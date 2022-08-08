Man accused of killing 3 Kentucky officers and K-9 pleads not guilty

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The man accused of killing three law enforcement officers and a K-9 in an ambush in Floyd County in June 2022 has pleaded not guilty.

This comes from his arraignment on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.

His arraignment date was originally for Aug. 1, but flooding in eastern Kentucky pushed it to the following week.

Storz is accused of the tragic June 30 shooting in Allen, Kentucky that killed Floyd County Deputy William Petry, Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure, Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob Chaffins and Floyd County K-9 Drago. The shooting also injured Constable Gary Wolfe, Floyd County Deputy Darrin Lawson and Floyd County Emergency Management Director Joe Reynolds. One other person was injured, but they were not identified.

On Monday, July 11 , a grand jury indicted Storz on the following 20 counts:

Count 1: Capital Offense

Count 2: Capital Offense

Count 3: Capital Offense

Count 4: Class B Felony

Count 5: Class B Felony

Count 6: Attempted Murder Class B Felony

Count 7: Attempted Murder Class B Felony

Count 8: Attempted Murder Class B Felony

Count 9: Attempted Murder Class B Felony

Count 10: Attempted Murder Class B Felony

Count 11: Attempted Murder Class B Felony

Count 12: Class D Felony

Count 13: Class D Felony

Count 14: Class D Felony

Count 15: Class D Felony

Count 16: Class D Felony

Count 17: Class D Felony

Count 18: Class D Felony

Count 19: Class D Felony

Count 20: Class A Misdemeanor

Capital offenses in Kentucky are punishable anywhere from 20 years in prison without parole up to the death penalty.

