Police: Infant dropped during argument at Altoona home, arrest made
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Charges have been filed against an Altoona man after he smacked a woman across the face causing her to drop a 3-month-old child she was holding during an argument, police report. On Friday, Aug. 5, Altoona police were called to the 2000 block of 5th Avenue for a report of a […]
Harrisburg man sentenced for trying to purchase guns for others
A Harrisburg man has been sentenced after making false statements when purchasing firearms, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
Woman who hit victim in head with wine bottle arraigned
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On August 9, a 47-year-old woman, Starla Dawn Boda, was arraigned before Judge Glenn Kenneth Manns in the Franklin County Courthouse in regards to an aggravated assault that happened in early January of 2022. Boda allegedly struck the victim on the head with a wine...
State Police investigating $12K Chambersburg tool theft
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Franklin County are investigating the theft of over $12,000 worth of tools. State Police say Troopers responded to Greene Township after a suspect broke into a trailer and removed tools owned by a building company. Get daily news, weather, breaking news...
Man charged with exploitation of care-dependent person, officials say
Cumberland County, PA — A man is facing charges after authorities say he stole money from an elderly family member he was the caretaker for. According to authorities, David Bilbay diverted money from the victim to his personal use. The total amount of alleged theft was found to be...
Missing Dauphin County teen found
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update: According to the Lower Paxton Township Police Department, Natal has been located. The Lower Paxton Township Police Department is requesting the public's help in locating a missing teen. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, red shorts, and white shoes and was on...
Death investigations on the rise in Cumberland County
HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM)- Charles Hall has been the Cumberland County coroner for 10 years. In that time, his office has seen a big increase in death investigations with 1,376 cases last year alone. “In 2012, when I became coroner, we had 242 cases for the whole year. I am already at 823 for this […]
More than a week after fatal building collapse at Hillandale Farms, questions remain
Adams County, PA — Pennsylvania State Police confirmed the contractor involved in the Hillandale Farms chicken house collapse was Cumberland Poultry LLC out of Shippensburg. On July 29, first responders and emergency crews from six different counties responded to Hillandale Farms in Tyrone Township after a chicken house collapsed. It was in the process of being demolished, but police said eight people were inside at the time. While most were able to make it out, 53-year-old Jose Rojas-Flores of Harrisburg was killed.
Cumberland County manhunt suspects stole State Police vehicle, captured; PSP
MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Two men stole a marked State Police vehicle and fled Troopers after a traffic stop in Cumberland County on Thursday. State Police conducted a traffic stop on I-81 around 11:34 a.m. in Silver Spring Township. The driver, identified as Hanif Malik Hall, and the passenger, identified as Malik Lamar Clover, attempted to flee and entered a marked patrol vehicle.
Teen Shot In Central Pennsylvania: Authorities
A teenager was shot in central Pennsylvania on Sunday, August 7, authorities say. The teenage boy was found shot around 2 a.m. around the corner of Pine and Front streets, according to City of Harrisburg Director of Communications Matt Maisel. The boy suffered "non-life threatening injuries," and "as of this...
Man, woman’s central Pa. deaths considered suspicious, under investigation: coroner
Foul play may have been involved in the Sunday deaths of a 37-year-old woman and 48-year-old man in York County, authorities said. Coroner Pamela Gay said the deaths are suspicious, but still under investigation as of Monday. Neither the man or woman has been identified, and their causes and manners of death are pending autopsy results.
Juvenile injured in Harrisburg shooting
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A male juvenile was injured during a weekend shooting in Harrisburg. According to Harrisburg City Director of Communications Matt Maisel, the shooting took place around 2 a.m. Sunday morning near the corner of Pine and Front. The juvenile sustained non-life-threatening injuries and as of Monday...
Harrisburg resident pepper-sprayed during home invasion
MIDDLE PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg resident was pepper-sprayed during a home invasion early Friday morning. According to Pennsylvania State Police, an unknown number of people entered a home by cutting a kitchen screen window around 12:41 a.m. The suspects then pepper-sprayed the male resident and demanded money.
Swatara Police Searching For Dirt Bike Rider
HARRISBURG, PA- The Swatara Township Police is asking for the public’s help in the identification...
28-Year-Old Man Arrested For Assault in Columbia
COLUMBIA, PA- The Columbia Borough Police Department has arrested 28-year-old Nathan Warner for committing simple...
Amazon worker dies after crash at Pennsylvania warehouse
A 22-year-old man has died days after he was involved in a crash while working at an Amazon warehouse outside Carlisle, Pennsylvania, authorities said. Alex Carrillo, of New Oxford, died Saturday at Holy Spirit Hospital, according to Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall. Carrillo’s death was ruled accidental as a result of multiple traumatic injuries.
York County Crash Victim Identified
YORK COUNTY –A York County man was identified as the victim of a single vehicle crash on Sunday in East Manchester Township. The York County Coroner’s office says 22-year-old Kyle Denny of Manchester died from his injuries after his vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree. His death was ruled as accidental. Two others in the vehicle were taken to area hospitals for treatment.
One killed in Cumberland County Amazon warehouse accident
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was killed after a forklift accident at an Amazon fulfillment center in Cumberland County. According to the Cumberland County Coroner’s office, a 22-year-old man was injured in a forklift accident on August 1 at the fulfillment center. Get daily news, weather,...
Chambersburg fire: Radiant heat damages nearby parked cars
Radiant heat from a fire that destroyed a two-car garage also damaged nine vehicles parked in a nearby parking lot in Chambersburg Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters from five area fire companies fought the garage fire in the 200 block of North Main Street; then turned to the task of putting out flames that damaged the nearby vehicles.
Dauphin County boy found, police say
Update Aug. 9: Police said Natal was located. No additional details were released. Lower Paxton Township police say Antonio Natal has been missing since Monday morning. Natal, age not provided by police, was last seen leaving his home wearing a black T-shirt, red shorts and white shoes, police said. He was on a black bicycle and may have changed clothing.
