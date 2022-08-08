ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Man Killed in Garbage Truck Accident on Chestnut Avenue in Fresno

Authorities in Fresno reported a fatal garbage truck collision on the morning of Thursday, August 11, 2022. The traffic accident happened at approximately 9:10 a.m. at the intersection of Lane Avenue and Chestnut Avenue, according to the Fresno Police Department. Details on the Fatal Garbage Truck Collision in Fresno. An...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Arson suspect arrested in Merced, CAL FIRE officials say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Cal Fire law enforcement officers arrested a suspect in Merced on Sunday in connection with a fire in Amador County, officials say. According to officials, Cal Fire with the help of the Merced Police Department arrested 31-year-old Michael Bradley Mincer on suspicion of arson. On July 21, fire and law enforcement […]
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

Teen caught going well over the legal speed limit in Merced

A teenager was cited after they were recently caught driving well over the legal speed limit in Merced. According to Merced Police, an 18-year-old behind the wheel of a Nissan Altima was pulled over on Wednesday after an officer caught them speeding 93 MPH on Olive Avenue near M Street.
MERCED, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Merced, CA
Accidents
County
Merced County, CA
City
Turlock, CA
City
Merced, CA
Merced, CA
Crime & Safety
Merced County, CA
Accidents
Merced County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
krcgtv.com

Hours long highway chase ends on traffic camera

FRESNO, Calif. (KMPH) — California Highway Patrol began receiving calls Wednesday morning from motorists who reported seeing a woman driving erratically on the highway. Troopers caught up with her, at which point they say she took off. “And pretty much, the chase was on by that point,” said CHP...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Fresno man who died in crash with garbage truck

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who died after crashing into a garbage truck Thursday morning in Fresno. The driver of the sedan, later identified as 39-year-old Jamal Garrett died at the scene and the garbage truck driver had minor injuries, police added. Officers say that around 9:10 a.m. they were called […]
FRESNO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Kenya Davis Dead after Solo-Car Crash on McKinley Avenue [Fresno, CA]

48-Year-Old Woman Dead after Crashing into Tree near Millbrook Avenue. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m., near the intersection of McKinley Avenue and Millbrook Avenue. Davis was driving a minivan on McKinley Avenue when she lost control of the vehicle for reasons unknown. As a result, she veered off the road and crashed into a nearby tree.
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chp#California Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident#Jeep#Santa Fe Drive#Dui
turlockcitynews.com

Drunk Driver Arrested After Colliding with Four Parked Vehicles

At about 12:34 am Sunday morning, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported vehicle collision with unknown details in the 300 block of Lander Avenue, Turlock. When officers arrived on scene, they found five vehicles involved. The first was a white Infiniti sedan, the second was a black Mercedes-Benz sedan, the third was a gold Honda sedan, the fourth was a silver classic Ford sedan, and the fifth was a black Acura sedan.
TURLOCK, CA
clovisroundup.com

Clovis Police Holding DUI Checkpoint August 12, 2022

Clovis, Calif. – The Clovis Police Department will hold a DUI Checkpoint on Friday, August 12, 2022, from 7:30 PM to 1:00 AM at an undisclosed location within the City of Clovis. Checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests. The primary purpose of...
CLOVIS, CA
crimevoice.com

Residential Burglary Suspect Arrested

Originally Published By: The Los Banos Police Department Official Facebook Page:. “On August 3, 2022, at approximately 12:47 p.m., the Los Banos Police Department responded to the 1700 Block of Mills Drive regarding a residential burglary in progress. The 15-year-old victim reported hearing a loud noise in the downstairs portion...
LOS BANOS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Accidents
FOX40

Police searching for missing Ceres teenage girl

CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — The Ceres Police Department is searching for Camille Clemmer, 17, who was last seen on Wednesday at approximately 4 p.m. at Redwood Park. Witnesses told police that they last saw Clemmer leave the park with a group of males and went into an “older black four-door BMW.” Witnesses also said that […]
CERES, CA
KMPH.com

Fake serial killer post debunked by police in Los Banos

LOS BANOS, Calif. — In the latest hoax social media post, it claims there is a serial killer on the hunt in Los Banos. FOX26 has previously reported on other posts that have caused some controversy and the need for local law enforcement to step in and shut it down.
LOS BANOS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man robs Fresno credit union, gets away on bike, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for a man who robbed a credit union before riding away on a bicycle Wednesday night, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 5:00 p.m., officers were called out to First California Federal Credit Union at Shields Avenue and Fresno Street for a report of a robbery. When […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Fresno man facing 20 years for freeway shooting

FRESNO Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County District Attorney has announced that Shane Enrique Bernal, 30, of Fresno was sentenced on Thursday to 20 years in prison for the attempted murder for the benefit of a Fresno-based criminal street gang. Officials say that in May of 2020, Bernal, a gang member, pulled up next to […]
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Suspect Wanted Following Bank Robbery In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A suspect is wanted after police say he robbed a bank Wednesday evening near Fresno and Shields Avenues. According to Fresno Police, a man walked into the First California bank just after 5 p.m. and handed the bank teller a note which demanded cash. The...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Friends of Missy Hernandez recognized by police

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The 32nd Annual Fresno and Madera Police Chiefs Association Awards Ceremony was held on Wednesday, August 10 at The Worship Center Church in Fowler.  One of the recipients was Salina Barbo. Barbo is the friend of Missy Hernandez, who was found dead in the California Aqueduct back in February.  Hernandez disappeared […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy