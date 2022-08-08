Read full article on original website
wskg.org
Activists continue to occupy demolished Cayuga Nation home in protest of tribe leader Clint Halftown
About a dozen protestors are occupying the site of a partially demolished Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ, or Cayuga Nation, home in the rural Seneca County. The house is one of three buildings demolished last Wednesday by the tribe’s controversial federal representative, Clint Halftown. Activists, including some from...
Controversial speaking tour comes to Batavia
A controversial speaking tour is planning its next event in Genesee County after a venue in Rochester dropped it over backlash.
ReAwaken Tour host says he feels harassed by NY prosecutor
“Harassment from our own government. I feel harassed. I am a law-abiding — I’m a businessman. I’m law-abiding, I’m God-fearing, and I’m hosting an event," he said.
chronicle-express.com
Donald C. Flynn
Donald C. Flynn, age 85, of Penn Yan, NY passed away on Monday, August 8th, 2022 at Geneva General Hospital. Don was born in Penn Yan on January 13, 1937, the son of the late, P. Henry and Marietta (Taylor) Flynn. He attended a one room school house in the Town of Milo and graduated from St. Michael's School. He earned his Associate Degree from Cornell University and attended CLU College of Insurance.
iheart.com
Lonsberry: THE FIREMAN AND THE FRIED CHICKEN
The most complex problems are usually avoided by the simplest principles. The suspicions and prejudices between blacks and whites in America are complicated and never ending. They seem to grow worse with every passing day, with discord and distrust ever on the rise. And much of what we do to fight racism only seems to promote racism, leaving us worse off than when we started.
Message to Seneca Supervisors: “Do Something Before Someone Gets Hurt”
Two top employees of the Cayuga Indian Nation addressed the Seneca County Board of Supervisors Tuesday night asking the county leaders to recognize the Cayuga’s 64,000 acre reservation; recognize there is no leadership dispute as Clint Halftown is the recognized leader; and uphold the law. Missy Barringer is the...
iheart.com
Rochester Firefighter Expected to Speak About Attending a Racist Party
We expect to hear today from the Black Rochester firefighter who says he was forced by a white superior to attend a party that included displays of racism and misogyny. He will speak outside City Hall at 1 p.m. As first reported last month by Bob Lonsberry, the party took...
chronicle-express.com
Douglas Donald Bergeron
Douglas Donald Bergeron, 77, of Mooresville, NC formerly of Penn Yan, NY passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021 at home surrounded by his family. He was born July 21, 1944 in Penn Yan, NY, son of the late Estella Bergeron and Stanley Perry. Douglas will be laid to rest in Lakeview Cemetery, Penn Yan, NY.
Affordable senior housing complex in Brockport holds ribbon cutting ceremony
The complex features 50 apartments, with 16 of those reserved for people in need of supportive services.
The Largest Farm Animal Sanctuary in New York State is a Must-Visit
Many people are unaware that New York state is home to one of the largest animal sanctuaries in the entire country. This 300-acre park is home to more than 800 rescued farm animals and is an absolute must-visit for any and all animal lovers. Keep reading to learn more.
Member of the Ontario County Board of Supervisors Set to Resign
A member of the Ontario County Board of Supervisors will leave that role next month. For almost ten years, Dom Vedora has represented Geneva City Wards 1 and 2 on the Board. That will come to an end after Vedora announced this week he is resigning effective September 1st. With...
13 WHAM
Rochester firefighter alleges he was forced to attend racist party while on duty
Rochester, N.Y. — A 14-year veteran of the Rochester Fire Departments plans to sue RFD and the city of Rochester after he said he was forced to attend a party last month that mocked Juneteenth and degraded local politicians. Firefighter Jerrod Jones stood on the steps of City Hall...
Steuben County wind farm gets important final approval
STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State has approved one of the final steps for a future wind farm in Steuben County, one of five companies looking to build wind farms across New York. The NYS Public Service Commission approved compliance filings for Baron Winds, the company looking to build a 242-megawatt farm in […]
Geneva City Councilor and Red Wings General Manager Dies After Accident at Home
Geneva’s Ward 6th City Councilor John Salone died Thursday after falling off a ladder at his home. Salone was the general manager of the Geneva Red Wings. Salone was a Geneva native who moved back after living for years in Lyons. He served as Mayor of Lyons from 1997 to 2001 and was director of the Lyons Community Center.
The bears are back in town
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—It’s been about a century in the making, but black bears have moved back into Tompkins County. Up until 10 or 15 years ago, a black bear sighting in Tompkins County was a rarity, and only now has become somewhat common. Their curious faces, large furry bodies, and their lumbering — yet purposeful — saunter have become consistently spotted on rural roadsides, on trail and security cameras, and in backyards, especially if there’s a bird feeder or another tasty meal left out.
Red Jacket High School Announces New Principal
One Ontario County high school will have a new principal for the upcoming school year. Bryon George will become Red Jacket High School’s new principal after being appointed to the position by the Board of Education. George served previously as Assistant Principal for Greece Athena Middle School, then the...
Sister Grace on House of Mercy attacker: ‘We tried getting help for him’
Bello said he understands there may be people out there who want to help or donate in any way they can, but at this time, they are not accepting donations or assistance from the public in any way.
‘She set the bar high’: Longtime gymnastics center to close in Penfield
Penfield, N.Y. – A longtime gymnastics center in Penfield will close its doors at the start of September. For 35 years, Sarah Jane Clifford has trained tens of thousands of gymnasts and the decision to shut down, she says, was a difficult but personal one. Nearly 30 years ago, Clifford built The Gymnastics Training Center […]
Where are homes selling fastest? Rochester
Houses for sale in metropolitan Rochester are staying on the market longer—but they are still selling faster here than in any other large metro nationwide. The median time from listing to sale in July was 17 days, Realtor.com’s monthly housing market trends report for July shows. In June, Rochester’s median time on market was 12 days.
No HABs on Canandaigua Lake
Another of the Finger Lakes is free of Harmful Algal Blooms. A Friday water quality update from the Canandaigua Lake Watershed Association says that no HABs were reported on the lake. Seneca Lake has also been reported as HAB free. Isolated blooms have been spotted on Owasco, Skaneateles, Cayuga, Keuka,...
