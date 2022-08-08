Authorities have released a composite sketch of a person of interest sought in the deadly shooting of a security guard and his colleague in Berks County, WFMZ reports. Troy A. Rickenbach, 37, of West Reading, and his 43-year-old co-worker were told to keep an eye on vehicles that were parked in the old quarry area on the 200 block of Quarry Road in New Morgan Borough, Pennsylvania State Police said.

BERKS COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO