Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ClutchPoints

‘You sick f–k’: Deshaun Watson showered with jeers in preseason debut for Browns vs. Jaguars

Cleveland Browns fans have been very supportive of Deshaun Watson amid the sexual misconduct allegations thrown against him. However, not everyone in the NFL feels the same. That much is clear after Watson suited up for the Browns in their first preseason game for 2022 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jags fans made sure to let […] The post ‘You sick f–k’: Deshaun Watson showered with jeers in preseason debut for Browns vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Commanders: 2 first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season

Without a winning season since 2016, the Washington Commanders are looking forward to more than just a new identity. Under the name Commanders for its first season, the team brought in starting quarterback Carson Wentz to lead the new era. Behind the scenes, Washington and owner Daniel Snyder have been involved in multiple serious allegations of misconduct, casting a pall over the entire organization.
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

Zach Wilson injury spurs discussion about a possible Jimmy Garoppolo trade

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was forced out of the team’s preseason game with an injury. In the first quarter of the game, Zach Wilson took off for a run. He eventually went down with a non-contact injury. Preseason football pic.twitter.com/vyMS4KOyzv — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) August 13, 2022 The Jets are currently saying that […] The post Zach Wilson injury spurs discussion about a possible Jimmy Garoppolo trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers’ big change that has Packers teammates lauding him

Aaron Rodgers is entering his 18th season with the Green Bay Packers but it’s been far from a perfect marriage for the last couple of seasons. And yet in Wisconsin, he remains on his quest to add another Super Bowl ring to his resume. After a very public distancing from the Packers brass, perhaps Aaron […] The post Aaron Rodgers’ big change that has Packers teammates lauding him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera drops truth bomb on Carson Wentz critics

Multiple Washington Commanders players and coaches have shared glowing reviews of Carson Wentz ever since the veteran passer joined the organization in March. Still, there has been growing outside doubt on whether Wentz will truly thrive as the starting quarterback for Washington, unlike was the case in the latter years of his tenure with the […] The post Commanders head coach Ron Rivera drops truth bomb on Carson Wentz critics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady’s mysterious Buccaneers training camp absence gets cryptic update

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady missed another training camp practice Thursday for personal reasons. It’s the second time Brady was excused from practice this week, and it’s unclear when he will return to the team. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles is expected to address the matter after Thursday’s practice. NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport says […] The post Tom Brady’s mysterious Buccaneers training camp absence gets cryptic update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill drops honest 6-word take on potential for Miami’s offense in 2022 season

Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill has not been one to shy away from sharing just how he truly feels about his new team, whether about his early impressions of head coach Mike McDaniel or on the potential of Tua Tagovailoa. When it comes to the Dolphins’ new-look offense, he sees that the group can be […] The post Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill drops honest 6-word take on potential for Miami’s offense in 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MIAMI, FL
Person
Gus Edwards
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes shares strong words on a Chiefs WR after preseason matchup vs. Bears

The Kansas City Chiefs did not necessarily have their way on offense in the preseason road matchup against the Chicago Bears, as they tallied for 14 points and 205 total yards. At the least, Justin Watson shined with a promising performance in his first in-game action with the reigning AFC West champions. Watson was targeted […] The post Patrick Mahomes shares strong words on a Chiefs WR after preseason matchup vs. Bears appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

‘I have such beef right now’: 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan furious at NFL over game day policy

Kyle Shanahan has had his fair share of disputes in the NFL since he came onto the scene. This time around, however, the San Francisco 49ers head coach has taken a shot at the league for what some might see as a very trivial matter. Well, this isn’t the case for the 42-year-old shot-caller. Hats. […] The post ‘I have such beef right now’: 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan furious at NFL over game day policy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Ravens star Lamar Jackson’s contract ultimatum draws strong message from John Harbaugh

Lamar Jackson isn’t messing around. He wants to end this whole contract extension saga and he’s now set a deadline for the Baltimore Ravens. The former MVP has made it abundantly clear that he does not want negotiations to extend beyond Week 1 of the season, and right now, the ball is on the Ravens’ […] The post Ravens star Lamar Jackson’s contract ultimatum draws strong message from John Harbaugh appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen highlights the 1 player who has really stepped up at Bills training camp

Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen has been working hard to challenge his teammates during training camp, and so far he’s been impressed by one particular player. After the first couple weeks of camp, Allen had rave reviews for wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie. Via Bills Beat reporter Sal Capaccio, Allen singled McKenzie out as the […] The post Josh Allen highlights the 1 player who has really stepped up at Bills training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
#Nfl Season#American Football#Nfl#Yds
ClutchPoints

Bears fans were all over Justin Fields revenge angle vs. Matt Nagy

There can never be enough drama in the NFL, and so we bring you another one that involves Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields and Kansas City Chiefs senior assistant & quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy, who had a reunion of sorts on the field during Saturday’s 2022 NFL preseason game between the Bears and the Chiefs at Soldier Field.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

‘He’s usually got a lot of F-bombs in there’: Panthers players get real about Baker Mayfield’s intensity, trash talking

The Carolina Panthers’ quarterback situation between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold is not expected to be resolved any time soon. Mayfield will get the start in the Panthers’ preseason opener against the Washington Commanders but both QBs will get plenty of reps. Mayfield is setting himself apart from Darnold in one key way. Panthers players told […] The post ‘He’s usually got a lot of F-bombs in there’: Panthers players get real about Baker Mayfield’s intensity, trash talking appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers RB injured in first quarter of preseason

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers appear to have more hurt bodies to deal with, as veteran running back Giovani Bernard reportedly injured his ankle during Saturday’s preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at home, according to the Bucs. Linebacker Cam Gill was also ruled out of the game because of a foot issue.
TAMPA, FL
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Kirk Cousins dealt shocking COVID-19 blow ahead of Vikings preseason opener vs. Raiders

The Minnesota Vikings were dealt a shocking blow ahead of Sunday’s NFL preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. Starting quarterback Kirk Cousins has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the contest, per the team’s Twitter account. Coach Kevin O’Connell announces that Kirk Cousins has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday’s game. […] The post Kirk Cousins dealt shocking COVID-19 blow ahead of Vikings preseason opener vs. Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

