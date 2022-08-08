Read full article on original website
3rd suspect arrested after Pa. double homicide, authorities say
A third person who, along with a 20-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy, is accused of firing into a parked SUV, killing two teens, was arrested Friday morning on homicide charges, Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck reports. The shooting happened March 14 in the 1300 block of Washington Street...
Two arrested on catalytic converter theft charges
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police announced the arrest of two men who allegedly stole three catalytic converters and a large coil of copper wire from Datom Products on August 7. Officials tell Eyewitness News that police, with the public’s help, were able to identify Jeremy White and Jeffrey Kaub as the individuals who stole the […]
Man sentenced in deadly home invasion in Poconos
A 24-year-old Scranton man, who pleaded guilty to burglary and robbery in a May 2021 home invasion in Monroe County in which an alleged accomplice was killed by the victim, was sentenced late last month, the county district attorney’s office reported Thursday. Unique Rainey will go to state prison...
Police: 2 men displayed guns, stole wallet and sneakers from victim in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Two men have been charged after an armed robbery in Bethlehem. Jadrien Charles Robles, 20, and Cole Rauch, 18, were charged with robbery, simple assault, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and possessing instruments of crime, according to a news release from city police. Bethlehem Police...
Funerals begin for Nescopeck fire victims
MANSFIELD — Services were set to begin Friday for young siblings who died last week in a Pennsylvania house fire that also killed eight other people, as investigators continued to look for the cause. The fast-moving, middle-of-the-night inferno destroyed the home in the small community of Nescopeck, where members...
Firefighters Respond to Fire at Former Pet Salon in Orwigsburg
Firefighters responded to a fire at a former pet salon in Orwigsburg on Saturday afternoon. Around 3:45pm, Saturday, emergency personnel were called to 725 West Market Street in Orwigsburg for a possible structure fire. The first chief on scene called in a working commercial fire with flame shooting from the...
Wounded victim testifies about deadly shooting outside Lehigh Valley Target store
A year ago, a sunny afternoon of shopping at a busy Lehigh Valley shopping center turned to chaos as gunfire sent panicked people scurrying for cover. Police say a marijuana deal turned into an armed robbery that left Elijah Johnson, 20, killed and Jayzell Avery Sanders wounded on Aug. 8, 2021, in the parking lot of the Lower Nazareth Commons shopping center.
Thousands of Dollars in Tools and Jewelry Reported Stolen from Utility Wagon in Coaldale
The Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville are investigating a report of a theft in Coaldale. According to Troopers, the theft occurred between 11:30pm on Sunday, August 7th, 2022 and 4:00am, on August 8th, 2022. The victim told Troopers that someone stolen 4 Echo Chainsaws, an Echo Concrete Saw, and a...
Man allegedly headbutts, punches person before fleeing area
Williamsport, Pa. — A man who stepped in between a couple to stop an argument ended up in the hospital with six stitches after the other man attacked him, police say. The assault that took place near the 600 block of Campbell Street in Williamsport on May 15, according to Officer William Badger. The fight allegedly began with a verbal altercation, according to an affidavit filed on Aug. 4. Deandre...
Juveniles Damage Video Monitors at Bank in Shenandoah
The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating criminal mischief where juveniles damaged property in Shenandoah. According to Troopers, around 6:00pm on Friday, August 5th, 2022, two unknown juveniles used a rock and broke the video monitors in the drive thru of the First National Bank on North Main Street. The two...
Man Fires Gun Outside Main Street Businesses In Stroudsburg
This past weekend, police responded to reports of a shooting on Main Street in Stroudsburg. On Sunday, August 7, at around 1:30 AM, an incident occurred at Siamsa Irish Pub. A Siamsa employee, who wishes to remain unnamed, recalled two African American men sitting at the bar that night, both with their hoods up. Security took notice and approached the men. At that point, one of the men dropped what was determined to be a large kitchen knife. Security also noticed two other men standing behind the men at the bar, one holding a broken bottle. Promptly, the four men were escorted out of the pub, the lights were turned on, doors were locked, and all in attendance were asked to close out their tabs. Approximately 5 to 10 mins later, at least one gunshot was fired outside of 308 Burger, a few doors down on the 600 block of Main Street, striking a parked automobile. Police later arrived, secured the scene, and spoke to witnesses.
PSP attempt to identify suspect in theft from PA skills machine
MUNCY CREEK TWP, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — State Police in Montoursville are attempting to identify a man they say stole money from a PA skills machine located inside a Muncy Creek Township store. Troopers responded to Sam's Place Lottery for the reported theft around 8 PM on August 2nd.
Man Who Displayed Weapon Didn’t Like Where Pair Parked: Police
A man and woman from Williamsport received a surprise when police say they were allegedly threatened by an elderly man who didn’t like them parking in his neighborhood. In a news release Friday, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said the 80-year-old resident of Weisel Road in Milford Township, Bucks County, observed the 48-year-old man and 40-year-old woman in a Nissan Murano outside his home Wednesday morning.
Teen accused of burning Snyder County man’s barn
WEST BEAVER TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police arrested a teen accused of burning down a man’s barn in Snyder County. On August 2, the Bannervile Fire Company said they responded to a barn fire on the 1000 block of Fairview Road in West Beaver Township. There were no injuries reported to state police […]
Funerals to begin for victims of Pa. blaze that killed 10
Two hit with gunfire in Edwardsville shooting
EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police responded to a report of gunfire on Roosevelt Street, Thursday night. Eyewitness News crews on the scene confirmed police investigated a call that came in around 7:00 p.m., for a shooting with two victims, at the Hilltop Apartments in Edwardsville. Eyewitness News crews saw multiple officers respond from different […]
Three sentenced for home invasion resulting in death
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three have been sentenced after police say they pleaded guilty to burglary, and robbery at a Monroe County home that resulted in one accomplice’s death. According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, on May 17, 2021, Pennsylvania State Police were called to a disturbance and a gunshot victim in the […]
Two witnesses speak on Hazle Twp. shooting
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We are learning more about a deadly officer involved shooting near Hazleton Wednesday. State Police identified the man shot and killed by police as 23-year-old Jordan Charles Urenovitch from Hazle Township. We learned just how dangerous the situation was inside the auto service garage here on North Church Street. Eyewitness […]
Funerals to begin for victims of Pennsylvania house fire that killed 10
Know this man? Sketch shows person of interest in homicide
NEW MORGAN, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police on Thursday released new evidence in the fatal shooting of a security guard in southern Berks County. A composite sketch shows a man who police are calling a "person of interest" in the case involving two security guards who were shot — one fatally — while patrolling a lot in the 200 block of Quarry Road in New Morgan last Saturday.
