A sidewalk is coming to Vienna’s Alma Street SE, whether the residents there want it or not. Construction to add about 1,500 linear feet of concrete, curb and gutter, driveway aprons, and ramps on the northwest side between Follin Lane and Delano Drive will begin by the end of this week, the Town of Vienna shared on Monday (Aug. 8).

VIENNA, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO