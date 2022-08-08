STILLWATER — From early reports of fall camp, it seems like Kasey Dunn has done it again. Dunn’s talent evaluation skills and recruiting ability have made Oklahoma State a haven for receiving talent since he came to OSU’s campus in 2011. From guys like James Washington and Tylan Wallace to last season when Tay Martin took over the reigns, the Cowboys seemingly always have at least one dude at receiver (or in the case of 2017, like five or six dudes).

STILLWATER, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO