Pennsylvania State

Report outlines recommendations for Pennsylvania law enforcement

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Law Enforcement Citizen Advisory Commission has released a report with recommendations to improve law enforcement in Pennsylvania. The May 13 report includes recommendations such as requirements for State Troopers to identify themselves during traffic stops and documenting citizen encounters. Recommendations regarding body...
Pa. schools can apply for mental health, safety grants

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania schools are now able to apply for funding to support mental health programming and security improvements to support students, according to a Wednesday press release from the office of Gov. Tom Wolf. Wolf announced Wednesday that $190 million is available for school entities, including $95...
