Receiver Development Allows Oklahoma State More Offensive Flexibility in 2022
STILLWATER — A lot has already been said about the development of Oklahoma State’s receivers this fall, but along with the Cowboys just having better pass catchers, that group could unlock a few more wrinkles for Kasey Dunn this fall. In particular, John Paul Richardson’s emergence could open...
The Rundown: Gundy Gives Updates from Fall Camp, Talks Cale Gundy’s Resignation
STILLWATER — The Cowboys’ Sept. 1 season-opener against Central Michigan is drawing ever closer. Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy met with reporters before the team’s Saturday practice. Here is everything he said. Opening Statement. “We’re in practice eight or nine, I’m not sure where we’re at. Doing...
Mike Gundy Addresses Cale Gundy’s Resignation, Brothers ‘Haven’t Talked’ about Cale Joining OSU's Staff
I don’t think Cale would be the right fit for OSU. He’s a sooner: sooner born and sooner bred…. I just don’t see him changing school colors and being “all in” in Stillwater. My guess is that he ends up at a Texas A&M, Florida St, USC?, then again Mike Stoops went on to be an analyst at Alabama and is now DC at Florida Atlantic? So maybe he goes to a smaller school.
Oklahoma State’s Freshmen Receivers Impressing in Fall Camp
STILLWATER — From early reports of fall camp, it seems like Kasey Dunn has done it again. Dunn’s talent evaluation skills and recruiting ability have made Oklahoma State a haven for receiving talent since he came to OSU’s campus in 2011. From guys like James Washington and Tylan Wallace to last season when Tay Martin took over the reigns, the Cowboys seemingly always have at least one dude at receiver (or in the case of 2017, like five or six dudes).
Daily Bullets (Aug. 12): Rickie Making a Postseason Run, Malcolm Rodriguez Dances
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • After sneaking in as the last qualifier of the PGA’s FedEx Cup, Rickie Fowler had a terrific first round after making some big changes. • The team that drafted Malcolm Rodriguez is...
