Trying to check out what is streaming? Some services could soon crack down on password sharing

By Jason Knowles, Ann Pistone via
ABC 7 Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3peQvn_0h9I6tOs00

Here's a quick streaming tip.

Almost four out of 10 Americans use someone else's login to access a streaming service.

A new study, according to Lending Tree , shows most people wouldn't purchase their own subscription service if they could use someone else's login information.

But here is a warning: Companies will begin to crack down on password sharing. Some say they could even penalize users who share login info.

But costs are rising. Lending tree says 40% of streamers pay $50 or more a month to stream. In 2021, only 25% of people paid that price.

RELATED: Netflix ramping up efforts to prevent password sharing

And some streamers are canceling their subscriptions for costs and because they're getting pickier about what they watch.

Forty three percent of people canceled a streaming service in the past year.

ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

