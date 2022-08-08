Read full article on original website
Related
Trail Blazers Land Draymond Green In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The Portland Trail Blazers entered the NBA offseason looking to make some big changes to their roster. It was a process they started ahead of the trade deadline when they made two sizable trades with the LA Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans. Norman Powell, who re-signed with the Trail Blazers...
Here’s what will happen to LeBron James following NBA’s decision to retire Bill Russell’s No. 6 jersey across league
On Thursday, it was reported that the NBA will be retiring the No. 6 uniform to honor the late, great Bill Russell. Surely, many Los Angeles Lakers fans immediately thought of team superstar LeBron James. James currently wears the No. 6 uniform for the franchise. Shortly after the initial report...
1 surprising Lakers player could be out of rotation next season?
It looks like Darvin Ham will not be playing around next season. Jovan Buha of The Athletic said this week on the “Lakers Nation Podcast” that swingman Talen-Horton Tucker could potentially be outside the Los Angeles Lakers’ rotation in the 2022-23 campaign. Buha notes that Ham, the team’s new head coach, has “rarely” mentioned Horton-Tucker or any role Horton-Tucker might have next year, as transcribed by Lakers Twitter figure @RichStapless. Buha also says that Lakers figures he has personally spoken to have seldom brought up Horton-Tucker as well.
Report: Celtics make surprising player off-limits in Kevin Durant talks
The Boston Celtics are viewed as one of the favorites to land Kevin Durant if the Brooklyn Nets trade the 12-time All-Star, but you may be surprised by their unwillingness to include one player in any potential deal. According to Kurt Helin of NBC Sports, the Celtics have made it...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
JaVale McGee Says He Enjoyed Playing With LeBron James And The Lakers: “People Forget We Were 1st In The West And I Was The Starting Center The Whole Year”
JaVale McGee is a 3-time NBA Champion and will hope his veteran leadership rubs off on the Dallas Mavericks this season. McGee signed with the Mavs to reunite with former Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd and former teammate Jared Dudley (assistant coach on the Mavs). The 2019-20 Lakers went all...
Lakers Now Willing to Include Both Future Firsts in Potential Kyrie Irving Trade
According to one insider, the Lakers are now willing to include both their 2027 and 2029 draft in a potential deal for Nets guard Kyrie Irving.
Tyrann Mathieu Wears Air Jordan 1s in Photo Shoot
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu wore an expensive pair of Air Jordan sneakers in an NFL photo shoot.
Yardbarker
Grant Williams Says Jaylen Brown Being The Centerpiece Of The Kevin Durant Trade Package Shows Just How Valuable He Is
Everything seemed rosy for Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics when they took a 2-1 lead over the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, but it has been all downhill since then. They would lose the next 3 games and as is the case when you fall short, the team has been looking to upgrade their roster.
FanSided
273K+
Followers
519K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 8