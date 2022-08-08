ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal Heights, CO

Water World rides damages by weekend heavy rain

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AXG9H_0h9I6w3300

Water World rides damages by weekend heavy rain 00:14

Some water rides were closed on Monday at Water World in Federal Heights due to damages caused by weekend storms.

Heavy rain took out some rides for at least the day, including "The Lost River of the Pharoah's," "Warp Speed" and "Zoomerang."

The "Thunder Bay" wave pool was also impacted.

Water World said the lazy river could open at some point Monday.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Carnation Festival Parade brings smiles, extra police presence

At the annual Carnation Festival Parade in Wheat Ridge Saturday, there was a real sense of community. Especially for Ky and Naomi Gabriel and the rest of their family who came out to support one of their own. "(It's our) first time out. My grandma, her mom, great grandma and sister she's in the parade so we are here to see all the hard work they did on the float," said Naomi. "Mom is playing someone who fell out of the boat into the water," said Ky. While the Gabriel family was there to support each other and enjoy the day, Wheat Ridge Police...
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Mountain Parks drops Echo Lake Lodge concessionaire

On summer weekends in recent years, the parking lot at the Echo Lake Lodge is packed. The store is busy. There's a wait at the restaurant. More and more, people are visiting to get a piece of Colorado. "They love to come in. Because we have a little bit of everything here," said Denise Melberg, general manager of the HW Stewart Company that runs the concessions at the lodge. "We're here for them."But the company will no longer have the concession contract it has held since 1965. "It seems that Denver wants to go in a different direction," said concessionaire and part...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Ready for a break from the heat? Big pattern change coming next week

Friday will be day five of a seven day heat wave that will finally end on Sunday. Denver broke a record with 98 degrees on Thursday and temperatures will not change much through the weekend.The record in Denver on Friday is 100 degrees from 146 years ago. At this time, it does not seem likely the metro area will get quite hot enough to put the record in jeopardy.For the weekend, Saturday will be slightly hotter than Sunday but both days will be toasty. The chance for rain along the Front Range stays small enough on Saturday to leave out...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Federal Heights, CO
Federal Heights, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
CBS Denver

The torrential rain last weekend helped further erode Colorado's drought

Drought in Colorado has improved for the sixth consecutive week. The torrential rain that fell over parts of the Front Range last weekend has undeniably helped.The weekly drought monitor across the country is released each Thursday morning. The data this week showed the percentage of Colorado experiencing at least moderate drought dropped 4% from a week ago. Currently 58% of the state has at least moderate drought and 27% of the state has at least severe drought. Just 6% of Colorado has one of the worse two drought categories which are extreme and exceptional drought. Those categories cover only the...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Slight chance for a stray storm, otherwise hot and breezy at the Broncos game

It'll be another hot weekend around Colorado with highs well into the 80s and 90s for the lower elevations. We'll see a few low 100s on the eastern plains and of course if you plan to be in the mountains above 9,500 feet highs will be in the 60s and 70s.The Broncos preseason game against the Cowboys will be a hot one today with a high somewhere around 95 degrees. By kickoff temps should be falling into the 80s and there could be a little bit of cloud cover and occasional gusty wind around due to some storms popping over the foothills. There is a very slight chance for a stray storm to pop up in the city.It'll be hot again on Sunday but our thunderstorm chances will be going up just a bit as some monsoon moisture flows back into Colorado. We'll get a really good surge of moisture on Monday along with some cooler temps thanks to an approaching front.We may have to go into a First Alert Weather mode on Monday with this next push of the monsoon. Depending on how it plays out we may we have a fairly widespread flash flood threat so stay tuned.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Lazy River#Water World
CBS Denver

Golden woman 'cleans up' with Wipeys

A woman in Golden knows why Colorado is one of the best spots for female entrepreneurs. Kaitlin Moss is the creative mind behind Wipeys, cleaning wipes for your cell phone and your face.Moss has a simple motto: "Our mission is convenient cleanliness on the go. We are there to keep you germ-free."The Colorado-native realized just how dirty her cell phone and consequently her face, while she was planning her wedding. And she found a niche that existed."I kind of looked at the market to see what natural-leaning wipe is out there to clean my phone that was safe for my...
GOLDEN, CO
CBS Denver

Iconic Brown Palace Hotel celebrating 130th anniversary

The iconic Brown Palace Hotel turned 130years old on August 12th. Opened in 1892, the Palace Hotel was the dream of Henry Cordes Brown. Brown was a carpenter-turned-real-estate entrepreneur. Brown owned several acres of land in Denver, including a triangular plot at the corners of Broadway, Tremont, and 17th Street, where he grazed his cows. Brown hired architect Frank E. Edbrooke to design the hotel, and work began in 1888. Edbrooke designed the Palace Hotel in the Italian Renaissance style, using Colorado red granite and Arizona sandstone for the building's exterior. Artist James Whitehouse added to the elegance by creating 26 medallions carved in stone, depicting Colorado animals. The medallions were laid into the building between the seventh-floor windows. The Brown Palace cost $1.6 million, which was a huge amount of money for that time. It had 400 guest rooms, which went for $3 and $5 a night. The beautiful old building currently holds 241 rooms.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Denver

Grass fire burning south of Buckley Space Force Base

Fire crews rushed to put out a grass fire burning south of Buckley Space Force Base on Wednesday night. The public was urged to stay away from Jewell Avenue between 470 and Genoa. What caused the fire is being investigated. No structures were threatened. No injuries were reported. Fire suppression units from Buckley Space Force Base supported operations and helped Aurora fire crews extinguish the fire.  
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Casa Bonita gets a fresh shade of pink paint

Casa Bonita in Lakewood has always been known for its pink exterior -- some call it "Pepto Bismol pink" -- but the new owners are going all in on a very bright pink shade. Painters were hard at work early Thursday morning sprucing up the outside of the West Colfax Avenue restaurant. Matt Parker and Trey Stone, creators of South Park and the restaurant's new owners, are still gearing up for a reopening of the restaurant sometime soon. It hasn't been open to diners since the COVID pandemic began and last spring it was announced that the opening that was supposed to happen this summer will take place in the fall instead.
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Zoo flamingos get clear view for snack time

The flamingos at the Denver Zoo are getting a little treat during meal time. Zookeeper Anton had a custom acrylic feeder tank designed so guests can view the majestic birds from a new angle.Flamingos are filter feeders which means they use their beaks to strain out algae and small crustaceans from the water. The birds can be up to 5 feet tall and weigh up to 6 pounds.According to the Denver Zoo, "The flamingo's brilliant pink or reddish feather color comes from its diet. The small crustaceans and algae that flamingoes eat contain a substance called beta-carotene that is deposited in the feathers. Without adequate amounts of beta-carotene in their diet, flamingo feathers gradually lose their brilliant color."
CBS Denver

West Nile Virus virus detected in some Denver metro area counties

The Tri-County Health Department has confirmed the first case of West Nile Virus detected this season in Arapahoe County.Positive samples were also found in three different locations in Adams County. A typical West Nile Virus season runs from May through October.Last year, Colorado reported 175 human cases. So far in 2022 there have been five human cases and no deaths.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
55K+
Followers
27K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy