Millersburg man arrested after police investigate threats, find cache of guns
A Millersburg man was arrested on firearms and other charges Friday after a police investigation triggered by threats of violence found he’d lied during an attempt to purchase a handgun last fall. Evan K. Etzweiler, 23, was taken into custody after a search of his residence that uncovered at...
WGAL
Domestic incident leads to stand off in Lancaster County
WEST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — What started as a domestic violence call, led to an hours long stand off in West Cocalico Township Saturday. Ephrata police say the incident started just before 2 a.m. in the 1400 block of Texter Mountain Road. Kevin Martin, 52, was involved in an...
Teen accused of burning Snyder County man’s barn
WEST BEAVER TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police arrested a teen accused of burning down a man’s barn in Snyder County. On August 2, the Bannervile Fire Company said they responded to a barn fire on the 1000 block of Fairview Road in West Beaver Township. There were no injuries reported to state police […]
Cumberland County shooting that wounded 1 remains under investigation
CARLISLE - Borough police said Saturday they are continuing to investigate an early morning shooting near the intersection of East Louther and North East streets that left one man hospitalized. No charges have been filed and the shooter remains at large. Sgt. Joshua Bucher said officers were called to the...
Children injured in Dauphin County shooting
Swatara Township Police are investigating a Thursday night incident in which two children were shot, police report.
2 children in serious condition after Dauphin County shooting: police
A shooting late Thursday night in Swatara Township has left two children with serious wounds, according to police. Swatara Township Police responded to a report of shots fired at 11:50 p.m. on Aug. 11. They arrived on the scene on the 4900 block of Cumberland Street, where multiple rounds had been shot into a home, injuring two children.
Driver Who Gunned Down Berks Security Guard Portrayed In Newly-Released Composite Sketch
Authorities have released a composite sketch of a person of interest sought in the deadly shooting of a security guard and his colleague in Berks County, WFMZ reports. Troy A. Rickenbach, 37, of West Reading, and his 43-year-old co-worker were told to keep an eye on vehicles that were parked in the old quarry area on the 200 block of Quarry Road in New Morgan Borough, Pennsylvania State Police said.
Saturday morning shooting in Cumberland County under investigation: police
Police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting that happened in Carlisle that injured one person. The shooting, which occurred on the 100 block of North East Street at around 8:50 a.m., was an isolated incident, according to Carlisle Borough Police. One victim, whom police believe was the intended target, is...
WGAL
Woman dies in York County crash
SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A York County woman died in a crash just after midnight Friday. According to the coroner, 25-year-old Zoraida Soto was driving west on Route 30, when the vehicle went off the road, just before the Mount Zion exit. The coroner says the vehicle crashed through...
Cumberland County cop won’t face criminal charges after crash that killed repairman
An off-duty East Pennsboro police sergeant could have avoided killing a service worker on Interstate 81 last spring with safer driving, but his actions did not merit criminal charges, the Dauphin County district attorney ruled last week. District Attorney Fran Chardo told PennLive his office has declined to file any...
Chambersburg police address Facebook post claiming serial killer is ‘hunting’ there
Chambersburg residents can breathe a sigh of relief because police there say that a social media post claiming that a serial killer was “hunting,” in the area is not true. A post that appeared on a local Facebook page there claimed that a “serial killer of abductor” was “hunting,” in the area and almost took a friend of the individual who made the post.
Odometer scheme involving Harrisburg coach exposed after woman checks vehicle history
Harrisburg High School football coach Calvin Everett advertised 46 cars for sale since 2020, including one for two Harrisburg men who police say had a scheme to roll back odometers, cheating buyers out of thousands of dollars, according to court records. The high-mileage cars were sold at inflated prices to...
12-year-old boy set shed on fire that spread to multiple Middletown apartments: officials
A 12-year-old boy is charged with arson after police say he set fire to a shed on Thursday evening, which spread to several apartments. Fire crews and police were called to Genesis Court Apartments around 7:17 p.m., for a working structure fire. According to police, investigators determined that the fire...
WJAC TV
Two people arrested in Richland Township drug bust, police say
Richland Township Police Department say they took part in a drug bust on Wednesday on the 500th block of Euclid Avenue. With the help of neighbors, the police department says they were able to identify a wanted person entering the residence through which they were able to secure a search warrant.
abc27.com
East Pennsboro officer not facing criminal charges in fatal I-81 crash
(WHTM) – An East Pennsboro Police officer will not face criminal charges after a fatal off-duty crash. The April accident on I-81 in Harrisburg near the Front Street exit killed Jeffrey Hanwell of Abbottstown, Adams County. Hanwell was on the shoulder of the highway helping a driver whose truck had broken down.
25-year-old woman dies in central Pa. crash: coroner
A 25-year-old woman died after driving through a fence, causing her vehicle to roll multiple times in Springettsbury Township early Friday morning, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. Although the crash occurred shortly after midnight, the woman’s body wasn’t found until hours later, the coroner’s office said. Originally,...
Harrisburg football coach charged in car odometer scam; PSP
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say Harrisburg High School head football coach and Athletic Director Calvin Everett has been charged in connection to an alleged car odometer scam. State Police said three people, including Everett, had “varying knowledge of this operation” that scammed over 50 people through the unlicensed selling of cars through […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Know this man? Sketch shows person of interest in homicide
NEW MORGAN, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police on Thursday released new evidence in the fatal shooting of a security guard in southern Berks County. A composite sketch shows a man who police are calling a "person of interest" in the case involving two security guards who were shot — one fatally — while patrolling a lot in the 200 block of Quarry Road in New Morgan last Saturday.
Woman found dead in crash on Route 30 identified
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update 4:30 p.m.: The woman killed in a Friday morning crash has been identified by the York County Coroner's Office. Zoraida Soto, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering from multiple blunt force injuries. According to the coroner's report, Soto was driving a...
abc27.com
Silver Spring Township Police investigating home burglary caught on video
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Silver Spring Township Police investigating a burglary caught on home surveillance video. Police say on Monday, August 1, at approximately 8:45 p.m., three suspects entered a residence on Harpers Ferry Way in Silver Spring Township. According to police, the suspects immediately went to...
