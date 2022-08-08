ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yates County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
chronicle-express.com

Donald C. Flynn

Donald C. Flynn, age 85, of Penn Yan, NY passed away on Monday, August 8th, 2022 at Geneva General Hospital. Don was born in Penn Yan on January 13, 1937, the son of the late, P. Henry and Marietta (Taylor) Flynn. He attended a one room school house in the Town of Milo and graduated from St. Michael's School. He earned his Associate Degree from Cornell University and attended CLU College of Insurance.
PENN YAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Penn Yan, NY
County
Yates County, NY
City
Cleveland, NY
State
Washington State
Yates County, NY
Government
State
Connecticut State
iheart.com

Lonsberry: THE FIREMAN AND THE FRIED CHICKEN

The most complex problems are usually avoided by the simplest principles. The suspicions and prejudices between blacks and whites in America are complicated and never ending. They seem to grow worse with every passing day, with discord and distrust ever on the rise. And much of what we do to fight racism only seems to promote racism, leaving us worse off than when we started.
ROCHESTER, NY
chronicle-express.com

Douglas Donald Bergeron

Douglas Donald Bergeron, 77, of Mooresville, NC formerly of Penn Yan, NY passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021 at home surrounded by his family. He was born July 21, 1944 in Penn Yan, NY, son of the late Estella Bergeron and Stanley Perry. Douglas will be laid to rest in Lakeview Cemetery, Penn Yan, NY.
PENN YAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Washington Dc#The American Revolution#American Independence#Tories
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
WETM 18 News

Steuben County wind farm gets important final approval

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State has approved one of the final steps for a future wind farm in Steuben County, one of five companies looking to build wind farms across New York. The NYS Public Service Commission approved compliance filings for Baron Winds, the company looking to build a 242-megawatt farm in […]
The Ithaca Voice

The bears are back in town

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—It’s been about a century in the making, but black bears have moved back into Tompkins County. Up until 10 or 15 years ago, a black bear sighting in Tompkins County was a rarity, and only now has become somewhat common. Their curious faces, large furry bodies, and their lumbering — yet purposeful — saunter have become consistently spotted on rural roadsides, on trail and security cameras, and in backyards, especially if there’s a bird feeder or another tasty meal left out.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Red Jacket High School Announces New Principal

One Ontario County high school will have a new principal for the upcoming school year. Bryon George will become Red Jacket High School’s new principal after being appointed to the position by the Board of Education. George served previously as Assistant Principal for Greece Athena Middle School, then the...
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
The Rochester Beacon

Where are homes selling fastest? Rochester

Houses for sale in metropolitan Rochester are staying on the market longer—but they are still selling faster here than in any other large metro nationwide. The median time from listing to sale in July was 17 days, Realtor.com’s monthly housing market trends report for July shows. In June, Rochester’s median time on market was 12 days.
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

No HABs on Canandaigua Lake

Another of the Finger Lakes is free of Harmful Algal Blooms. A Friday water quality update from the Canandaigua Lake Watershed Association says that no HABs were reported on the lake. Seneca Lake has also been reported as HAB free. Isolated blooms have been spotted on Owasco, Skaneateles, Cayuga, Keuka,...
CANANDAIGUA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy