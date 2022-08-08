ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Police Investigating A Shooting Incident On The West Side

Police Investigating A Shooting Incident On The West Side. Details are minimal, officials have not released any information. Officials have confirmed they were investigating a shooting incident. It happened a little after 1 am. in the neighborhood of Green, Webster and N Independence. Unknown if this is one incident that...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

14-year-old charged in 2 Janesville burglaries

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A 14-year-old teen was arrested early Saturday after breaking into a bar and Blain’s Farm + Fleet, police said. At 2:58 a.m., Janesville Police officers were called to investigate a burglary at the Milwaukee Grill & Bar, at 2601 Morse Street. As they arrived, dispatch alerted them to another commercial burglary […]
JANESVILLE, WI
Rockford, IL
Illinois Crime & Safety
Rockford, IL
Crime & Safety
WIFR

Gun possibly brought to vigil, police respond to scene

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A vigil for Kyesha Lee turned into a possible fight between family members and police as someone reportedly brought a gun to the vigil. 23 News is on the scene and our reporter says the incident occurred at the corner of Horsman and Locust Streets where the vigil was going on. Nothing has been confirmed by police at this time.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Rigged To Explode On West Side

Update: Police labeled this EXPLOSION, as a “suspicious incident”. how many of these other “suspicious incidents”, are MAJOR incidents???. officials still have yet to release any information on this incident…. Update: Sources are reporting this explosion was a truck that was rigged to explode with propane tanks...
WIFR

Family, friends demand justice in killing of Kyesha Lee

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three weeks to the day after a shooting on Rockford’s west side killed a 25-year-old woman, friends and loved ones honor her life and legacy Friday evening. More than a dozen family and friends with heavy hearts didn’t let police stop them from remembering a...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford ‘window smasher’ woman identified; still at large

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 34-year-old Sara Hughes of Rockford has been identified as the woman who smashed a store front window at a downtown Rockford business. Hughes is wanted in connection with an attempted burglary on Monday, August 1. She’s been charged with felony criminal damage to property. Just...
ROCKFORD, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Rochelle Police Report: Aug. 10-11

ROCHELLE — On Aug. 10 at 7:57 p.m. Mario M. Montalvo, 25, of Rochelle was arrested on an outstanding Ogle County warrant (traffic) and cited for speeding. He paid $300 and was released with a Sept. 7 Ogle County court date. On Aug. 11 at 5:18 a.m. Juan M....
ROCHELLE, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Aug. 8-12

OREGON — On Aug. 8 at 2:40 p.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of Powers Road in Rochelle. After a brief investigation, Deputies arrested Anthony Cuchiara, 26, of Rochelle, for driving while license suspended. Cuchiara was released on a $2,500 individual bond with a return court date. Cuchiara was also issued a citation for a seatbelt violation.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police looking to identify man seen stealing rent checks from east side apartment

MADISON, Wis. — A man was caught on camera stealing rent checks from an eastside apartment building last week, according to a Madison Police Department incident report. Police said they responded to the 400 block of North Thompson Drive last Friday after a property employee called authorities to report the theft; officers ultimately determined the thief stole the checks on...
MADISON, WI
KWQC

Man shot in Rock Falls Tuesday morning, police say

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was injured in a shooting Tuesday morning in Rock Falls, police said. Around 10:13 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 900 block of West 5th Street and found a man with serious gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital, police said in a media release.
ROCK FALLS, IL
WEAU-TV 13

Rock Co. fugitive chased down, caught in Ohio

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect who escaped while being transported from Texas to the Rock Co. jail late last year has been captured again – this time in Ohio. The Toledo Police Department took Robert Johnson, Jr., into custody following a chase that ended when the 40-year-old suspect crashed his vehicle, the U.S. Marshals Service reported.
TOLEDO, OH

