Cumberland County, PA

abc27.com

State Police investigating $12K Chambersburg tool theft

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Franklin County are investigating the theft of over $12,000 worth of tools. State Police say Troopers responded to Greene Township after a suspect broke into a trailer and removed tools owned by a building company. Get daily news, weather, breaking news...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WBRE

Man sentenced for illegally purchasing 18 guns

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man from Harrisburg was sentenced for making false statements while purchasing multiple guns in three Pennsylvania counties, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said Eseyuiel Caraballo, age 37, of Harrisburg, was sentenced to five years of probation for attempting […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Woman who hit victim in head with wine bottle arraigned

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On August 9, a 47-year-old woman, Starla Dawn Boda, was arraigned before Judge Glenn Kenneth Manns in the Franklin County Courthouse in regards to an aggravated assault that happened in early January of 2022. Boda allegedly struck the victim on the head with a wine...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

PA man charged with stealing from elderly family member in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania man has been charged in Cumberland County with allegedly stealing money from a care-dependent family member. According to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s office, felony charges were filed against David Bilbay for allegedly using his role as the caretaker of an elderly family member to steal approximately $88,000.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Missing Dauphin County teen found

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update: According to the Lower Paxton Township Police Department, Natal has been located. The Lower Paxton Township Police Department is requesting the public's help in locating a missing teen. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, red shorts, and white shoes and was on...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

2 people cited after incorrect food order at Camp Hill Chipotle

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Two women were cited for disorderly conduct after disputing a wrong order at a Camp Hill Chipotle on Saturday, Aug. 6. According to the Camp Hill Police Department, at around 8:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Chipotle on 3126 Trindle Road for a disturbance. The investigation determined that two people came into the store to dispute an incorrect food order.
CAMP HILL, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Minor charged with threatening mother with knife

Selinsgrove Pa. — A 14-year-old minor in Snyder County faces charges for allegedly threatening their mother with a knife. State police at Selinsgrove say the minor accosted their mother the afternoon of July 31 while wielding a knife at a residence in Penn Township. Police arrived on the scene and seized the knife from the minor. Snyder County District Attorney's Office is handling the charges.
abc23.com

Fatal Huntingdon County Accident

Huntingdon County Coroner Paul Sharum has confirmed that a 20-year-old man was killed Sunday afternoon in a crash involving a tractor and an ATV. 911 dispatchers say the incident occurred around 3 p.m. Sunday in the area of Tuscarora Creek Road in Tell Township. Sharum says an autopsy was conducted...
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
wdac.com

York County Crash Victim Identified

YORK COUNTY –A York County man was identified as the victim of a single vehicle crash on Sunday in East Manchester Township. The York County Coroner’s office says 22-year-old Kyle Denny of Manchester died from his injuries after his vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree. His death was ruled as accidental. Two others in the vehicle were taken to area hospitals for treatment.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Lumber taken from Lititz school, police investigating

WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is looking for information regarding lumber taken from the Lititz Christian School on July 28. Police say they responded to the school for a reported theft of lumber on Aug. 7. They were told that a large wood wall used as a soccer […]
LITITZ, PA
WGAL

Fire destroys garage, damages 9 vehicles in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Fire destroyed a garage and damaged nine vehicles in Franklin County. The fire started shortly after noon Tuesday in the 200 block of North Main Street in Chambersburg. Smoke could be seen for miles. "While crews were engaging in initial operations, the building roof and an...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WGAL

Disabled vehicle cleared on Interstate 81

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A disabled vehicle was slowing traffic on Interstate 81 south in Cumberland County on Tuesday morning. The vehicle was about 3.4 miles north of Exit 52 (Route 11/To I-76 Turnpike-Middlesex.) The scene is now cleared.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Cumberland County man sentenced for indecent assault, endangering child

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County man was sentenced for indecent assault and endangering the welfare of a child. Andrew Shields was sentenced on August 2 before Judge Albert H. Masland on three counts of Indecent Assault and one count of Endangering the Welfare of Children, to an aggregate sentence of 9-21 months incarceration.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg resident pepper-sprayed during home invasion

MIDDLE PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg resident was pepper-sprayed during a home invasion early Friday morning. According to Pennsylvania State Police, an unknown number of people entered a home by cutting a kitchen screen window around 12:41 a.m. The suspects then pepper-sprayed the male resident and demanded money.
HARRISBURG, PA

