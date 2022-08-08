ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 4

Related
KBAT 99.9

Watch a Big ‘Ol Nope Rope Out for a Swim on a Texas Lake

Texas is home to many different species of rattlesnakes. As scary looking as they can be, they will mostly leave us alone. But for those that have an aversion to snakes in general, this particular video will just be some added fuel to your snake nightmares. Some folks were out enjoying a day on the lake near San Angelo, Texas when they caught a diamondback rattlesnake enjoying a swim.
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Killeen, TX
Killeen, TX
Government
KBAT 99.9

Can You Guess Which Of These A-List Celebrities Is From Texas?

There are certain celebrities that have so much pride being from Texas, they make it known on a regular basis. Matthew McConaughey, Eva Longoria, Beyonce born and raised in H-town. But there are a few that were born here that you may not realize. I was today years old when I realized that some of my very favorite actors hail from the Lone Star State. Let's play, born in Texas or not?
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Most Haunted#The Maxdale Bridge#Tx
Kiss 103.1 FM

Final Name Change Suggested For Fort Hood, Texas

The Killeen, Texas area has been home to Fort Hood since 1942, and Camp Hood before that. Recently however, the name of the military base has been under scrutiny. The base, named after General John Bell Hood, could have a name change soon. The Naming Commission submits their suggestion for...
FORT HOOD, TX
KSAT 12

Thief steals 20 briskets from famed Austin barbecue joint

AUSTIN, Texas – A meat thief stole 20 briskets from a famed Austin restaurant last week. An unidentified person broke into la Barbecue on Thursday, Aug. 4, around 4 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. KVUE spoke with the owner of la Barbecue who said a...
AUSTIN, TX
KCEN

Local photos of alligators spark curiosity, garner attention

BELL COUNTY, Texas — A Facebook image of an alligator on Stillhouse Hollow Lake has left some people wondering what alligators are doing in Bell County. Jonathan Warner, the Alligator Program leader for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, told 6 News some alligators do, in fact, call Bell County home.
BELL COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KBAT 99.9

Collapsed! Texas Bridges That Have Fallen Apart And Left To Rot!

The last thing you want to do is get on a collapsed bridge. Whether it has collapsed at the middle portion of the bridge or somewhere at the end, a collapsed bridge is not good. Whether it was due to time, weather, or catastrophic event, bridges sometimes don't last forever. Some bridges are repaired, and some are abandoned and left to rot. We have found some bridges here in Texas that you definitely want to do a U-Turn on and don't get on! Thing is, most of these bridges are only reachable thru drones nowadays!
TEXAS STATE
iheart.com

Chip and Joanna Gaines Causing Waco Residents to Lose Their Homes.

Chip and Joanna Gaines put Waco, Texas, on the map when their HGTV show "Fixer Upper" debuted in 2013. But now they're being accused of forcing longtime residents OUT. Thanks to their growing Magnolia EMPIRE, Waco is becoming a big tourist attraction . . . and some of the people who visit are deciding to STAY.
WACO, TX
mycurlyadventures.com

Where to Stay in Waco TX This Weekend: A Review of the Pivovar Hotel

Of all the places to stay in Waco this weekend, the Pivovar Hotel has to be one of the most interesting! With amazing amenities and beautifully designed spaces, this Czech-inspired hotel offers luxurious rooms with colorful decor. The hotel has countless nods to Czech culture and the roots of Pilsner lager, a type of beer created in the Czech Republic. You can even find art made from blown glass for sale throughout the hotel. Not to mention, the Pivovar Hotel boasts a unique spa experience! Its close proximity to downtown Waco and the city’s abundance of things to do and places to eat this weekend, it is easy to see that the Pivovar Hotel is one of the best options of where to stay in Waco.
WACO, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

City of Killeen closing alternate lanes on Trimmier Road

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen's Public Works will be closing alternating lanes in the 9000 block of Trimmier Road on Aug.11. From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. crews will be installing paving for a road cut, according to the city. Crews will be guiding traffic around the work area, as lanes remain open in the area.
KILLEEN, TX
KBAT 99.9

The Top 10 Weirdest Laws Still on the Books in Texas

There are plenty of laws across the nation that have been on the books for hundreds of years that no longer pertain to our way of life now but they have never been removed. Here are some of them that are still on the books in Texas that can be found on HG.org.
TEXAS STATE
KBAT 99.9

KBAT 99.9

Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
535K+
Views
ABOUT

KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kbat.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy