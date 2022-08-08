ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WGAL

Domestic incident leads to stand off in Lancaster County

WEST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — What started as a domestic violence call, led to an hours long stand off in West Cocalico Township Saturday. Ephrata police say the incident started just before 2 a.m. in the 1400 block of Texter Mountain Road. Kevin Martin, 52, was involved in an...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Teen accused of burning Snyder County man’s barn

WEST BEAVER TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police arrested a teen accused of burning down a man’s barn in Snyder County. On August 2, the Bannervile Fire Company said they responded to a barn fire on the 1000 block of Fairview Road in West Beaver Township. There were no injuries reported to state police […]
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Middle Paxton Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
County
Dauphin County, PA
Dauphin County, PA
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Driver Who Gunned Down Berks Security Guard Portrayed In Newly-Released Composite Sketch

Authorities have released a composite sketch of a person of interest sought in the deadly shooting of a security guard and his colleague in Berks County, WFMZ reports. Troy A. Rickenbach, 37, of West Reading, and his 43-year-old co-worker were told to keep an eye on vehicles that were parked in the old quarry area on the 200 block of Quarry Road in New Morgan Borough, Pennsylvania State Police said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglary#Pennsylvania State Police
WGAL

Woman dies in York County crash

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A York County woman died in a crash just after midnight Friday. According to the coroner, 25-year-old Zoraida Soto was driving west on Route 30, when the vehicle went off the road, just before the Mount Zion exit. The coroner says the vehicle crashed through...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Chambersburg police address Facebook post claiming serial killer is ‘hunting’ there

Chambersburg residents can breathe a sigh of relief because police there say that a social media post claiming that a serial killer was “hunting,” in the area is not true. A post that appeared on a local Facebook page there claimed that a “serial killer of abductor” was “hunting,” in the area and almost took a friend of the individual who made the post.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WJAC TV

Two people arrested in Richland Township drug bust, police say

Richland Township Police Department say they took part in a drug bust on Wednesday on the 500th block of Euclid Avenue. With the help of neighbors, the police department says they were able to identify a wanted person entering the residence through which they were able to secure a search warrant.
RICHLAND, PA
abc27.com

East Pennsboro officer not facing criminal charges in fatal I-81 crash

(WHTM) – An East Pennsboro Police officer will not face criminal charges after a fatal off-duty crash. The April accident on I-81 in Harrisburg near the Front Street exit killed Jeffrey Hanwell of Abbottstown, Adams County. Hanwell was on the shoulder of the highway helping a driver whose truck had broken down.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

25-year-old woman dies in central Pa. crash: coroner

A 25-year-old woman died after driving through a fence, causing her vehicle to roll multiple times in Springettsbury Township early Friday morning, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. Although the crash occurred shortly after midnight, the woman’s body wasn’t found until hours later, the coroner’s office said. Originally,...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Harrisburg football coach charged in car odometer scam; PSP

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say Harrisburg High School head football coach and Athletic Director Calvin Everett has been charged in connection to an alleged car odometer scam. State Police said three people, including Everett, had “varying knowledge of this operation” that scammed over 50 people through the unlicensed selling of cars through […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Know this man? Sketch shows person of interest in homicide

NEW MORGAN, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police on Thursday released new evidence in the fatal shooting of a security guard in southern Berks County. A composite sketch shows a man who police are calling a "person of interest" in the case involving two security guards who were shot — one fatally — while patrolling a lot in the 200 block of Quarry Road in New Morgan last Saturday.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Woman found dead in crash on Route 30 identified

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update 4:30 p.m.: The woman killed in a Friday morning crash has been identified by the York County Coroner's Office. Zoraida Soto, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering from multiple blunt force injuries. According to the coroner's report, Soto was driving a...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
175K+
Followers
72K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy