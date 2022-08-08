Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Jordan Montgomery makes Cardinals history: Yankees decision looks worse
Jordan Montgomery is making history for the St. Louis Cardinals and making the New York Yankees look real bad. Jordan Montgomery was never meant to get traded this season. He was performing well for the New York Yankees but in exchange for Harrison Bader, he was sent to the St. Louis Cardinals where he has already made history.
Surprise team could be Twins’ competition for Carlos Correa
Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa is likely opting out of his contract and entering free agency after this season, and one “dark horse” team may have their eyes on him. Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa is reportedly likely to opt out of his contract after this season and...
Cardinals: Albert Pujols could break 1 Barry Bonds home run record
St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols is having a memorable end to his career, which may include breaking one Barry Bonds’ home run record. St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols is ending his career after this season, and he’s breaking many records in his final run with St. Louis. He’s on his way to breaking one of MLB legend Barry Bonds’ many home run records, which included homers off of 449 different pitchers.
Giancarlo Stanton, Luis Severino updates will drive Yankees fans up a wall
You thought the New York Yankees performing like a team watching the playoffs in October was infuriating? Well, how about the return of some demoralizing injury updates?! That’ll do the trick, won’t it?. On Friday, ahead of a much-needed “get right” series against the spiraling Boston Red Sox...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Padres GM issues ultimatum for Fernando Tatis Jr. after PED suspension
Padres GM issues ultimatum for Fernando Tatis Jr. after PED suspension. A. J. Preller, San Diego Padres General Manager, had some harsh truths to tell Fernando Tatis Jr. after he was flagged for PEDs on Friday. “I think we’re hoping that from the offseason to now, that there would be...
Mets: 3 roster moves keeping New York from World Series contention
The New York Mets are playing well but they still have a few issues with their roster construction. The New York Mets have been a great team for the entire season. They have the second-best record in the entire sport at 73-40 and they have been even better recently. They have won 15 of their last 18 games.
MLB・
New Yankees CF Harrison Bader looks completely different in Players’ Tribune piece
Unlike some other players who’ve joined the New York Yankees with distinct looks over the years — Miguel Castro, cough — new import Harrison Bader didn’t necessarily have that much work to do. Sure, he’s been known for his long, flowing locks in St. Louis, but those aren’t typically a dealbreaker. Aaron Boone’s Yankees probably could’ve made it work if Bader wanted to keep his curls bouncing.
FanSided
273K+
Followers
519K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0