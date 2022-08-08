Ravens rookie Tyler Linderbaum dealing with Lisfranc injury

Baltimore Ravens rookie center Tyler Linderbaum is dealing with a Lisfranc injury, that could see him sidelined for a few weeks.

Linderbaum first hurt his foot during his final game at Iowa, as the Hawkeyes took on the Kentucky Wildcats in the Citrus Bowl. He suffered the injury in the fourth quarter and was held out of a critical fourth-down attempt for the Iowa offense, but managed to return for their final drive of the game:

“That’s probably the worst part about it, I wasn’t out there for those three most important snaps … in the game,” Linderbaum said. “And that’s the game of football. Injuries happen. Luckily, it wasn’t as severe.” Amazingly, Linderbaum did come back and play through the pain — a Lisfranc injury can linger for months or longer, depending on the severity — for Iowa’s last-gasp attempt in the final minute that failed. Even as certain NFL millions were waiting for him, Linderbaum was determined to give everything he had in his final moments as a Hawkeye.

The injury has been described as a “recurrence,” and a “sprain,” as opposed to a “rupture:”

Baltimore drafted Linderbaum, largely considered the best center of the 2022 draft class, in the first round last April.