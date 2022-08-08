ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

The Oregonian

Oregon State receiver Tyjon Lindsey recognizes urgency of senior season: ‘I can’t wait any more’

Tyjon Lindsey arrived at Oregon State in 2018 with promising upside, a former 4-star high school receiver who transferred from Nebraska. Five seasons later, the 5-foot-9, 182-pound Lindsey is about to leave the program with a disappointing resume. He knows it. But there’s an opportunity — the 2022 season — for Lindsey to rewrite the final draft.
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks’ first scrimmage of fall camp could hinge on line play

EUGENE — The first scrimmage of fall camp is always an important datapoint and it’ll be no different for the Oregon Ducks. The Ducks will hold their eighth practice of fall camp, including the second in full pads, at Autzen Stadium this afternoon with much still to be determined. The starting quarterback job is still technically up for grabs, the running back depth chart could be assembled in a variety of orders, the offensive line is coping with a variety of ailments and the secondary is still sorting out lineups and best fits by position.
The Oregonian

Oregon State baseball coach Mitch Canham’s new deal worth $4.55 million in salary over next 7 years

Oregon State baseball coach Mitch Canham received a significant increase in pay following a breakout 2022 season where the Beavers reached the NCAA super regionals. Canham, finishing his third year as OSU coach in June, recently signed a five-year extension that takes him through the 2029 season. In addition, Canham received sizable increases for the remaining two years on his initial contract.
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks football players form Eugene NIL Collective

EUGENE — Oregon Ducks football players are the latest to band together to form a collective that will pool name, image and likeness compensation related to an online community. The Eugene NIL Club launched Wednesday via YOKE, the same outlet that gained early adoption last year by college athletes...
The Oregonian

5-star forward Mookie Cook recommits to Oregon Ducks

Five-star small forward Mookie Cook has recommitted to the Oregon Ducks. The No. 4 overall prospect in the class of 2023, Cook announced he was rejoining UO’s recruiting class on Friday. Cook originally committed to Oregon in March, then decommitted on June 30. But the former Jefferson High School star is returning to the state to play college basketball.
The Oregonian

These are Oregon’s 2021-2022 Master Gardeners of the year

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Forty-eight dedicated Oregon State University Extension Master Gardener volunteers have been recognized for service to their counties and communities. The awardees are among the nearly 2,300 Master Gardeners who work with Extension to share their knowledge of sustainable gardening practices across 27 Oregon counties and 85 educational gardens. In 2021, volunteers put in 84,293 hours, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Oregonian

Ask an expert: Raccoons are using our lawn as a latrine. How can we stop them?

Gardening season is full steam ahead and you may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
The Oregonian

Oregon electric vehicle startup Arcimoto removes CEO Mark Frohnmayer

Update: Mark Frohnmayer was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants three weeks before the company removed him as CEO. Eugene electric vehicle manufacturer Arcimoto has abruptly removed CEO Mark Frohnmayer, promoting another executive to run the company on an interim basis. Arcimoto’s announcement Friday didn’t explain...
The Oregonian

See the Lincoln County ZIP codes with most eye-popping home values

It’s no secret that the Oregon coast is a nice place to live. But can you afford to buy there? Here are average single family home values for Lincoln County by ZIP code. Home prices have been rising swiftly along with mortgage rates, a combination that demoralizes buyers because homes become less affordable. If there’s any good news for home buyers, it’s that prices aren’t rising as fast as they once were. In June, the median resale price of an existing home was 13.4% higher than a year before, whereas, in February, the year-over-year price increase was 17.1%. Higher mortgage rates helped drive the price slowdown.
The Oregonian

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

