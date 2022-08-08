Trying to check out what is streaming? Some services could soon crack down on password sharing

Here's a quick streaming tip.

Almost four out of 10 Americans use someone else's login to access a streaming service.

A new study, according to, shows most people wouldn't purchase their own subscription service if they could use someone else's login information.

But here is a warning: Companies will begin to crack down on password sharing. Some say they could even penalize users who share login info.

But costs are rising. Lending tree says 40% of streamers pay $50 or more a month to stream. In 2021, only 25% of people paid that price.

And some streamers are canceling their subscriptions for costs and because they're getting pickier about what they watch.

Forty three percent of people canceled a streaming service in the past year.