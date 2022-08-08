Read full article on original website
chronicle-express.com
Gorham voters opt in for marijuana sales and consumption, overturning town board decision
GORHAM — Voters in Gorham on Tuesday night voted against a Town Board law opting out of allowing the retail sale and consumption of cannabis in town. That means the sale and onsite consumption of cannabis will be allowed in town after all. According to Town Clerk Darby Perrotte,...
Geneva City Councilor and Red Wings General Manager Dies After Accident at Home
Geneva’s Ward 6th City Councilor John Salone died Thursday after falling off a ladder at his home. Salone was the general manager of the Geneva Red Wings. Salone was a Geneva native who moved back after living for years in Lyons. He served as Mayor of Lyons from 1997 to 2001 and was director of the Lyons Community Center.
Major employer cutting office space in half at Syracuse’s iconic downtown towers
Syracuse, N.Y. -- One of downtown Syracuse’s largest employers is planning to cut its office space in half at the twin towers that bear its name. Equitable, which has had a major presence downtown since 1967, told city officials earlier this summer it plans to consolidate its offices in the twin towers named after the life insurance company onto two floors and return space it formerly occupied on six other floors to the building’s landlord. It plans to keep its 740 workers, the company says.
Firefighter to talk about being “forced to attend Juneteenth spoof party”
Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — The Black Rochester firefighter who filed a complaint against his captain accusing the captain of forcing him and others to attend what he calls a Juneteenth spoof party while on duty is planning to talk publicly about the incident for the first time Thursday in front of City Hall. The firefighter […]
State Police Looking For Missing Ontario County Woman
New York State Police are looking for a missing Ontario County woman. 30-year old Ashley Corso of Naples was last seen early Monday morning getting dropped off at the Byrne Dairy in Canandaigua with her boyfriend Brandon. Anyone with any information is asked to call the state police at 585-398-4100.
24 hours after off-duty officers were told they can’t bring guns to Fair, State clarifies they can
GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State will allow off-duty police officers to carry weapons at the State Fair, as they always were, just 24 hours after they were told they’d no longer be allowed to enter with their guns. A spokesperson for the New York State Fair confirmed the clarification to NewsChannel 9, several […]
13 WHAM
Man convicted of killing woman with hatchet in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A man is facing life in prison after he was convicted of brutally stabbing a Rochester woman last summer. A Monroe County jury convicted Joseph Rivera Jr., 22, of second-degree murder Tuesday in the death of Heather Majors, AGE. Police say she was stabbed at least 77 times with a hatchet on July 10, 2021 on Chili Avenue. She died two days later.
Rochester parolee pleads not guilty in killing of 2 men on Sixth St. and Roycroft Dr.
Williams is currently on parole for a 2015 arson conviction after intentionally starting a fire at a location with a person inside. Since then he has:
The bears are back in town
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—It’s been about a century in the making, but black bears have moved back into Tompkins County. Up until 10 or 15 years ago, a black bear sighting in Tompkins County was a rarity, and only now has become somewhat common. Their curious faces, large furry bodies, and their lumbering — yet purposeful — saunter have become consistently spotted on rural roadsides, on trail and security cameras, and in backyards, especially if there’s a bird feeder or another tasty meal left out.
Where are homes selling fastest? Rochester
Houses for sale in metropolitan Rochester are staying on the market longer—but they are still selling faster here than in any other large metro nationwide. The median time from listing to sale in July was 17 days, Realtor.com’s monthly housing market trends report for July shows. In June, Rochester’s median time on market was 12 days.
chronicle-express.com
Douglas Donald Bergeron
Douglas Donald Bergeron, 77, of Mooresville, NC formerly of Penn Yan, NY passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021 at home surrounded by his family. He was born July 21, 1944 in Penn Yan, NY, son of the late Estella Bergeron and Stanley Perry. Douglas will be laid to rest in Lakeview Cemetery, Penn Yan, NY.
Divers find body in Canandaigua Lake
RUSHVILLE — Divers on Monday recovered a body of a man who jumped into Canandaigua Lake on Friday and never resurfaced. Ontario County sheriff's deputies said the body is identified as Kirk D. Hobbs, of Laurelton, Queens County, who was visiting family in the Canandaigua area. Hobbs, who was not wearing a flotation device, was boating with a relative Friday when he entered the water, deputies said.
CNY developer wants to build $250M lakefront community with 500 homes, hotel and golf course
Cicero, N.Y. – A local developer is proposing a $250 million project that would turn Lakeshore Yacht and Country Club into a mix of hundreds of homes, stores, restaurants and a luxury hotel on Oneida Lake. The proposal for Lakeshore Village includes more than 500 apartments, townhomes, luxury condos...
Johnson City Man’s Body Pulled from Ithaca-Area Gorge
The body of a Johnson City man has been pulled from a gorge in Tompkins County. New York State Police are investigating the death of the 39-year-old Broome County man whose body was pulled from Taughannock Falls gorge. Several media accounts, including an article in the Ithaca Voice, reports recovery...
chronicle-express.com
Donald C. Flynn
Donald C. Flynn, age 85, of Penn Yan, NY passed away on Monday, August 8th, 2022 at Geneva General Hospital. Don was born in Penn Yan on January 13, 1937, the son of the late, P. Henry and Marietta (Taylor) Flynn. He attended a one room school house in the Town of Milo and graduated from St. Michael's School. He earned his Associate Degree from Cornell University and attended CLU College of Insurance.
nyspnews.com
Albion woman arrested for DWI
On July 30, 2022, at approximately 2:48 am, Troopers out of SP Batavia arrested Beth E. Jerome, 41 of Albion, NY for Driving while Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On July 30, 2022, Troopers stopped Jerome on State Route 98 in the town of Elba for several traffic...
‘Absolutely unbelievable’ violence leads Syracuse judge to compare city to Wild West
Syracuse, NY — Draquan McDonald was murdered by a random bullet to his back on July 26, 2020. No one can say why the 24-year-old was killed. He just happened to be the fatal victim of 44 bullets sprayed into a North Side crowd of hundreds around 6 p.m. on a warm summer evening. Another woman was struck by gunfire, but survived.
Oswego man deputies say was killed by 79-year-old neighbor identified
Scriba, N.Y. — A 64-year-old Oswego man was killed by his 79-year-old neighbor Thursday evening following a long-term neighbor dispute, deputies said. Stephen Falise, of Scriba, was fatally shot with a shotgun on his own property, according to a news release from the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.
Rochester man killed in shooting, 3rd homicide victim in last 3 days
Since the death of a 68-year-old man who was attacked at a homeless shelter on Sunday, Rochester has seen as many homicides as days past.
