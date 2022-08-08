Read full article on original website
Related
fox4beaumont.com
Chime in with your favorite back to school moments!
TEXAS — Is your child seeing old friends, meeting new teachers, or getting ready for the first time? Does it feel like the drop-off line is longer than you remember? Know a faculty member that deserves some recognition?. Share your favorite back to school moments with us for a...
fox4beaumont.com
Teacher shot at Santa Fe High School sounds off on Texas school safety
In a special "Crisis in the Classroom" report, KFDM anchor Aaron Drawhorn speaks with Flo Rice, a substitute teacher shot at Santa Fe High School. Eight students and two teachers died in the May 2018 rampage.
Comments / 0