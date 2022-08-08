ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gorham, NY

Syracuse.com

Major employer cutting office space in half at Syracuse’s iconic downtown towers

Syracuse, N.Y. -- One of downtown Syracuse’s largest employers is planning to cut its office space in half at the twin towers that bear its name. Equitable, which has had a major presence downtown since 1967, told city officials earlier this summer it plans to consolidate its offices in the twin towers named after the life insurance company onto two floors and return space it formerly occupied on six other floors to the building’s landlord. It plans to keep its 740 workers, the company says.
SYRACUSE, NY
13 WHAM

Man convicted of killing woman with hatchet in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — A man is facing life in prison after he was convicted of brutally stabbing a Rochester woman last summer. A Monroe County jury convicted Joseph Rivera Jr., 22, of second-degree murder Tuesday in the death of Heather Majors, AGE. Police say she was stabbed at least 77 times with a hatchet on July 10, 2021 on Chili Avenue. She died two days later.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Ithaca Voice

The bears are back in town

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—It’s been about a century in the making, but black bears have moved back into Tompkins County. Up until 10 or 15 years ago, a black bear sighting in Tompkins County was a rarity, and only now has become somewhat common. Their curious faces, large furry bodies, and their lumbering — yet purposeful — saunter have become consistently spotted on rural roadsides, on trail and security cameras, and in backyards, especially if there’s a bird feeder or another tasty meal left out.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
The Rochester Beacon

Where are homes selling fastest? Rochester

Houses for sale in metropolitan Rochester are staying on the market longer—but they are still selling faster here than in any other large metro nationwide. The median time from listing to sale in July was 17 days, Realtor.com’s monthly housing market trends report for July shows. In June, Rochester’s median time on market was 12 days.
ROCHESTER, NY
chronicle-express.com

Douglas Donald Bergeron

Douglas Donald Bergeron, 77, of Mooresville, NC formerly of Penn Yan, NY passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021 at home surrounded by his family. He was born July 21, 1944 in Penn Yan, NY, son of the late Estella Bergeron and Stanley Perry. Douglas will be laid to rest in Lakeview Cemetery, Penn Yan, NY.
PENN YAN, NY
Daily Messenger

Divers find body in Canandaigua Lake

RUSHVILLE — Divers on Monday recovered a body of a man who jumped into Canandaigua Lake on Friday and never resurfaced. Ontario County sheriff's deputies said the body is identified as Kirk D. Hobbs, of Laurelton, Queens County, who was visiting family in the Canandaigua area. Hobbs, who was not wearing a flotation device, was boating with a relative Friday when he entered the water, deputies said.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
chronicle-express.com

Donald C. Flynn

Donald C. Flynn, age 85, of Penn Yan, NY passed away on Monday, August 8th, 2022 at Geneva General Hospital. Don was born in Penn Yan on January 13, 1937, the son of the late, P. Henry and Marietta (Taylor) Flynn. He attended a one room school house in the Town of Milo and graduated from St. Michael's School. He earned his Associate Degree from Cornell University and attended CLU College of Insurance.
PENN YAN, NY
nyspnews.com

Albion woman arrested for DWI

On July 30, 2022, at approximately 2:48 am, Troopers out of SP Batavia arrested Beth E. Jerome, 41 of Albion, NY for Driving while Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On July 30, 2022, Troopers stopped Jerome on State Route 98 in the town of Elba for several traffic...

