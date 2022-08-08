Read full article on original website
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Man Killed in Garbage Truck Accident on Chestnut Avenue in Fresno
Authorities in Fresno reported a fatal garbage truck collision on the morning of Thursday, August 11, 2022. The traffic accident happened at approximately 9:10 a.m. at the intersection of Lane Avenue and Chestnut Avenue, according to the Fresno Police Department. Details on the Fatal Garbage Truck Collision in Fresno. An...
Man shot by Madera County deputies, no deputies injured
An investigation is underway after a man was shot by Madera County deputies on Friday.
Arson suspect arrested in Merced, CAL FIRE officials say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Cal Fire law enforcement officers arrested a suspect in Merced on Sunday in connection with a fire in Amador County, officials say. According to officials, Cal Fire with the help of the Merced Police Department arrested 31-year-old Michael Bradley Mincer on suspicion of arson. On July 21, fire and law enforcement […]
KMPH.com
Teen caught going well over the legal speed limit in Merced
A teenager was cited after they were recently caught driving well over the legal speed limit in Merced. According to Merced Police, an 18-year-old behind the wheel of a Nissan Altima was pulled over on Wednesday after an officer caught them speeding 93 MPH on Olive Avenue near M Street.
krcgtv.com
Hours long highway chase ends on traffic camera
FRESNO, Calif. (KMPH) — California Highway Patrol began receiving calls Wednesday morning from motorists who reported seeing a woman driving erratically on the highway. Troopers caught up with her, at which point they say she took off. “And pretty much, the chase was on by that point,” said CHP...
CHP: Beny sniffs out over $100,000 in cash from narcotic sales
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – K-9 Beny finds wads of cash and narcotics after a traffic stop, leading to multiple arrests, by the California Highway Patrol. According to a Facebook post by the Merced California Highway Patrol, a traffic stop of a newer model Jeep was initiated by CHP, that indicated criminal activity. Officer K-9 […]
IDENTIFIED: Fresno man who died in crash with garbage truck
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who died after crashing into a garbage truck Thursday morning in Fresno. The driver of the sedan, later identified as 39-year-old Jamal Garrett died at the scene and the garbage truck driver had minor injuries, police added. Officers say that around 9:10 a.m. they were called […]
L.A. Weekly
Kenya Davis Dead after Solo-Car Crash on McKinley Avenue [Fresno, CA]
48-Year-Old Woman Dead after Crashing into Tree near Millbrook Avenue. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m., near the intersection of McKinley Avenue and Millbrook Avenue. Davis was driving a minivan on McKinley Avenue when she lost control of the vehicle for reasons unknown. As a result, she veered off the road and crashed into a nearby tree.
L.A. Weekly
David Faulkner, Jenny Faulkner, and Amandeep Toor Killed in Crash on Santa Fe Drive [Merced, CA]
Three Killed in Two-Vehicle Collision near Franklin Road. The accident occurred just before 6:00 a.m., near the intersection of Santa Fe Drive and Franklin Road. Investigators say the incident involved a Jeep Patriot driven by a David Faulkner and a 2017 Nissan Rogue, driven by Amandeep Toor. According to reports,...
turlockcitynews.com
Drunk Driver Arrested After Colliding with Four Parked Vehicles
At about 12:34 am Sunday morning, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported vehicle collision with unknown details in the 300 block of Lander Avenue, Turlock. When officers arrived on scene, they found five vehicles involved. The first was a white Infiniti sedan, the second was a black Mercedes-Benz sedan, the third was a gold Honda sedan, the fourth was a silver classic Ford sedan, and the fifth was a black Acura sedan.
clovisroundup.com
Clovis Police Holding DUI Checkpoint August 12, 2022
Clovis, Calif. – The Clovis Police Department will hold a DUI Checkpoint on Friday, August 12, 2022, from 7:30 PM to 1:00 AM at an undisclosed location within the City of Clovis. Checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests. The primary purpose of...
crimevoice.com
Residential Burglary Suspect Arrested
Originally Published By: The Los Banos Police Department Official Facebook Page:. “On August 3, 2022, at approximately 12:47 p.m., the Los Banos Police Department responded to the 1700 Block of Mills Drive regarding a residential burglary in progress. The 15-year-old victim reported hearing a loud noise in the downstairs portion...
Police searching for missing Ceres teenage girl
CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — The Ceres Police Department is searching for Camille Clemmer, 17, who was last seen on Wednesday at approximately 4 p.m. at Redwood Park. Witnesses told police that they last saw Clemmer leave the park with a group of males and went into an “older black four-door BMW.” Witnesses also said that […]
Fresno Caltrans worker killed in crash was a loving dad, selfless community leader
48-year-old Ali Shabazz spent his days serving his community as the imam of a Fresno mosque and his nights as a civil engineer for Caltrans.
KMPH.com
Fake serial killer post debunked by police in Los Banos
LOS BANOS, Calif. — In the latest hoax social media post, it claims there is a serial killer on the hunt in Los Banos. FOX26 has previously reported on other posts that have caused some controversy and the need for local law enforcement to step in and shut it down.
Man robs Fresno credit union, gets away on bike, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for a man who robbed a credit union before riding away on a bicycle Wednesday night, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 5:00 p.m., officers were called out to First California Federal Credit Union at Shields Avenue and Fresno Street for a report of a robbery. When […]
DA: Fresno man facing 20 years for freeway shooting
FRESNO Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County District Attorney has announced that Shane Enrique Bernal, 30, of Fresno was sentenced on Thursday to 20 years in prison for the attempted murder for the benefit of a Fresno-based criminal street gang. Officials say that in May of 2020, Bernal, a gang member, pulled up next to […]
KMJ
Suspect Wanted Following Bank Robbery In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A suspect is wanted after police say he robbed a bank Wednesday evening near Fresno and Shields Avenues. According to Fresno Police, a man walked into the First California bank just after 5 p.m. and handed the bank teller a note which demanded cash. The...
3 people killed in head-on crash near Merced, CHP says
Three people are dead after a head-on collision just outside of Merced.
Friends of Missy Hernandez recognized by police
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The 32nd Annual Fresno and Madera Police Chiefs Association Awards Ceremony was held on Wednesday, August 10 at The Worship Center Church in Fowler. One of the recipients was Salina Barbo. Barbo is the friend of Missy Hernandez, who was found dead in the California Aqueduct back in February. Hernandez disappeared […]
