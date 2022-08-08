Read full article on original website
16-Year-Old Shot in Wilmington: Police Investigating
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Friday at approximately 2:29 a.m. in the 900 block of Linden Street. Police located a 16-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about...
Arrest in Connection with July 31 Wilmington Shooting
WILMINGTON, DE — A Wilmington Police investigation has resulted in an arrest in connection with a July 31 shooting incident. Authorities state that on July 31 at approximately 3:23 a.m., police located a 26-year-old male gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital in critical condition. A subsequent investigation determined that the injury was the result of a shooting incident that took place in the area of 10th and Kirkwood Streets.
Arrest Made in Connection to Several Thefts from Vehicles
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man in connection to several thefts from vehicles. Athorties state that on August 5 at approximately 1:50 a.m., police responded to the 100 block of West 9th Street regarding an in-progress theft from a vehicle. Upon arrival, police made contact with 19-year-old Marell Lowe, who was actively removing items from a vehicle. Lowe was taken into custody without incident. Through investigative measures, police were able to connect Lowe to two other incidents that occurred on August 4 in the 200 block of West 19th Street and the 300 block of West 19th Street. Lowe initially gave officers a false name.
Wilmington Police Arrest 3 Men in Stolen Car with Drugs
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested three men on drug charges and recovered a stolen vehicle. Authorities state that on August 5 at approximately 12:55 a.m., police on patrol observed an occupied stolen vehicle in the 1000 block of North Pine Street. Police made contact with the occupants, 23-year-old Tyair Roy, 18-year-old Miquel Batson, and 19-year-old Kamall Bey. All three men were taken into custody without incident and police recovered 161.7 grams of marijuana, 30 doses of MDMA, 9 Oxycodone pills, and drug paraphernalia.
Man Charged With 8 Counts of Manufacturing Untraceable Firearms
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man for manufacturing untraceable, privately-made firearms following an investigation. Over the past several months, members of the Street Crimes Unit have been conducting an investigation into the manufacturing of untraceable firearms, with the assistance of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Philadelphia Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Suspect in Shooting
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect in a shooting that took place last month. On August 9, 2022, at 8:36 PM, officers reportedly responded to the 400 block of E Ontario Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police located a male victim, a 23-year-old-male, lying on the basketball court, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital where he was listed in stable condition. Surveillance video recovered from the area depicts the suspect shooting the victim as he walked away after what appears to be a possible dispute between both parties.
Police Release Surveillance Image of Credit Card Theft Suspects
EXTON, PA — West Whiteland Police have released a surveillance image of the suspects wanted in connection with the theft of credit cards from a female victim at the Chop House Grille on July 20, 2022. The incident occurred around 9:00 PM, when the victim had her credit cards...
Wanted Man Arrested on Drug Charges in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a wanted man on drug charges. On August 4 at approximately 5:38 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the 100 block of North Jackson Street when they attempted to make contact with 24-year-old Domere Robinson. Robinson fled from police but was quickly taken into custody without incident. Police recovered 14 MDMA pills and 14 Oxycodone pills. Robinson was found to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest.
WMDT.com
Dover Police searching for man who fled traffic stop, almost ran over officer’s foot
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police Department is searching for a man who fled from officers during a traffic stop. Police say 25-year-old Jeffrey Boatwright of Dover was pulled over in the area of Levy Court Lane and South Little Creek Road on Saturday, around 9:49 a.m. Officers attempted to make contact with Boatwright, but he sped away. One of the officers’ foot was almost run over in the incident. Police say they then started a vehicle pursuit. However, they decided to stop due to safety concerns.
More than a dozen shot, 3 dead, in rash of violent incidents in Philadelphia
A 15-year-old was among those killed and a pregnant woman was among those injured.
CBS News
Motorcyclist critically injured in Newark, Delaware State Police investigate
NEWARK, Del. (CBS) – A motorcyclist in New Castle County, Delaware is fighting for his life after a crash early Saturday, the county's Department of Public Safety announced in a release. Emergency responders were dispatched to the 1600 block of Ogletown Road in Newark at 1:36 a.m. The 43-year-old...
Burglary Suspect Caught on Camera Using Victim’s Credit Card
PHILADELPHIA, PA — On the night of August 9, 2022, a Philadelphia man’s home on the 200 block of Paoli St was burglarized while he and his family were asleep. The victim reported several items taken from the property, including his credit card. Fortunately for the victim, detectives were able to recover video surveillance from Roxy Gas Station, located at 7728 Ridge Ave, that showed the alleged perpetrator using the victim’s credit card to buy items from the store at 1:58 AM that same evening.
Arrest Warrant Issued for Delaware Man in CVS Theft
THORNBURY TWP, PA — Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police say they have obtained an arrest warrant for Stephen Nicholas Phillips, 32 years old of Middletown, Delaware, following an investigation into a retail theft that occurred at the CVS Pharmacy in Thornbury Township on February 10, 2022. Chester County Magisterial District...
Is There a Serial Killer on the Loose in Dover? Police Respond
DOVER, DE – Reports have been circulating online that a serial killer is on the...
Man Arrested on Cocaine, Ammunition Charges
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on drug and ammunition charges. Authorities state that on August 4 at approximately 12:41 p.m., members of the Drug, Organized Crime, and Vice Division executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Cedar Street. Police made contact with 50-year-old Brian Ringgold and recovered ammunition and .01 grams of cocaine, and drug paraphernalia. Ringgold was taken into custody without incident.
CBS News
16-year-old boy shot in Delaware, Wilmington police say
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy was shot in Wilmington, Delaware on Friday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 900 block of Linden Street around 2:30 a.m. Police say he was transported to the hospital where he was placed in stable condition. No arrests were made and...
fox29.com
Police: Senior citizen injured in broad daylight triple shooting in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say three people, including a senior citizen, were injuring in a shooting that erupted Friday afternoon in North Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 900 block of West Girard Avenue just before 5 p.m. for reports of gunshots. Police found a 75-year-old...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Double Fatal Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that claimed the lives of two individuals last night in the Newark area. The collision occurred on August 11, 2022, at approximately 10:22 p.m., a silver 2020 BMW M2 was traveling southbound on Interstate-95 approaching the area of Churchmans Road. For an unknown reason, the BMW became disabled in the middle lane. At this time, a white 2017 Freightliner box truck was traveling southbound on I-95 and had entered into the middle lane of travel. The front center of the box truck struck the rear center of the BMW for point of impact. As a result of the collision the box truck became connected to the BMW and pushed it in southern direction, towards the right shoulder where the vehicles came to rest. The front of the box truck then caught fire.
firststateupdate.com
16-Year-Old Boy Shot In Wilmington Early Friday Morning
Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 2:29 a.m. in the 900 block of Linden Street. Police located a 16-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Joran Merced at...
Philadelphia gun violence: at least 7 shot on violent Friday evening
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The violence from Friday afternoon carried into the evening. In a matter of hours, nearly 10 people were shot. Three are fighting for their lives.A man in his 70s, minding his own business, was caught in the crossfire while driving.Detectives are investigating scenes from East Germantown to North Philly to Frankford.On a beautiful, humidity-free summer Friday night, gunfire rang out in a pair of shootings, leaving seven in all shot with suspects still at-large."We had a group of males were standing on the south side of the parking lot of the 9th Street marketplace," Philadelphia Police Capt....
