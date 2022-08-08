ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Philadelphia, PA

WBRE

Two arrested on catalytic converter theft charges

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police announced the arrest of two men who allegedly stole three catalytic converters and a large coil of copper wire from Datom Products on August 7. Officials tell Eyewitness News that police, with the public’s help, were able to identify Jeremy White and Jeffrey Kaub as the individuals who stole the […]
SCRANTON, PA
New Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Times Leader

Funerals begin for Nescopeck fire victims

MANSFIELD — Services were set to begin Friday for young siblings who died last week in a Pennsylvania house fire that also killed eight other people, as investigators continued to look for the cause. The fast-moving, middle-of-the-night inferno destroyed the home in the small community of Nescopeck, where members...
NESCOPECK, PA
skooknews.com

Firefighters Respond to Fire at Former Pet Salon in Orwigsburg

Firefighters responded to a fire at a former pet salon in Orwigsburg on Saturday afternoon. Around 3:45pm, Saturday, emergency personnel were called to 725 West Market Street in Orwigsburg for a possible structure fire. The first chief on scene called in a working commercial fire with flame shooting from the...
ORWIGSBURG, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Wounded victim testifies about deadly shooting outside Lehigh Valley Target store

A year ago, a sunny afternoon of shopping at a busy Lehigh Valley shopping center turned to chaos as gunfire sent panicked people scurrying for cover. Police say a marijuana deal turned into an armed robbery that left Elijah Johnson, 20, killed and Jayzell Avery Sanders wounded on Aug. 8, 2021, in the parking lot of the Lower Nazareth Commons shopping center.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly headbutts, punches person before fleeing area

Williamsport, Pa. — A man who stepped in between a couple to stop an argument ended up in the hospital with six stitches after the other man attacked him, police say. The assault that took place near the 600 block of Campbell Street in Williamsport on May 15, according to Officer William Badger. The fight allegedly began with a verbal altercation, according to an affidavit filed on Aug. 4. Deandre...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
skooknews.com

Juveniles Damage Video Monitors at Bank in Shenandoah

The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating criminal mischief where juveniles damaged property in Shenandoah. According to Troopers, around 6:00pm on Friday, August 5th, 2022, two unknown juveniles used a rock and broke the video monitors in the drive thru of the First National Bank on North Main Street. The two...
SHENANDOAH, PA
Pocono Update

Man Fires Gun Outside Main Street Businesses In Stroudsburg

This past weekend, police responded to reports of a shooting on Main Street in Stroudsburg. On Sunday, August 7, at around 1:30 AM, an incident occurred at Siamsa Irish Pub. A Siamsa employee, who wishes to remain unnamed, recalled two African American men sitting at the bar that night, both with their hoods up. Security took notice and approached the men. At that point, one of the men dropped what was determined to be a large kitchen knife. Security also noticed two other men standing behind the men at the bar, one holding a broken bottle. Promptly, the four men were escorted out of the pub, the lights were turned on, doors were locked, and all in attendance were asked to close out their tabs. Approximately 5 to 10 mins later, at least one gunshot was fired outside of 308 Burger, a few doors down on the 600 block of Main Street, striking a parked automobile. Police later arrived, secured the scene, and spoke to witnesses.
STROUDSBURG, PA
sauconsource.com

Man Who Displayed Weapon Didn’t Like Where Pair Parked: Police

A man and woman from Williamsport received a surprise when police say they were allegedly threatened by an elderly man who didn’t like them parking in his neighborhood. In a news release Friday, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said the 80-year-old resident of Weisel Road in Milford Township, Bucks County, observed the 48-year-old man and 40-year-old woman in a Nissan Murano outside his home Wednesday morning.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Teen accused of burning Snyder County man’s barn

WEST BEAVER TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police arrested a teen accused of burning down a man’s barn in Snyder County. On August 2, the Bannervile Fire Company said they responded to a barn fire on the 1000 block of Fairview Road in West Beaver Township. There were no injuries reported to state police […]
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Funerals to begin for victims of Pa. blaze that killed 10

MANSFIELD, Pa. (AP) — Services were set to begin Friday for young siblings who died last week in a Pennsylvania house fire that also killed eight other people, as investigators continued to look for the cause. The fast-moving, middle-of-the-night inferno destroyed the home in the small community of Nescopeck, where members of an extended family had gathered […]
NESCOPECK, PA
WBRE

Two hit with gunfire in Edwardsville shooting

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police responded to a report of gunfire on Roosevelt Street, Thursday night. Eyewitness News crews on the scene confirmed police investigated a call that came in around 7:00 p.m., for a shooting with two victims, at the Hilltop Apartments in Edwardsville. Eyewitness News crews saw multiple officers respond from different […]
EDWARDSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Three sentenced for home invasion resulting in death

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three have been sentenced after police say they pleaded guilty to burglary, and robbery at a Monroe County home that resulted in one accomplice’s death. According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, on May 17, 2021, Pennsylvania State Police were called to a disturbance and a gunshot victim in the […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two witnesses speak on Hazle Twp. shooting

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We are learning more about a deadly officer involved shooting near Hazleton Wednesday. State Police identified the man shot and killed by police as 23-year-old Jordan Charles Urenovitch from Hazle Township. We learned just how dangerous the situation was inside the auto service garage here on North Church Street. Eyewitness […]
HAZLETON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Funerals to begin for victims of Pennsylvania house fire that killed 10

MANSFIELD, Pa. (AP) — Services were set to begin Friday for young siblings who died last week in a Pennsylvania house fire that also killed eight other people, as investigators continued to look for the cause.The fast-moving, middle-of-the-night inferno destroyed the home in the small community of Nescopeck, where members of an extended family had gathered for a summertime sleepover.The coroner determined that all 10 victims died of smoke inhalation. The Luzerne County district attorney, Sam Sanguedolce, has said a preliminary investigation suggests the fire broke out on the front porch. Three people were able to escape.The cause remains under...
NESCOPECK, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Know this man? Sketch shows person of interest in homicide

NEW MORGAN, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police on Thursday released new evidence in the fatal shooting of a security guard in southern Berks County. A composite sketch shows a man who police are calling a "person of interest" in the case involving two security guards who were shot — one fatally — while patrolling a lot in the 200 block of Quarry Road in New Morgan last Saturday.
BERKS COUNTY, PA

