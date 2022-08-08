ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It looks like Darvin Ham will not be playing around next season. Jovan Buha of The Athletic said this week on the “Lakers Nation Podcast” that swingman Talen-Horton Tucker could potentially be outside the Los Angeles Lakers’ rotation in the 2022-23 campaign. Buha notes that Ham, the team’s new head coach, has “rarely” mentioned Horton-Tucker or any role Horton-Tucker might have next year, as transcribed by Lakers Twitter figure @RichStapless. Buha also says that Lakers figures he has personally spoken to have seldom brought up Horton-Tucker as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
