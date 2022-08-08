Read full article on original website
abc27.com
State Police investigating $12K Chambersburg tool theft
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Franklin County are investigating the theft of over $12,000 worth of tools. State Police say Troopers responded to Greene Township after a suspect broke into a trailer and removed tools owned by a building company. Get daily news, weather, breaking news...
Man sentenced for illegally purchasing 18 guns
HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man from Harrisburg was sentenced for making false statements while purchasing multiple guns in three Pennsylvania counties, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said Eseyuiel Caraballo, age 37, of Harrisburg, was sentenced to five years of probation for attempting […]
Police searching for man accused of exposing himself at Lancaster County garden shop
LANCASTER, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are seeking to identify a man accused of exposing himself in the parking lot of a garden shop in Lancaster County. The incident allegedly occurred at Esbenshade's Garden Center located at East 28th Division Highway in Elizabeth Township on July 22 around 6:40 p.m.
abc27.com
Woman who hit victim in head with wine bottle arraigned
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On August 9, a 47-year-old woman, Starla Dawn Boda, was arraigned before Judge Glenn Kenneth Manns in the Franklin County Courthouse in regards to an aggravated assault that happened in early January of 2022. Boda allegedly struck the victim on the head with a wine...
Enraged PA Women Jump On Chipotle Counter Throwing Things Over 'Incorrect Order': Police
We've all had a takeaway order go awry and sure it's frustrating, but two central Pennsylvania women decided to confront workers over it, police say. Camp Hill police were called to "a disturbance" at the Chipotle restaurant at 3216 Trindle Road around 8:40 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, according to a release by the department.
abc27.com
PA man charged with stealing from elderly family member in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania man has been charged in Cumberland County with allegedly stealing money from a care-dependent family member. According to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s office, felony charges were filed against David Bilbay for allegedly using his role as the caretaker of an elderly family member to steal approximately $88,000.
Missing Dauphin County teen found
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update: According to the Lower Paxton Township Police Department, Natal has been located. The Lower Paxton Township Police Department is requesting the public's help in locating a missing teen. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, red shorts, and white shoes and was on...
abc27.com
2 people cited after incorrect food order at Camp Hill Chipotle
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Two women were cited for disorderly conduct after disputing a wrong order at a Camp Hill Chipotle on Saturday, Aug. 6. According to the Camp Hill Police Department, at around 8:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Chipotle on 3126 Trindle Road for a disturbance. The investigation determined that two people came into the store to dispute an incorrect food order.
Minor charged with threatening mother with knife
Selinsgrove Pa. — A 14-year-old minor in Snyder County faces charges for allegedly threatening their mother with a knife. State police at Selinsgrove say the minor accosted their mother the afternoon of July 31 while wielding a knife at a residence in Penn Township. Police arrived on the scene and seized the knife from the minor. Snyder County District Attorney's Office is handling the charges.
Swatara Police Searching For Dirt Bike Rider
HARRISBURG, PA- The Swatara Township Police is asking for the public’s help in the identification...
abc23.com
Fatal Huntingdon County Accident
Huntingdon County Coroner Paul Sharum has confirmed that a 20-year-old man was killed Sunday afternoon in a crash involving a tractor and an ATV. 911 dispatchers say the incident occurred around 3 p.m. Sunday in the area of Tuscarora Creek Road in Tell Township. Sharum says an autopsy was conducted...
wdac.com
York County Crash Victim Identified
YORK COUNTY –A York County man was identified as the victim of a single vehicle crash on Sunday in East Manchester Township. The York County Coroner’s office says 22-year-old Kyle Denny of Manchester died from his injuries after his vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree. His death was ruled as accidental. Two others in the vehicle were taken to area hospitals for treatment.
Burglar stole $20 in change after pepper-spraying Dauphin County homeowner: state police
Someone broke into a Dauphin County home overnight Friday, pepper-sprayed the resident and stole $20 in change from a jar, investigators said. Pennsylvania State Police said the burglary and assault was reported around 12:40 a.m. Friday on the 3400 block of Fishing Creek Valley Road in Middle Paxton Township. The...
Lumber taken from Lititz school, police investigating
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is looking for information regarding lumber taken from the Lititz Christian School on July 28. Police say they responded to the school for a reported theft of lumber on Aug. 7. They were told that a large wood wall used as a soccer […]
WGAL
Fire destroys garage, damages 9 vehicles in Chambersburg
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Fire destroyed a garage and damaged nine vehicles in Franklin County. The fire started shortly after noon Tuesday in the 200 block of North Main Street in Chambersburg. Smoke could be seen for miles. "While crews were engaging in initial operations, the building roof and an...
phl17.com
Shippensburg love triangle led to deaths & house fire; police reports
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The discovery of a Shippensburg woman’s remains in Florida is tied to a February 23 homicide and house fire that resulted in two men – Larry and Cordaryl Burns – being charged. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 31-year-old Jasmine Lynn Forbes was...
WGAL
Disabled vehicle cleared on Interstate 81
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A disabled vehicle was slowing traffic on Interstate 81 south in Cumberland County on Tuesday morning. The vehicle was about 3.4 miles north of Exit 52 (Route 11/To I-76 Turnpike-Middlesex.) The scene is now cleared.
abc27.com
Cumberland County man sentenced for indecent assault, endangering child
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County man was sentenced for indecent assault and endangering the welfare of a child. Andrew Shields was sentenced on August 2 before Judge Albert H. Masland on three counts of Indecent Assault and one count of Endangering the Welfare of Children, to an aggregate sentence of 9-21 months incarceration.
28-Year-Old Man Arrested For Assault in Columbia
COLUMBIA, PA- The Columbia Borough Police Department has arrested 28-year-old Nathan Warner for committing simple...
abc27.com
Harrisburg resident pepper-sprayed during home invasion
MIDDLE PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg resident was pepper-sprayed during a home invasion early Friday morning. According to Pennsylvania State Police, an unknown number of people entered a home by cutting a kitchen screen window around 12:41 a.m. The suspects then pepper-sprayed the male resident and demanded money.
