Hershey, PA

FOX 43

Celebrate National S'mores Day in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. — August 10 marks National S'mores Day and there's no better way to celebrate than at the sweetest place on earth. Hersheypark and surrounding locations will be celebrating the tasty treat all week long. The park will feature 19 s'mores-inspired foods available from Aug. 8 through the 14.
abc27.com

Zac Brown Band is Coming to Hershey

Grammy award winning band Zac Brown Band is coming to Hershey this weekend on their Out in the Middle tour. Amy chats with two of the band members about life on the tour and what you can expect at their upcoming concert.
abc27.com

‘The Office’ star Creed Bratton is coming to Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Get ready to binge watch ‘The Office’ all over again, because Creed Bratton is coming to Harrisburg this Wednesday and you’ve got to make sure you’re prepared. Creed Bratton will be making a stop at the Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center this...
PennLive.com

Brothers put Susquehanna River islands up for sale

Two Susquehanna River islands in Harrisburg that have been in the same family for over a century are up for sale. Brothers Robert and John Ensminger are selling Independence Island and Bailey’s Island as a pair. The asking price is $150,000, but that’s negotiable. “If somebody wants them,...
lebtown.com

Spirit Halloween seasonal store to be located in Promenade at East Lebanon

Spirit Halloween will return this fall to 821 Bowman St. A company spokesperson said that no exact opening date has been decided yet, but several jobs are already posted to staff the location, ranging from store manager to sales associate. Jobs can be found by creating a profile at this careers portal website.
PennLive.com

Retailer showcasing the latest trends opens third store in Pa.

A Canadian retailer, Showcase, that calls itself “home of the hottest trends” has opened at the Park City Center in Lancaster. The store opened at the mall on July 28. Showcase is a retailer, product developer and marketer that specializes in new and hard-to-find consumer trends in health, beauty, home, toys, novelty candy and food. Most products are open and on display.
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Harrisburg For Couples

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Harrisburg for couples based on major travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Harrisburg. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
The Associated Press

Walmart Opens High-Tech Consolidation Center in Pennsylvania, Creating 1,000 New Jobs

LEBANON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- This month, Walmart will open a high-tech consolidation center in Lebanon, Pa. The new 400,000 square-foot facility, located at 1625 Heilmandale Road, will bring nearly 1,000 additional jobs to the area, 500 of which were hired in advance. Once implemented, the facility’s automated technology can enable three times more volume to flow throughout the center and help Walmart deliver the right product to the right store, so customers can find the products they need. The Lebanon consolidation center will service all 42 regional distribution centers across the U.S., with plans to service fulfillment centers in the near future. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005574/en/ New 400,000+ square foot facility reaches its full capacity, it will leverage automated technology, add efficiency to Walmart’s supply chain (Photo: Business Wire)
abc27.com

Sit back and relax – It’s so hot the wasps are tired

York County (WHTM) – Even the wasps are looking a bit sluggish. These common paper wasps (Polistes exclamans) are still going about their business, but they don’t seem to be moving as quickly as usual. Temperatures in the upper nineties can make wasps thirsty and uncomfortable, just like humans. So, in their wasp wisdom, it looks like they’re slowing down a little.
abc27.com

Interactive dinosaur exhibit coming to Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Farm Show Complex and Expo Center will be turning into a jurassic adventure very soon!. Dinosaur Adventure is to be held at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. Guests will have an opportunity to travel back 65 million years to experience what it was like back in the age of the dinosaurs.
FOX 43

Fat Daddy's closes permanently, auctions off everything

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The proprietors of Fat Daddy's, a York County nightclub known for its shark head on the wall and cornhole tournaments, announced on Friday that the establishment has permanently closed. PCI Auction Group, located in Manheim, is auctioning off everything inside the building, according to the...
