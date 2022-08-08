ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline to vote for LeFleur East Business District is Aug. 9

By Biancca Ball
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Commercial property owners in the proposed LeFleur East Business Improvement District have until August 9 to vote to establish the district.

The Northside Sun reported the owners have until 5:00 p.m. on August 9 to return their ballots to the Jackson municipal clerk’s office.

Officials said property owners in the district would pay a special assessment, along with their property taxes, to help pay for beautification projects and additional security in the area.

Funds would be collected by the Hinds County Tax Collector and would not be available until January 2024.

The district would be along Interstate 55 North from Canton Mart Road to just south of Lakeland Drive and along Lakeland Drive from I-55 to the Pearl River.

