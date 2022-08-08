ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearfield County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

19-year-old electrocuted in bucket truck accident

Centre County, Pa. — A 19-year-old man was electrocuted to death on Aug. 10 as he worked on a bucket truck near the 100 block of Tressler Lane in Gregg Township. Alexander Fries perished when investigators said his bucket touched live electrical wires. Fries was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a release from the Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers. “An autopsy showed Fries died as a result of electrocution and manner of death is accidental,” Sayers wrote.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

PSP: Bedford juvenile injured in crash caused by brake system failure

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — According to a press release from state police, a 15-year-old male from Bedford was injured Wednesday in Colerain Township when the brakes on his vehicle failed. Police say the juvenile was driving an International Harvester southbound on Rainsburg Mountain Road north of Evitts Creek...
BEDFORD, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown man jailed after shootings, high-speed chase

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is sitting in jail after multiple alleged incidents — two shootings in Johnstown and a police pursuit in Altoona. Devine Steven Andre Edwards, 28, is accused of stirring up trouble this year starting in June when Johnstown police were told he shot at an unknown man who […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clearfield County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
City
Houtzdale, PA
City
Dubois, PA
County
Clearfield County, PA
WJAC TV

PSP: Man killed after being electrocuted at Centre Co. residence

Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — State police in Centre County say a man was killed Wednesday afternoon after being electrocuted at a residence in Gregg Township. Investigators say authorities were dispatched to the 100 block of Tressler Lane, around 3:20 p.m., for a report of an electrocution. Authorities say...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Two Charged Following Domestic Dispute in Brookville

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Police have charged two individuals involved in a domestic dispute on Tuesday night in Brookville Borough. Brookville Borough Police Department received a call around 9:06 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9, from a female stating that she and her boyfriend had just been involved in a domestic dispute and needed the police to respond.
BROOKVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Psp#Violent Crime#Clearfield Co#State Police
explore venango

Local Man Allegedly Provides False Information to Purchase Firearm While Subject of PFA Order

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man reportedly provided false information in order to purchase a firearm while being the subject of a Protection From Abuse (PFA) order. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Harley James Mansberger, of Emlenton, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on July 19.
MONROE TOWNSHIP, PA
WTAJ

Teen rushed to hospital after crashing tractor in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 15-year-old boy was rushed to UPMC after police say the brakes on a tractor failed, causing him to crash in Colerain Township. The crash happened Aug. 10 at around 2:30 p.m. when the teen was driving the tractor, an International Harvester MXM155, on Rainsburg Mountian Road (Route 3013) just […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona man breaks into home, assaults man in his sleep

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is behind bars after police were told he broke into a family’s home and assaulted a man before taking off on a pedal bike. Timothy Schwartztrauber, 31, has been arrested and charged for punching a man who he believed was having sex with a 15-year-old girl, according to […]
ALTOONA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJAC TV

Coroner: Clearfield Co. man killed in motorcycle crash on Route 350

Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers says a West Decatur man was killed Wednesday evening in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Route 350. Authorities say 46-year-old Shawn Martin was traveling northbound on Tyrone Pike, near Stahl Lane, in Taylor Township, when his motorcycle left the roadway for an unknown reason.
WEST DECATUR, PA
WTAJ

Police investigate body found in Curwensville river

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State police are investigating after a body was found in the Susquehanna River. The body was found on Thursday, August 12 in the West Branch of the river near Curwensville. According to Clearfield County Coroner, Kim Shaffer Snyder, an autopsy has been scheduled for Saturday, August 13. No further information […]
CURWENSVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Police: Infant dropped during argument at Altoona home, arrest made

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Charges have been filed against an Altoona man after he smacked a woman across the face causing her to drop a 3-month-old child she was holding during an argument, police report. On Friday, Aug. 5, Altoona police were called to the 2000 block of 5th Avenue for a report of a […]
ALTOONA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy