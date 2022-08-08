ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks’ first scrimmage of fall camp could hinge on line play

EUGENE — The first scrimmage of fall camp is always an important datapoint and it’ll be no different for the Oregon Ducks. The Ducks will hold their eighth practice of fall camp, including the second in full pads, at Autzen Stadium this afternoon with much still to be determined. The starting quarterback job is still technically up for grabs, the running back depth chart could be assembled in a variety of orders, the offensive line is coping with a variety of ailments and the secondary is still sorting out lineups and best fits by position.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Jerry Mixon, 3-star linebacker, commits to Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks have added a linebacker to their 2023 recruiting class. Jerry Mixon, a three-star prospect from San Francisco, announced his commitment to the Ducks on Friday. He chose Oregon over Arizona, Arizona State, Missouri and UCLA. “I had a great connection with the coaches and the players that...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State receiver Tyjon Lindsey recognizes urgency of senior season: ‘I can’t wait any more’

Tyjon Lindsey arrived at Oregon State in 2018 with promising upside, a former 4-star high school receiver who transferred from Nebraska. Five seasons later, the 5-foot-9, 182-pound Lindsey is about to leave the program with a disappointing resume. He knows it. But there’s an opportunity — the 2022 season — for Lindsey to rewrite the final draft.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State baseball coach Mitch Canham’s new deal worth $4.55 million in salary over next 7 years

Oregon State baseball coach Mitch Canham received a significant increase in pay following a breakout 2022 season where the Beavers reached the NCAA super regionals. Canham, finishing his third year as OSU coach in June, recently signed a five-year extension that takes him through the 2029 season. In addition, Canham received sizable increases for the remaining two years on his initial contract.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks football players form Eugene NIL Collective

EUGENE — Oregon Ducks football players are the latest to band together to form a collective that will pool name, image and likeness compensation related to an online community. The Eugene NIL Club launched Wednesday via YOKE, the same outlet that gained early adoption last year by college athletes...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens ‘grateful’ for outgoing president Michael Schill’s support during his time at UO

EUGENE — Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens wished outgoing university president Michael Schill well as he departs for Northwestern. “Congratulations to president Schill on his appointment as president of Northwestern University,” Mullens said in a statement. “Oregon athletics has thrived under his leadership, and we are grateful for his support. On behalf of Oregon athletics, we wish him all the best in this next chapter in his distinguished career.”
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

These are Oregon’s 2021-2022 Master Gardeners of the year

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Forty-eight dedicated Oregon State University Extension Master Gardener volunteers have been recognized for service to their counties and communities. The awardees are among the nearly 2,300 Master Gardeners who work with Extension to share their knowledge of sustainable gardening practices across 27 Oregon counties and 85 educational gardens. In 2021, volunteers put in 84,293 hours, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Ask an expert: Raccoons are using our lawn as a latrine. How can we stop them?

Gardening season is full steam ahead and you may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon electric vehicle startup Arcimoto removes CEO Mark Frohnmayer

Update: Mark Frohnmayer was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants three weeks before the company removed him as CEO. Eugene electric vehicle manufacturer Arcimoto has abruptly removed CEO Mark Frohnmayer, promoting another executive to run the company on an interim basis. Arcimoto’s announcement Friday didn’t explain...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

See the Lincoln County ZIP codes with most eye-popping home values

It’s no secret that the Oregon coast is a nice place to live. But can you afford to buy there? Here are average single family home values for Lincoln County by ZIP code. Home prices have been rising swiftly along with mortgage rates, a combination that demoralizes buyers because homes become less affordable. If there’s any good news for home buyers, it’s that prices aren’t rising as fast as they once were. In June, the median resale price of an existing home was 13.4% higher than a year before, whereas, in February, the year-over-year price increase was 17.1%. Higher mortgage rates helped drive the price slowdown.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

One male body found in Willamette River

EUGENE, Ore.-- A male body was recovered in the Willamette River Sunday morning, Eugene Springfield Fire officials confirmed. The body was found floating in the river near River Wood Park in Eugene around 10:20 a.m. At this time, it is unclear what the person was doing in the water and...
EUGENE, OR
