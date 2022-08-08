Read full article on original website
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Investigating A Shooting Incident On The West Side
Police Investigating A Shooting Incident On The West Side. Details are minimal, officials have not released any information. Officials have confirmed they were investigating a shooting incident. It happened a little after 1 am. in the neighborhood of Green, Webster and N Independence. Unknown if this is one incident that...
14-year-old charged in 2 Janesville burglaries
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A 14-year-old teen was arrested early Saturday after breaking into a bar and Blain’s Farm + Fleet, police said. At 2:58 a.m., Janesville Police officers were called to investigate a burglary at the Milwaukee Grill & Bar, at 2601 Morse Street. As they arrived, dispatch alerted them to another commercial burglary […]
nbc15.com
14-year-old arrested after allegedly committing two burglaries in the same day
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department has arrested a 14-year-old male after he was allegedly linked to two burglaries committed early Saturday morning. According to officials, just before 3 a.m. officers were sent to a burglary alarm at the Milwaukee Grill & Bar located on 2601 Morse St.
Janesville teen arrested after two businesses burglarized
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police arrested a teen Saturday who they said broke into two businesses. Officers were called to a bar in the 2600 block of Morse Street just before 3 a.m. Saturday after a burglary alarm was activated. While they were there, a second burglary alarm was activated at Blain’s Farm and Fleet in the 2400 block of Humes Road.
WIFR
Gun possibly brought to vigil, police respond to scene
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A vigil for Kyesha Lee turned into a possible fight between family members and police as someone reportedly brought a gun to the vigil. 23 News is on the scene and our reporter says the incident occurred at the corner of Horsman and Locust Streets where the vigil was going on. Nothing has been confirmed by police at this time.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Major Scene on the East Side (Update from Cherry Valley PD)
Police were on scene on a well being check with a subject that was reported to be armed. There is significant police activity in the area of US Highway 20 and Mill Road. Please avoid the area. Major Scene on the East Side. It happened around 8:40 am near Harrison...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Numerous Police Working A Scene, Reports Of A Possible Shooting Victim At Another Local Business…
Sources are reporting a major scene at a local business. Numerous emergency personnel were working a scene last night. at Broadway Food and Liquor. In the past, police have labeled extremely violent crimes as “in progress” in their logs. Sources told us they heard shots fired, and someone...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Rigged To Explode On West Side
Update: Police labeled this EXPLOSION, as a “suspicious incident”. how many of these other “suspicious incidents”, are MAJOR incidents???. officials still have yet to release any information on this incident…. Update: Sources are reporting this explosion was a truck that was rigged to explode with propane tanks...
rockfordscanner.com
Updated with scene photos and info from Rockford PD: Motorcycle And A Car Have Collided in Rockford, Shutting Down A Busy Local Roadway
Sources are reporting a bad motorcycle accident in Rockford. It happened around 12:30 pm near Kilburn and Bruce. Reports of an accident that involved a motorcycle. Motorcyclist is reported to be unconscious, and bleeding from the head. 2 Ambulances were reported to be on scene. Avoid the area for awhile.
WIFR
Family, friends demand justice in killing of Kyesha Lee
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three weeks to the day after a shooting on Rockford’s west side killed a 25-year-old woman, friends and loved ones honor her life and legacy Friday evening. More than a dozen family and friends with heavy hearts didn’t let police stop them from remembering a...
WIFR
Rockford ‘window smasher’ woman identified; still at large
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 34-year-old Sara Hughes of Rockford has been identified as the woman who smashed a store front window at a downtown Rockford business. Hughes is wanted in connection with an attempted burglary on Monday, August 1. She’s been charged with felony criminal damage to property. Just...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Accident With Injuries On The West Side, 1 Victim Laying in The Roadway
It happened around 3:30 pm near Island and West. Reports of an accident near this location. One victim was reporting head injuries. And another victim was laying in the roadway. Avoid the area for awhile. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a second and show your support!. Every little...
Rochelle News-Leader
Rochelle Police Report: Aug. 10-11
ROCHELLE — On Aug. 10 at 7:57 p.m. Mario M. Montalvo, 25, of Rochelle was arrested on an outstanding Ogle County warrant (traffic) and cited for speeding. He paid $300 and was released with a Sept. 7 Ogle County court date. On Aug. 11 at 5:18 a.m. Juan M....
Rochelle News-Leader
Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Aug. 8-12
OREGON — On Aug. 8 at 2:40 p.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of Powers Road in Rochelle. After a brief investigation, Deputies arrested Anthony Cuchiara, 26, of Rochelle, for driving while license suspended. Cuchiara was released on a $2,500 individual bond with a return court date. Cuchiara was also issued a citation for a seatbelt violation.
Police looking to identify man seen stealing rent checks from east side apartment
MADISON, Wis. — A man was caught on camera stealing rent checks from an eastside apartment building last week, according to a Madison Police Department incident report. Police said they responded to the 400 block of North Thompson Drive last Friday after a property employee called authorities to report the theft; officers ultimately determined the thief stole the checks on...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Traffic Alert on The East Side, Person Abandons Vehicle In The Middle Of A Busy Intersection
Person Abandons Vehicle In The Middle Of A Busy Intersection. It happened around 12:40 pm near Perryville and Spring Brook. Sources said a person has abandoned a vehicle in the middle of the intersection,. Causing some traffic delays in the area. In the past, there have been people who park...
2 arrested following drug investigation involving east Madison business, police say
MADISON, Wis. — Two Madison residents were arrested Tuesday morning following what the city’s police department called a weeks-long drug investigation involving a business. Thao Van Le, 50, faces six felony charges, including four counts of manufacturing/delivering cocaine, one count of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Another Pedestrian Hit By A Vehicle in Winnebago County
Another Pedestrian Hit By A Vehicle in Winnebago County. This one happened around 7:15 pm in the 300 block of W McNair rd. Reports of a pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle. Injuries were being reported. Avoid the area for awhile. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a...
KWQC
Man shot in Rock Falls Tuesday morning, police say
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was injured in a shooting Tuesday morning in Rock Falls, police said. Around 10:13 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 900 block of West 5th Street and found a man with serious gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital, police said in a media release.
WEAU-TV 13
Rock Co. fugitive chased down, caught in Ohio
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect who escaped while being transported from Texas to the Rock Co. jail late last year has been captured again – this time in Ohio. The Toledo Police Department took Robert Johnson, Jr., into custody following a chase that ended when the 40-year-old suspect crashed his vehicle, the U.S. Marshals Service reported.
