jacob Deemer/EYT.) According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, a report came in around 3:41 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9, of...
State Street construction to be completed in time for Tall Ships Erie
Construction on lower State Street will soon be complete just in time for the Tall Ships Erie Festival. Last fall, construction began on lower State Street. The Port Authority designed a plan to make the Bayfront more pedestrian friendly. Now, representatives are saying that the project will be complete by the end of this week. […]
Kaleidoscope Grove unites two sides of Erie with sculptures
Two sides of Erie are being united by sculptures thanks to a grant Erie Arts and Culture received in 2019. Eastside and Westside neighborhoods in Erie are coming together with help from a new project called Kaleidoscope Grove. The sculptures are put in place to end the divide on State Street between the neighborhoods and […]
Local volunteer fire departments respond to back to back water rescue calls
Local volunteer fire departments are one of the most valuable assets that our community has. On Saturday night when Erie County had three water rescue calls all within an hour, we saw just how valuable those volunteers are when keeping our family and friends safe. It was literally one call after the other. By the […]
erienewsnow.com
Warren County Fair Underway this Week
The Warren County Fair is underway as a week of fun starts. Although most festivities start Tuesday, there was still plenty of fun Monday with a rodeo and a draft horse show. All show animals are also on the fairgrounds, giving you a chance to check out local livestock. The...
erienewsnow.com
Red Light Crashes on the Rise in Northwestern Pennsylvania
It's National Stop on Red Week, and PennDOT is reminding drivers to follow traffic signals. In PennDOT District 1, there were 280 red-light running crashes in 2021. The number has been on the rise since 2019. This includes Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties. An average of two...
Millcreek residents seek answers after cat wrongfully euthanized
Residents in Millcreek Township are looking for answers after they said a stray cat they took in was wrongfully euthanized. Here is more on what residents are saying and how Millcreek Township Supervisors are responding. The Millcreek Township community is heartbroken after a group of neighbors took in a stray cat named Berkeley that they […]
WFMJ.com
Stoneboro motorcycle mechanic killed in crash
People in a Mercer County community are mourning the loss of a local business owner, who died in a motorcycle accident late Sunday. Coroner John Libonati told 21 News that 40-year-old Louie Isenberg was killed when his motorcycle was involved in a head-on crash along Route 18 in Pymatuning Township.
PSP Corry to hold sobriety checkpoint in August
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Sometime this month, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) will be holding a sobriety checkpoint. The PSP Corry Station has announced that sometime in the month of August, state police will be holding a sobriety checkpoint somewhere “within the station’s coverage area.” PSP Corry covers parts of Erie, Crawford, and Warren counties. The station also […]
erienewsnow.com
Titusville Police Department Removes Bear from Playground
The Titusville Police Department (TPD) and the Pennsylvania Game Commission responded to reports of a bear on 2nd St. in Titusville, on Monday evening. The roughly 258 pound bear was removed from the tree after being tranquilized, from there the bear had to be slid down the playground slide to make it safely to the ground.
explore venango
Venango County Fair Underway
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The Venango County Fair is in full swing at the county fairgrounds in Franklin. It will run through Sunday, August 14. There is something for everyone at the fair – from livestock to musical entertainment to demolition derbies and more. The cost is $7...
31-year-old man dies in hit-skip crash in Ashtabula County
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit-skip crash that happened Tuesday afternoon on State Route 7 in Monroe Township.
eriereader.com
Fire Lights Music and Arts Festival Brings Big Names to Edinboro
The second annual Fire Lights Music and Arts Festival is headed back to Edinboro to raise money for the Edinboro Volunteer Fire Department. Bringing the town together for an unforgettable experience at Wainer Park, this event is pulling big name artists like Sunsquabi, Aqueous, The Widdler, and Champagne Drip. With...
Crash backs up I-90 traffic in Girard
Traffic was backed up for miles after a wreck along one busy highway. This happened around 5 p.m. Saturday on the I-90 eastbound lane near the Girard exit. According to authorities, a semi-trailer truck lost control, drove up an embankment and crashed into the construction concrete barriers. The driver was arrested on scene, and no […]
erienewsnow.com
Man Injured in Shooting on Erie's West Side
Police are investigating a shooting on Erie's west side Sunday evening. They were called to W. 29th and Cherry St. around 7:30 p.m. The gunfire hit a man in the shoulder, according to dispatchers. Ambulance crews took him to the hospital for treatment. Sources told Erie News Now the victim...
explore venango
Police Respond to Altercation Following Race in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police say a fight broke out following a race on Saturday night at Lockhart Raceway in Cranberry Township. According to PSP Franklin, a physical altercation occurred around 9:17 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, between a known 37-year-old male victim, of Hamburg, New York, and 45-year-old Matthew Bernard, of Seneca, and 27-year-old Zachary Wilson, of Oil City, at Lockhart Raceway located on Horsecreek Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
