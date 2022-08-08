Read full article on original website
19-year-old electrocuted in bucket truck accident
Centre County, Pa. — A 19-year-old man was electrocuted to death on Aug. 10 as he worked on a bucket truck near the 100 block of Tressler Lane in Gregg Township. Alexander Fries perished when investigators said his bucket touched live electrical wires. Fries was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a release from the Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers. “An autopsy showed Fries died as a result of electrocution and manner of death is accidental,” Sayers wrote.
WJAC TV
PSP: Bedford juvenile injured in crash caused by brake system failure
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — According to a press release from state police, a 15-year-old male from Bedford was injured Wednesday in Colerain Township when the brakes on his vehicle failed. Police say the juvenile was driving an International Harvester southbound on Rainsburg Mountain Road north of Evitts Creek...
Johnstown man jailed after shootings, high-speed chase
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is sitting in jail after multiple alleged incidents — two shootings in Johnstown and a police pursuit in Altoona. Devine Steven Andre Edwards, 28, is accused of stirring up trouble this year starting in June when Johnstown police were told he shot at an unknown man who […]
Drunk Altoona man damages nursing home, crashes truck in a yard, police say
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A disturbance at a nursing home before getting a truck stuck in someone’s yard, all while being drunk, has led to charges for an Altoona man, according to police. Tyrone Borough police were called to Epworth Manor along Washington Avenue at 3:15 a.m. on Friday morning for a report of a […]
WJAC TV
PSP: Man killed after being electrocuted at Centre Co. residence
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — State police in Centre County say a man was killed Wednesday afternoon after being electrocuted at a residence in Gregg Township. Investigators say authorities were dispatched to the 100 block of Tressler Lane, around 3:20 p.m., for a report of an electrocution. Authorities say...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Two Charged Following Domestic Dispute in Brookville
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Police have charged two individuals involved in a domestic dispute on Tuesday night in Brookville Borough. Brookville Borough Police Department received a call around 9:06 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9, from a female stating that she and her boyfriend had just been involved in a domestic dispute and needed the police to respond.
WJAC TV
PSP: Man accused of stealing air conditioner, other items from Clearfield Co. fire dept.
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — State police in Clearfield say a Philipsburg man is facing charges after surveillance video allegedly showed him burglarizing a local fire department. Authorities say Nathan Patrick, 31, faces charges of felony burglary, criminal trespass and theft, according to online court records. Investigators say on...
Three charged with stealing copper wire from Somerset County business
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men are facing charges and and a third is wanted after state police say they were caught stealing copper wire from a business in Somerset County. Troopers were sent to the 300 block of Stonycreek Street in Boswell Borough at 4:43 a.m. Friday after it was reported two men […]
explore venango
Local Man Allegedly Provides False Information to Purchase Firearm While Subject of PFA Order
MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man reportedly provided false information in order to purchase a firearm while being the subject of a Protection From Abuse (PFA) order. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Harley James Mansberger, of Emlenton, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on July 19.
Teen rushed to hospital after crashing tractor in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 15-year-old boy was rushed to UPMC after police say the brakes on a tractor failed, causing him to crash in Colerain Township. The crash happened Aug. 10 at around 2:30 p.m. when the teen was driving the tractor, an International Harvester MXM155, on Rainsburg Mountian Road (Route 3013) just […]
WJAC TV
Five facing charges after allegedly hiding whereabouts of runaway teens, authorities say
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Cambria County say five individuals are facing charges after being accused of hiding the whereabouts of two runaway teens. Troopers say the investigation into the runaway juveniles began in February when the two teens were first reported missing. According to the affidavit,...
Altoona man breaks into home, assaults man in his sleep
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is behind bars after police were told he broke into a family’s home and assaulted a man before taking off on a pedal bike. Timothy Schwartztrauber, 31, has been arrested and charged for punching a man who he believed was having sex with a 15-year-old girl, according to […]
WJAC TV
Coroner: Clearfield Co. man killed in motorcycle crash on Route 350
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers says a West Decatur man was killed Wednesday evening in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Route 350. Authorities say 46-year-old Shawn Martin was traveling northbound on Tyrone Pike, near Stahl Lane, in Taylor Township, when his motorcycle left the roadway for an unknown reason.
Police investigate body found in Curwensville river
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State police are investigating after a body was found in the Susquehanna River. The body was found on Thursday, August 12 in the West Branch of the river near Curwensville. According to Clearfield County Coroner, Kim Shaffer Snyder, an autopsy has been scheduled for Saturday, August 13. No further information […]
explore venango
Charges Against Franklin Woman Accused of Hitting, Lunging at Victim Held for Court; Charge Against Other Woman Dropped
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Assault and related charges against a Franklin woman accused of hitting and lunging at a woman were held for court while a charge against the other woman was dismissed. According to court documents, the following criminal charges against 24-year-old Alisha Shoffstall, of Franklin, were...
Digital Collegian
State College police request aid in identifying man allegedly involved in theft
On Thursday, the State College Police Department released a request for the public's assistance in identifying a man allegedly involved in theft. The suspect allegedly entered The Tavern, a downtown restaurant and bar, when it was closed at 2 a.m. on Aug. 8 and took five bottles of liquor from the bar.
Man left mom with dementia alone, stole $88K because ‘times were tough’: police
A 63-year-old man stole more than $88,000 from his elderly mother, who has Alzheimer’s, and left her to fend for herself in a hotel room after their home burned down, Cumberland County prosecutors said. The district attorney’s office charged David Bilbay, of Bellefonte, Centre County, with financial exploitation of...
Five accused of hiding whereabouts of runaway teens in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Five people are facing charges for their alleged involvement in hiding two runaway teens from state police. Troopers began their investigation in February when two teens were reported missing. One was reported to have run away from a children’s aid home in Somerset and the other was reported to have […]
5 liquor bottles stolen from State College eatery, police investigate
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are looking for a man who stole liquor bottles from a restaurant in downtown State College early Monday morning. According to a press release from State College police, the man walked into The Tavern at 2 a.m. when it was closed and stole five liquor bottles from the bar. Him […]
Police: Infant dropped during argument at Altoona home, arrest made
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Charges have been filed against an Altoona man after he smacked a woman across the face causing her to drop a 3-month-old child she was holding during an argument, police report. On Friday, Aug. 5, Altoona police were called to the 2000 block of 5th Avenue for a report of a […]
