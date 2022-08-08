Billy Napier is nothing but confident heading into his first season as the head coach of the Florida Gators. He told ESPN this week, “Coming here is the least stressful job I’ve had,” which might be great to hear if you are a Florida fan, but if you’re a fan of any of Florida’s many SEC rivals, you’ll probably be rooting extra hard this season for the Gators to fall flat so Coach Napier can eat those words.

