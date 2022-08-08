Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
2 Stocks to Buy Before They Take Off
After a brutal start to the year, the stock market has entered rally mode. Yet, the market has still left plenty of stocks at attractive levels. Wayfair and Domino's Pizza both offer good value to investors now.
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up On Right Now
The stock market has been under a lot...
Motley Fool
4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Consumers and businesses will always need electricity. Generac makes it even more reliable and efficient. South America and Latin America are in the midst of a digital revolution, playing right into MercadoLibre's hand. Low-coding and no-coding automation software is changing how office employees operate, opening the doors of opportunity for...
Motley Fool
Got $1,500? You Can Confidently Add These 3 Stocks to Your Portfolio
Long-term investors can make money buying the right companies in a bear market. All three stocks could see strong gains during the next bull market.
Motley Fool
Why Trade Desk Stock Soared 40% This Week
The Trade Desk is rapidly expanding within the $750 billion global ad market. By providing indispensable tools to its ad partners, The Trade Desk appears set to deliver even more gains to its shareholders.
Motley Fool
This Passive-Income Giant Has High-Powered Growth Ahead
Brookfield Renewable delivered double-digit growth in the second quarter. The renewable-energy company secured several more growth drivers in the period. That has it on track to grow toward the high end of its range in the coming years.
Motley Fool
Why STAAR Surgical Stock Is Triumphant Today
STAAR Surgical's implanted lenses for vision correction were a hit in China and India in Q2. The success in China is especially notable, given ongoing pandemic-associated difficulties. The rest of the year might see its share price recover to approach where it was 12 months ago.
Motley Fool
3 Reasons Not to Put Money Into Your 401(k)
Many people have the option to invest in a 401(k) at work. While a 401(k) has some benefits, it's not always the best retirement account. You should carefully consider whether an alternative might be preferable.
Motley Fool
Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV)
Veeva Systems Company Info. Veeva Systems Inc is a provider of industry-specific...
Motley Fool
3 Monster Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade
Realty Income's size gives it an advantage over peers when it comes to sourcing, absorbing, and paying for acquisitions. AvalonBay has the scale to grow internally or externally, while making sure that it owns top properties in top markets. Prologis' portfolio isn't just big, but it has massive embedded land...
Motley Fool
Assured Guaranty Ltd.
A holding company that provides, through its operating subsidiaries, credit enhancement products to the public finance, structured finance and mortgage markets. The best Bull and Bear pitches based on recency and number of recommendations. Read the most recent pitches from players about AGO. rhallbick (91.03) Submitted: 1/1/2018 12:42:22 PM :
Motley Fool
Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (OYST) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (OYST -11.94%) Q2 2022...
Motley Fool
Why Novavax Stock Was Plummeting This Week
The company missed quite badly on both the top and bottom lines in its latest quarterly earnings report. The vaccine developer also made a drastic adjustment to its full-year guidance.
Motley Fool
1 Monster Growth Stock That Could Turn $1,000 Into $10,000 by 2032
Cloudflare operates one of the fastest cloud platforms on the planet. Cloudflare One is gaining traction in the network security market, and Cloudflare Workers is the leading edge development platform. Those products account for most of Cloudflare's $115 billion market opportunity.
Motley Fool
Missed Out on the FAANG Stocks? Buy the CASH Stocks Instead.
Cloudflare is competing with giants, and it's growing rapidly thanks to multiple points of differentiation. Advanced Micro Devices is set to become the global leader in high-performance computing. Shopify continues to expand its service offerings to cement its place as a top dog in e-commerce.
Motley Fool
Surprise! Warren Buffett "Owns" All 5 FAANG Stocks
The Oracle of Omaha has been a wealth-building machine since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965. Although investors frequently ride Buffett's coattails, there are limitations to Berkshire's 13F filings. Thanks to a relatively new investment, Warren Buffett has direct and indirect stakes in all five FAANG stocks.
Motley Fool
Carter's, Inc.
Prev. Close $83.89 Div. (Yield) $3.00 (3.6%) 52-Wk Range $67.88 - $111.17 Avg. Daily Vol. 814,931. The best Bull and Bear pitches based on recency and number of recommendations. InvestRight (78.70) Submitted February 09, 2018. A good brand and a low-risk market-beater that provides a non-sexy but good product. Peter...
Motley Fool
Why Vizio Stock Rocketed 14% This Morning
Vizio's sales grew just 2% in Q2, missing analyst estimates. But the company earned a surprise profit, mainly from cutting costs.
Motley Fool
Vasta Platform Limited (VSTA) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Vasta Platform Limited (VSTA 0.00%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
Motley Fool
2 Reasons I'm Hopeful Home Prices Will Come Down By the End of the Year
There's reason to think buyers might get some relief. Many buyers are struggling in the wake of soaring home prices. But lower prices may not be as far off as some might think. To call today's homes overpriced would probably be an understatement. For months on end, sellers have gotten...
