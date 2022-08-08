ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Axios

Mulvaney: Possible FBI tipster would have to be "very close" to Trump

Former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney told CNN Thursday that if someone inside Former President Trump's circle provided information to the FBI that led to its raid on Mar-a-Lago earlier this week, it was likely "somebody very close" to Trump. Why it matters: A lawyer for Trump...
MSNBC

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago search was perfectly petty

UPDATE: (Aug. 12, 2022, 2:05 p.m. ET): NBC News on Friday obtained a copy of the warrant used in the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, as well as the related property receipt. The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents in the search, according to the documents.
The Independent

Trump’s lawyer claims all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024

Donald Trump’s lawyer has claimed that all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024. “I’ve said it 100 times – if he's not leading in the polls – I've sat across from him, every time he gets frustrated I say to him, ‘Mr President, if you would like me to resolve all your litigation, you should announce that you are not running for office, and all of this will stop,’” the former president’s attorney Alina Habba told Real America’s Voice.Mr Trump is facing at least four major investigations: The probe into the...
Axios

National Archives rejects Trump's claim that Obama took classified documents

The U.S. National Archives and Records Administration on Friday rejected former President Donald Trump's claims that former President Barack Obama took classified documents from the White House. The big picture: After the FBI searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago home on Monday — finding 11 sets of classified documents — the former president...
Axios

Scoop: Biden's inflation jujitsu

President Biden plans to go on offense against Republicans' drumbeat about rising prices by arguing the GOP has repeatedly sided with special interests — "pushing an extreme MAGA agenda that costs families," according to a White House memo shared first with Axios. Why it matters: The GOP plans to...
Axios

Iran talks approach take it or leave it phase

EU mediators have submitted the "final text" of a nuclear agreement to Iran and the other signatories of the 2015 deal, and they have requested a "yes" or "no" by Monday, the WSJ reports. Why it matters: Europe's top diplomats have described this updated text and the latest round of...
Axios

White House condemns "reprehensible" attack on author Salman Rushdie

President Biden said he is praying for the health and recovery of British author Salman Rushdie, who was stabbed at an event Friday. Driving the news: Earlier Saturday, the Biden administration condemned the attack of British author Salman Rushdie, calling it "reprehensible." "This act of violence is appalling," said National...
Axios

Cracks emerge in GOP’s Mar-a-Lago response

Republicans are dividing over how or whether to defend former President Trump after the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago — and what to do about some members' heated rhetoric toward law enforcement. Why it matters: Documents released Friday bolster reports that the search involved highly classified materials believed stored in...
