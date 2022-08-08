Centre County, Pa. — A 19-year-old man was electrocuted to death on Aug. 10 as he worked on a bucket truck near the 100 block of Tressler Lane in Gregg Township. Alexander Fries perished when investigators said his bucket touched live electrical wires. Fries was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a release from the Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers. “An autopsy showed Fries died as a result of electrocution and manner of death is accidental,” Sayers wrote.

