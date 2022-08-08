Read full article on original website
Related
phl17.com
Cumberland County manhunt suspects stole State Police vehicle, captured; PSP
MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Two men stole a marked State Police vehicle and fled Troopers after a traffic stop in Cumberland County on Thursday. State Police conducted a traffic stop on I-81 around 11:34 a.m. in Silver Spring Township. The driver, identified as Hanif Malik Hall, and the passenger, identified as Malik Lamar Clover, attempted to flee and entered a marked patrol vehicle.
phl17.com
Man wanted for killing a man in Cecil. B Moore, loaded gun found at the scene
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police need the public’s help locating a man they say is responsible for another man’s death. The incident happen on the 1900 block of N. 19th Street around 12:27 am Saturday. According to police, a 26-year-old man was shot multiple times in the body. The...
phl17.com
Man wanted for numerous Northern Liberties commercial burglaries captured in the act at Pelicana Chicken Restaurant
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for an individual who gained access to Pelicana Chicken Restaurant and stole money. The incident happened on July 18, 2022 at 719 N 2nd Street just before 4:30 am. According to police, an unknown man forced his way through the restaurant’s front door and,...
phl17.com
Man shot multiple times on State Road, pronounced at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person who shot and killed a man in Philadelphia’s Tacony neighborhood. The incident happened on the 7400 block of State Road just after 8:00 pm Monday. According to police, a 26-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout the body by an...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
phl17.com
Shippensburg love triangle led to deaths & house fire; police reports
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The discovery of a Shippensburg woman’s remains in Florida is tied to a February 23 homicide and house fire that resulted in two men – Larry and Cordaryl Burns – being charged. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 31-year-old Jasmine Lynn Forbes was...
phl17.com
Missing man last seen in Germantown driving a cargo van with Florida tags
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on July 30, 2022. Police say 55-year-old Jean Francois Gervais was last seen on the 4200 block of Germantown Avenue around 7:04 am. He was driving a white 2016 Ford Connect XL with Florida tag HAIP57.
phl17.com
Kensington man charged with murder, stabbed a West Philadelphia woman in the neck: police
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police arrested a man Saturday who stabbed and killed a woman in West Philadelphia. Police say 34-year-old Raymond Thompson from Kensington was arrested and charged with Murder and Possessing Instruments of Crime. The incident happened on the 5300 block of Chestnut Street around 8:20 am. Responding officers...
phl17.com
77-year-old last seen leaving his West Oak Lane home
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on July 30, 2022. Police say 77-year-old Kenneth Latham was last seen leaving his home on the 7400 block of Georgian Road around 7:00 am. He may be in the Center City area or near 1500 Chestnut Street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
phl17.com
Man shot 3 times at Mckinley Playground in Kensington
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is fighting for his life after being shot three times in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. The incident happened on the 400 block of East Ontario Street around 8:36 pm Tuesday. According to police, a 23-year-old man was shot in the chest, left leg, and right foot...
phl17.com
Missing child been gone since June, with an illegal guardian: police
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing boy last seen on June 28, 2022. Police say 10-year-old Ethan Ashlock from the 1000 block of South Frazier Street was last seen around 4:30 pm. The child was supposed to be returned that day to his legal guardian per custody order, police say.
phl17.com
Endangered Philadelphia man is missing again
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last heard from on Saturday. Police say 29-year-old Aidan Pomper was last spoken to at 7:30 am. Pomper was earlier reported missing on September 13, 2021, and was located by police on the 4900 block of Reno Street on September 15, 2021.
phl17.com
Man fatally shot in the head inside a Frankford apartment
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Frankford neighborhood that left a man dead. The incident happened on the 4500 block of Frankford Avenue just before 9:00 pm. Police say a man believed to be in his late 20s was shot once in the head...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
phl17.com
Man stole over $10k in total from multiple businesses across Philadelphia in one day
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for a man who burglarized multiple businesses across the city. The incident happened on 277 W. Mt. Pleasant Avenue, 602 Carpenter Ln, and 6734 Germantown Avenue from 12:30 am to 4:00 am Thursday. According to police, an unknown man broke into Evo Brick Oven...
phl17.com
Masked man robbed a Center City Dunkin Donuts for $700, robbed another one in June: police
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police need the public’s help locating a man who robbed Dunkin Donuts with a weapon in Center City. The incident happened at 1509 Chestnut Street around 5:30 am Thursday. According to police, an unknown man wearing a black balaclava, light color hooded sweatshirt and black “New...
phl17.com
Roxborough woman wanted for shooting a woman twice in the head, a man in the ear
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for a Roxborough woman considered armed and dangerous after allegedly shooting two people on July 31, 2022. Keyshlyne Patterson, 24, from the 7900 block of Henry Avenue, is wanted for attempted murder and related offenses. The incident happened on the 2100 block of North...
phl17.com
Philadelphia’s gun violence crisis, plans to stop the violence
Gun violence plaguing Philadelphia and places throughout the region. Erica Atwood, Senior Director for the Office of Policy & Strategic Initiatives for Criminal Justice & Public Safety with the City of Philadelphia is our guest. She shares initiatives and resources the City is providing in an effort to provide support and combat the violence. Philadelphia’s 2022 homicide rate so far this year is now outpacing the homicide rate set this time last year, which was a record number of homicides. So far there have been over three hundred homicides in the City of Philadelphia as of this show.
phl17.com
Philadelphia outpacing 2021 grim record of homicides in the city, Kenyatta Johnson talks preventing gun violence
Philadelphia (WPHL)- City Council member Kenyatta Johnson joined us to discuss gun violence city of Philadelphia. Johnson is chairman of the Council’s Special Committee on Gun Violence Prevention. As of August 3, we have had 325 homicides in Philadelphia so far this year. That is a one percent increase compared to last year (322). The number of homicide victims this year in the city is now higher than last year, which was recorded as the deadliest with 562 victims.
phl17.com
Horsham’s College Settlement Camp Celebrates 100 Years
College Settlement Camp is celebrating 100 years of making a difference this year in the lives of more than 200 North and West Philadelphia kids. PHL17’s Brejamin Perkins visited the camp in Horsham, PA where they’re hosting over 200 children. The organization prides itself on providing outdoor activities, educational events, and recreation to kids who may not get the same opportunities that other children do. Visit https://collegesettlement.org/ for more information!
phl17.com
Hershey’s Chocolate World attraction closing next month
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A beloved film and a Chocolate World staple is closing on Labor Day to make room for a new experience for the attraction’s 50th anniversary. According to a release, the 4D Chocolate Movie will be closing on Labor Day to make room for a bigger experience in 2023. There is no word on whether this will be a new movie, or something entirely different.
phl17.com
Check out Doc McStuffins, more at Please Touch Museum
It’s almost time to hit the books again, but there’s still a little summer left to enjoy before all of the back-to-school craze officially starts. Treat your little one to a fun day at Please Touch Museum in Philadelphia. PHL17’s Brejamin Perkins got a peak at the special Doc McStuffins exhibit that’s there through September 18th, 2022. There’s also two full floors of fun that empower children to pursue their curiosity and imagination. Visit https://www.pleasetouchmuseum.org/ for more information!
Comments / 0