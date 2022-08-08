ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shippensburg, PA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Police: Infant dropped during argument at Altoona home, arrest made

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Charges have been filed against an Altoona man after he smacked a woman across the face causing her to drop a 3-month-old child she was holding during an argument, police report. On Friday, Aug. 5, Altoona police were called to the 2000 block of 5th Avenue for a report of a […]
ALTOONA, PA
abc27.com

Woman who hit victim in head with wine bottle arraigned

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On August 9, a 47-year-old woman, Starla Dawn Boda, was arraigned before Judge Glenn Kenneth Manns in the Franklin County Courthouse in regards to an aggravated assault that happened in early January of 2022. Boda allegedly struck the victim on the head with a wine...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

State Police investigating $12K Chambersburg tool theft

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Franklin County are investigating the theft of over $12,000 worth of tools. State Police say Troopers responded to Greene Township after a suspect broke into a trailer and removed tools owned by a building company. Get daily news, weather, breaking news...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Michigan State
State
North Carolina State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Shippensburg, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Shippensburg, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Chambersburg, PA
City
Ohio Township, PA
State
Florida State
FOX 43

Missing Dauphin County teen found

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update: According to the Lower Paxton Township Police Department, Natal has been located. The Lower Paxton Township Police Department is requesting the public's help in locating a missing teen. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, red shorts, and white shoes and was on...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

More than a week after fatal building collapse at Hillandale Farms, questions remain

Adams County, PA — Pennsylvania State Police confirmed the contractor involved in the Hillandale Farms chicken house collapse was Cumberland Poultry LLC out of Shippensburg. On July 29, first responders and emergency crews from six different counties responded to Hillandale Farms in Tyrone Township after a chicken house collapsed. It was in the process of being demolished, but police said eight people were inside at the time. While most were able to make it out, 53-year-old Jose Rojas-Flores of Harrisburg was killed.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frankie Thomas
phl17.com

Cumberland County manhunt suspects stole State Police vehicle, captured; PSP

MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Two men stole a marked State Police vehicle and fled Troopers after a traffic stop in Cumberland County on Thursday. State Police conducted a traffic stop on I-81 around 11:34 a.m. in Silver Spring Township. The driver, identified as Hanif Malik Hall, and the passenger, identified as Malik Lamar Clover, attempted to flee and entered a marked patrol vehicle.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Teen Shot In Central Pennsylvania: Authorities

A teenager was shot in central Pennsylvania on Sunday, August 7, authorities say. The teenage boy was found shot around 2 a.m. around the corner of Pine and Front streets, according to City of Harrisburg Director of Communications Matt Maisel. The boy suffered "non-life threatening injuries," and "as of this...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Juvenile injured in Harrisburg shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A male juvenile was injured during a weekend shooting in Harrisburg. According to Harrisburg City Director of Communications Matt Maisel, the shooting took place around 2 a.m. Sunday morning near the corner of Pine and Front. The juvenile sustained non-life-threatening injuries and as of Monday...
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit#House Fire#Violent Crime
abc27.com

Harrisburg resident pepper-sprayed during home invasion

MIDDLE PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg resident was pepper-sprayed during a home invasion early Friday morning. According to Pennsylvania State Police, an unknown number of people entered a home by cutting a kitchen screen window around 12:41 a.m. The suspects then pepper-sprayed the male resident and demanded money.
HARRISBURG, PA
MassLive.com

Amazon worker dies after crash at Pennsylvania warehouse

A 22-year-old man has died days after he was involved in a crash while working at an Amazon warehouse outside Carlisle, Pennsylvania, authorities said. Alex Carrillo, of New Oxford, died Saturday at Holy Spirit Hospital, according to Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall. Carrillo’s death was ruled accidental as a result of multiple traumatic injuries.
CARLISLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wdac.com

York County Crash Victim Identified

YORK COUNTY –A York County man was identified as the victim of a single vehicle crash on Sunday in East Manchester Township. The York County Coroner’s office says 22-year-old Kyle Denny of Manchester died from his injuries after his vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree. His death was ruled as accidental. Two others in the vehicle were taken to area hospitals for treatment.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

One killed in Cumberland County Amazon warehouse accident

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was killed after a forklift accident at an Amazon fulfillment center in Cumberland County. According to the Cumberland County Coroner’s office, a 22-year-old man was injured in a forklift accident on August 1 at the fulfillment center. Get daily news, weather,...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Dauphin County boy found, police say

Update Aug. 9: Police said Natal was located. No additional details were released. Lower Paxton Township police say Antonio Natal has been missing since Monday morning. Natal, age not provided by police, was last seen leaving his home wearing a black T-shirt, red shorts and white shoes, police said. He was on a black bicycle and may have changed clothing.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy