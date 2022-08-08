ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

phl17.com

Cumberland County manhunt suspects stole State Police vehicle, captured; PSP

MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Two men stole a marked State Police vehicle and fled Troopers after a traffic stop in Cumberland County on Thursday. State Police conducted a traffic stop on I-81 around 11:34 a.m. in Silver Spring Township. The driver, identified as Hanif Malik Hall, and the passenger, identified as Malik Lamar Clover, attempted to flee and entered a marked patrol vehicle.
phl17.com

77-year-old last seen leaving his West Oak Lane home

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on July 30, 2022. Police say 77-year-old Kenneth Latham was last seen leaving his home on the 7400 block of Georgian Road around 7:00 am. He may be in the Center City area or near 1500 Chestnut Street.
phl17.com

Man shot 3 times at Mckinley Playground in Kensington

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is fighting for his life after being shot three times in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. The incident happened on the 400 block of East Ontario Street around 8:36 pm Tuesday. According to police, a 23-year-old man was shot in the chest, left leg, and right foot...
phl17.com

Missing child been gone since June, with an illegal guardian: police

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing boy last seen on June 28, 2022. Police say 10-year-old Ethan Ashlock from the 1000 block of South Frazier Street was last seen around 4:30 pm. The child was supposed to be returned that day to his legal guardian per custody order, police say.
phl17.com

Endangered Philadelphia man is missing again

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last heard from on Saturday. Police say 29-year-old Aidan Pomper was last spoken to at 7:30 am. Pomper was earlier reported missing on September 13, 2021, and was located by police on the 4900 block of Reno Street on September 15, 2021.
phl17.com

Man fatally shot in the head inside a Frankford apartment

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Frankford neighborhood that left a man dead. The incident happened on the 4500 block of Frankford Avenue just before 9:00 pm. Police say a man believed to be in his late 20s was shot once in the head...
phl17.com

Philadelphia’s gun violence crisis, plans to stop the violence

Gun violence plaguing Philadelphia and places throughout the region. Erica Atwood, Senior Director for the Office of Policy & Strategic Initiatives for Criminal Justice & Public Safety with the City of Philadelphia is our guest. She shares initiatives and resources the City is providing in an effort to provide support and combat the violence. Philadelphia’s 2022 homicide rate so far this year is now outpacing the homicide rate set this time last year, which was a record number of homicides. So far there have been over three hundred homicides in the City of Philadelphia as of this show.
phl17.com

Philadelphia outpacing 2021 grim record of homicides in the city, Kenyatta Johnson talks preventing gun violence

Philadelphia (WPHL)- City Council member Kenyatta Johnson joined us to discuss gun violence city of Philadelphia. Johnson is chairman of the Council’s Special Committee on Gun Violence Prevention. As of August 3, we have had 325 homicides in Philadelphia so far this year. That is a one percent increase compared to last year (322). The number of homicide victims this year in the city is now higher than last year, which was recorded as the deadliest with 562 victims.
phl17.com

Horsham’s College Settlement Camp Celebrates 100 Years

College Settlement Camp is celebrating 100 years of making a difference this year in the lives of more than 200 North and West Philadelphia kids. PHL17’s Brejamin Perkins visited the camp in Horsham, PA where they’re hosting over 200 children. The organization prides itself on providing outdoor activities, educational events, and recreation to kids who may not get the same opportunities that other children do. Visit https://collegesettlement.org/ for more information!
phl17.com

Hershey’s Chocolate World attraction closing next month

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A beloved film and a Chocolate World staple is closing on Labor Day to make room for a new experience for the attraction’s 50th anniversary. According to a release, the 4D Chocolate Movie will be closing on Labor Day to make room for a bigger experience in 2023. There is no word on whether this will be a new movie, or something entirely different.
phl17.com

Check out Doc McStuffins, more at Please Touch Museum

It’s almost time to hit the books again, but there’s still a little summer left to enjoy before all of the back-to-school craze officially starts. Treat your little one to a fun day at Please Touch Museum in Philadelphia. PHL17’s Brejamin Perkins got a peak at the special Doc McStuffins exhibit that’s there through September 18th, 2022. There’s also two full floors of fun that empower children to pursue their curiosity and imagination. Visit https://www.pleasetouchmuseum.org/ for more information!
PHILADELPHIA, PA

