Read full article on original website
Related
Commanders head coach Ron Rivera drops truth bomb on Carson Wentz critics
Multiple Washington Commanders players and coaches have shared glowing reviews of Carson Wentz ever since the veteran passer joined the organization in March. Still, there has been growing outside doubt on whether Wentz will truly thrive as the starting quarterback for Washington, unlike was the case in the latter years of his tenure with the […] The post Commanders head coach Ron Rivera drops truth bomb on Carson Wentz critics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Zach Wilson injury spurs discussion about a possible Jimmy Garoppolo trade
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was forced out of the team’s preseason game with an injury. In the first quarter of the game, Zach Wilson took off for a run. He eventually went down with a non-contact injury. Preseason football pic.twitter.com/vyMS4KOyzv — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) August 13, 2022 The Jets are currently saying that […] The post Zach Wilson injury spurs discussion about a possible Jimmy Garoppolo trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 Eagles players battling for roster spots who impressed in preseason opener vs. Jets
The Philadelphia Eagles lost to the New York Jets 24-21 in their preseason opener. The game was competitive throughout and both teams had players display potential. However, Zach Wilson suffered a concerning injury for New York which has Jets fans worried. Nonetheless, the Eagles escaped this game with a number of positives despite taking the loss.
Antonio Brown’s 6-word message to Jerry Jones amid Cowboys’ WR injuries
It’s no secret the Dallas Cowboys wide receiver room is not in good shape right now. James Washington is out with a foot injury, while Michael Gallup is still recovering from a torn ACL. Could Antonio Brown be a worthy free agent acquisition? He certainly seems to think so.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘You sick f–k’: Deshaun Watson showered with jeers in preseason debut for Browns vs. Jaguars
Cleveland Browns fans have been very supportive of Deshaun Watson amid the sexual misconduct allegations thrown against him. However, not everyone in the NFL feels the same. That much is clear after Watson suited up for the Browns in their first preseason game for 2022 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jags fans made sure to let […] The post ‘You sick f–k’: Deshaun Watson showered with jeers in preseason debut for Browns vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers’ big change that has Packers teammates lauding him
Aaron Rodgers is entering his 18th season with the Green Bay Packers but it’s been far from a perfect marriage for the last couple of seasons. And yet in Wisconsin, he remains on his quest to add another Super Bowl ring to his resume. After a very public distancing from the Packers brass, perhaps Aaron […] The post Aaron Rodgers’ big change that has Packers teammates lauding him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Commanders: 2 first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season
Without a winning season since 2016, the Washington Commanders are looking forward to more than just a new identity. Under the name Commanders for its first season, the team brought in starting quarterback Carson Wentz to lead the new era. Behind the scenes, Washington and owner Daniel Snyder have been involved in multiple serious allegations of misconduct, casting a pall over the entire organization.
Kirk Cousins dealt shocking COVID-19 blow ahead of Vikings preseason opener vs. Raiders
The Minnesota Vikings were dealt a shocking blow ahead of Sunday’s NFL preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. Starting quarterback Kirk Cousins has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the contest, per the team’s Twitter account. Coach Kevin O’Connell announces that Kirk Cousins has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday’s game. […] The post Kirk Cousins dealt shocking COVID-19 blow ahead of Vikings preseason opener vs. Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lamar Jackson drops timeline on contract extension talks with Ravens
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens still have not agreed on a contract extension even though the 2022 season is just around the corner. When the Ravens’ season kicks off, those talks will no longer be going on at all. Jackson took a page out of New York Yankees star Aaron Judge’s book by saying he will not carry extension talks into the season. He said that there were no updates about talks to share and was unclear about whether he wants to get a new contract with Baltimore.
‘If we’re making the right decisions’: Mike Vrabel puts Malik Willis on notice after Titans’ preseason debut
The Tennesee Titans and Mike Vrabel got a first look at rookie quarterback Malik Willis. He put up a solid performance in his preseason debut against the Baltimore Ravens. Willis had a few highlight plays, including a scramble for a touchdown (Tennessee’s only touchdown on the day) and a side-arm completion in the Titans’ loss. The former Liberty University standout ended the day with six of his 11 passes completed for 107 passing yards and 38 rushing yards.
Tom Brady’s mysterious Buccaneers training camp absence gets cryptic update
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady missed another training camp practice Thursday for personal reasons. It’s the second time Brady was excused from practice this week, and it’s unclear when he will return to the team. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles is expected to address the matter after Thursday’s practice. NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport says […] The post Tom Brady’s mysterious Buccaneers training camp absence gets cryptic update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deshaun Watson situation gets settlement twist with a catch
The Cleveland Browns are stuck in limbo as they await the results of the NFL’s appeal to Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension. After the ruling came down from Disciplinary Officer and former federal Judge Sue L. Robinson, Roger Goodell insisted on appealing. He had the option of hearing the appeal himself, but in fairness, delegated it […] The post Deshaun Watson situation gets settlement twist with a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Preseason Odds: Seahawks vs. Steelers prediction, odds and pick – 8/13/2022
The Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers will square off in a rematch of Super Bowl XL in their opening preseason game. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL preseason odds series, which includes our Seahawks-Steelers prediction and pick we have laid out below. Seattle...
Giants QB Daniel Jones vocal on first game after season-ending neck injury
Daniel Jones had a ho-hum showing in the New York Giants’ preseason debut against the New England Patriots. But seeing him get game action at all is a win. Jones tallied 69 yards, going 6-for-10 in the process as his Giants won on a game-winning field goal, 23-21. But more importantly, he was able to […] The post Giants QB Daniel Jones vocal on first game after season-ending neck injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Colts star Jonathan Taylor fires Nyheim Hines warning shot at NFL defenses
There’s a lot of intrigue surrounding the Indianapolis Colts ahead of the new season. In particular, eyes have been peeled for Jonathan Taylor following what was a breakout year for the 23-year-old running back. In his mind, however, Taylor believes that it’s not just him who the rest of the NFL should be worried about.
Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill drops honest 6-word take on potential for Miami’s offense in 2022 season
Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill has not been one to shy away from sharing just how he truly feels about his new team, whether about his early impressions of head coach Mike McDaniel or on the potential of Tua Tagovailoa. When it comes to the Dolphins’ new-look offense, he sees that the group can be […] The post Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill drops honest 6-word take on potential for Miami’s offense in 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Josh Allen highlights the 1 player who has really stepped up at Bills training camp
Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen has been working hard to challenge his teammates during training camp, and so far he’s been impressed by one particular player. After the first couple weeks of camp, Allen had rave reviews for wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie. Via Bills Beat reporter Sal Capaccio, Allen singled McKenzie out as the […] The post Josh Allen highlights the 1 player who has really stepped up at Bills training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I have such beef right now’: 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan furious at NFL over game day policy
Kyle Shanahan has had his fair share of disputes in the NFL since he came onto the scene. This time around, however, the San Francisco 49ers head coach has taken a shot at the league for what some might see as a very trivial matter. Well, this isn’t the case for the 42-year-old shot-caller. Hats. […] The post ‘I have such beef right now’: 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan furious at NFL over game day policy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Key Browns offensive lineman Nick Harris dealt devastating injury update ahead of 2022 season
The Cleveland Browns received some bad news about center Nick Harris following their preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 23-year-old left the game on the Browns’ second offensive play and was carted off of the field. Harris suffered a knee injury that Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said...
Jared Goff draws huge respect from Lions O-line with demand to Dan Campbell
Jared Goff showed out in the Detroit Lions’ preseason contest against the Atlanta Falcons on Friday. As it turns out, however, the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback wasn’t even supposed to play in the first place. Lions head coach Dan Campbell had already determined that he would have his...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
188K+
Followers
105K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0