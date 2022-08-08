ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, KY

Man accused of killing 3 Kentucky officers and K-9 pleads not guilty

By Isaac Taylor
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27BpBy_0h9I9yLm00

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The man accused of killing three law enforcement officers and a K-9 in an ambush in Floyd County in June 2022 has pleaded not guilty.

This comes from his arraignment on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.

Flooding postpones arraignment for man indicted in Floyd Co. officer deaths

His arraignment date was originally for Aug. 1, but flooding in eastern Kentucky pushed it to the following week.

Storz is accused of the tragic June 30 shooting in Allen, Kentucky that killed Floyd County Deputy William Petry, Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure, Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob Chaffins and Floyd County K-9 Drago. The shooting also injured Constable Gary Wolfe, Floyd County Deputy Darrin Lawson and Floyd County Emergency Management Director Joe Reynolds. One other person was injured, but they were not identified.

STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter

On Monday, July 11 , a grand jury indicted Storz on the following 20 counts:

  • Count 1: Capital Offense
  • Count 2: Capital Offense
  • Count 3: Capital Offense
  • Count 4: Class B Felony
  • Count 5: Class B Felony
  • Count 6: Attempted Murder Class B Felony
  • Count 7: Attempted Murder Class B Felony
  • Count 8: Attempted Murder Class B Felony
  • Count 9: Attempted Murder Class B Felony
  • Count 10: Attempted Murder Class B Felony
  • Count 11: Attempted Murder Class B Felony
  • Count 12: Class D Felony
  • Count 13: Class D Felony
  • Count 14: Class D Felony
  • Count 15: Class D Felony
  • Count 16: Class D Felony
  • Count 17: Class D Felony
  • Count 18: Class D Felony
  • Count 19: Class D Felony
  • Count 20: Class A Misdemeanor

Capital offenses in Kentucky are punishable anywhere from 20 years in prison without parole up to the death penalty.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 3

Related
FOX8 News

12-year-old girl found shot to death in Kentucky

UPDATE (2:50 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12): The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is releasing more details after a young girl’s body was found Thursday night. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies and Paintsville EMS responded around 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 to a “reported assault” in the Van Lear community. Deputies say when they arrived […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Greenup Co. Coroner finds remains of 30-year-old man

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The Greenup County Coroner’s Officer announced they found the remains of a 30-year-old man in Russell, Kentucky on Thursday. The man was identified as Christopher Thomas Del Rosario from San Pedro, California. The Coroner’s Office says they were unsuccessful in numerous attempts to make contact with the family. Anyone with […]
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Human remains from southeastern Ohio identified

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) - South Point Police Chief Chris Majher says the identity of human remains found July 9 has been confirmed. Majher said Friday that the person was Edward Tate Jr., of Boyd County, Kentucky. Tate was 33 years old when he went missing. He had been missing...
SOUTH POINT, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Prestonsburg, KY
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Floyd County, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Floyd County, KY
City
Allen City, KY
Prestonsburg, KY
Crime & Safety
wymt.com

Body of 12-year-old found in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WSAZ) - The body of a child was recovered Thursday evening, according to the Johnson County Sheriff. The sheriff said the child was the daughter of Stacy Collins, who was found injured Thursday from what deputies believe was a self-inflicted wound. Deputies were originally responding to an...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Jury convicts man for Huntington-based online scam

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A federal jury convicted a man for his involvement in a Huntington-based scam that defrauded victims in various states through the use of fake online profiles. Trial evidence showed that Abdul Inusah, 31, of Ghana, was part of a scheme that targeted victims using fake personas via email, text messaging, online […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Floyd Co#Floyd County K 9 Drago
Lootpress

Man arrested for abducting juvenile

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Wednesday, August 10, 2022, Deputies along with Summersville Police Department & the WV State Police made a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling Rt. 19 South from Pennsylvania where a female juvenile was abducted. Thomas Edward Grossman allegedly traveled from Florida to Pennsylvania,...
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Fugitive captured in Ohio after a 9-month search

Authorities have captured a Wisconsin fugitive in Ohio after a nine-month search. The U.S. Marshals Service said a task force of marshals and police found Robert Johnson Jr. at a residence in Toledo on Wednesday. Johnson fled in a vehicle but crashed it as police gave chase and was apprehended. The marshal’s service said Johnson […]
TOLEDO, OH
Ironton Tribune

South Point remains identified as Boyd County man

SOUTH POINT — South Point police have identified a set of human remains found in the village last month. Police chief Chris Mahjer said on Friday, that through dental records, they were able to identify the remains as being those of Edward Tate Jr, 33, of Boyd County, Kentucky, who had gone missing more than a year ago. He was last seen by family on March 7, 2021, after leaving home in his car in the morning to get food for the family.
BOYD COUNTY, KY
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky man denies he killed three police officers in ambush

A Kentucky man accused of killing three officers in an ambush while police were serving a protective order has pleaded not guilty to 20 charges. Lance Storz, 49, appeared in Floyd Circuit Court on Monday to answer the charges, news outlets reported. Storz will continue to be held without bond and cannot have any contact with the victims or their families, the judge said.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WVNS

Abduction suspect caught in West Virginia

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WVNS) – A man who abducted a young girl in Pennsylvania was caught by West Virginia Law Enforcement. A man from Florida was caught in West Virginia after he had abducted a young girl from Pennsylvania. Thomas Edward Grossman III allegedly traveled from Florida to Pennsylvania and abducted the girl. On his way […]
mountain-topmedia.com

Body of missing Johnson County girl found; father sent to hospital after shooting himself

VAN LEAR, Ky. — The search for a missing 12-year-old girl has come to a tragic end, after her body was found on Thursday. The search for Stacia Leigh Collins grew out of a report of an assault Thursday morning. Johnson County deputies went to the home in Van Lear, where they found Collins’ father, Stacy Collins, injured from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky State Police finds stolen truck, arrests suspect

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 5:40 P.M. UPDATE ***. KSP announced the stolen truck was found in Fleming County on Wednesday. One man was arrested on unrelated charges, but he will face new charges from Knox County. His identity was not released. ***ORIGINAL STORY***. Officials with Kentucky State Police...
KNOX COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Two arrested after police find drugs, guns, cash

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A large amount of illegal narcotics, several guns and cash were discovered as law enforcement served a search warrant at a home on Thursday. The U.S. Marshals CUFFED Task Force and the Huntington Violent Crime/Drug Task Force conducted the search warrant at the home in the 800 block of 15th Street.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WVNS

McDowell County woman arrested for second degree murder

PANTHER, WV (WVNS) – A woman from McDowell County was arrested for second degree murder after another woman was shot at a home in the Panther area of McDowell County. According to the criminal complaint, on Monday, August 8, 2022, Angelia Dotson, of Panther, was sitting in a car in the driveway of the home. […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Judds ask court to seal report of death investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The family of country singer Naomi Judd filed a court petition Friday to seal police reports and recordings made during the investigation into her death. The family filed the petition in Williamson County Chancery Court, saying the records contain video and audio interviews with relatives in the immediate aftermath of Judd’s death, […]
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

38K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy