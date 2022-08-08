Read full article on original website
ffxnow.com
Morning Notes
Driver in Fatal Franconia Crash Charged With Manslaughter — Sara Flores, 20, of Lorton was charged with involuntary vehicular manslaughter yesterday morning (Thursday) for a May 12 crash in Franconia where she allegedly drove into a telephone pole, killing a passenger. Police had already obtained a warrant charging Flores with driving under the influence. [FCPD]
Most-read Fairfax County stories of the week: Aug. 8-12
The weekend is almost here. Before you sneak in one last visit to The Water Mine this summer or head to bed for some much-needed sleep, let’s revisit the past week of news in Fairfax County. Here are the 10 most-read stories on FFXnow this week:. Ideas for potential...
Staff shortages force partial closure of Reston’s Water Mine
While school doesn’t officially start until Aug. 22, The Water Mine at Lake Fairfax will wind its summer operations down a week early this year, beginning Monday (Aug. 18). The Fairfax County Park Authority is temporarily closing the popular Water Mine Family Swimming’ Hole due to lifeguard and other operational staff shortages at the location. The closure will last from Aug. 15-20.
Open houses in Fairfax County this weekend
Here’s a look at some of the open houses taking place in Fairfax County this weekend:. Noteworthy: Screened porch and deck, 10 foot ceilings, butler panty. Open: Sunday, 2-4 p.m. (Mansoora Dar – Keller Williams Realty) 1033 Founders Ridge Lane, McLean. 5 BR/5.5 BA Single-family home. Noteworthy: Theater...
Northern Virginia arts agencies join forces for new collective
Arts agencies from Fairfax County, Arlington and Alexandria are forming a supergroup. Unveiled Monday (Aug. 8), the newly created Northern Virginia Local Arts Agencies (NVLAA) consists of ArtsFairfax, the Alexandria Office of the Arts, and the Arlington Cultural Affairs Office. Its initial ambitions are modest, centered mostly on professional development, but the pooled resources could be a boon for the local arts community.
Personnel emergency declared as FCPD tackles staffing challenges
The Fairfax County Police Department is under a personnel emergency amid a staffing shortage that has continued for several months. In a temporary shift, police officers are transitioning to two 12.5-hour shifts and working mandatory overtime, according to the FCPD. That departs from the standard staffing model of three 11.5-hour shifts.
NEW: McLean Community Center leader resigns, replaced temporarily
(Updated at 12:20 p.m.) For the second time in as many years, the McLean Community Center is in need of a new executive director. Daniel Singh resigned from the position on July 26, but the news didn’t become public until yesterday (Thursday), when Fairfax County announced that it has assigned a temporary replacement.
Herndon’s Sunset Business Park could get a new look
Rebranding could be on the horizon for Sunset Business Park in the Town of Herndon. The property owners of one-story buildings with fading maroon facades are exploring the possibility of rebranding and renovating some areas of the park. Sunset Business Park is home to many locally-owned hidden gems like N’Used,...
Man charged with murder of woman stabbed, set on fire in Seven Corners
A man from Arlington has been charged with second-degree murder after police found a woman who had been set on fire and stabbed multiple times in Seven Corners on Wednesday (Aug. 10). Richard Montano, 47, was arrested at his home in Arlington around 6:30 p.m. after allegedly fleeing the scene...
Work to begin on contentious Vienna sidewalk project this week
A sidewalk is coming to Vienna’s Alma Street SE, whether the residents there want it or not. Construction to add about 1,500 linear feet of concrete, curb and gutter, driveway aprons, and ramps on the northwest side between Follin Lane and Delano Drive will begin by the end of this week, the Town of Vienna shared on Monday (Aug. 8).
72-year-old Accotink Creek Bridge closing this weekend for urgent repairs
The seven-decade-old Accotink Creek Bridge along Alban Road in Springfield will be closed to traffic starting Saturday (Aug. 13) to undergo “urgent” repairs. The shutdown is expected to last about five weeks, until late September. With the bridge crossing shuttered, traffic will be detoured to go around to...
Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse to open this fall in Reston Station
Reston Station, a massive mixed-use project at the door of the Wiehle-Reston Metro Station, is poised to welcome another big restaurant this year. Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse is slated to open this fall, according to signage at the front of the 11,000-square-foot restaurant at 1902 Reston Metro Plaza. The...
