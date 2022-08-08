Read full article on original website
Inside Park Police response to SCOTUS abortion protests
The U.S. Park Police in June mobilized a special detail to follow swelling crowds and keep tabs on multiple bomb threats in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling that overturned abortion rights recognized in the landmark 1973 ruling Roe v. Wade. Records obtained by E&E News under the...
Biden faces time crunch to fill EPA leadership team
President Joe Biden’s window of opportunity to fill out EPA’s political leadership is shortening, and he trails behind many of his White House predecessors as a trio of his agency nominees still wait for confirmation. In the mix are appointees key to the Biden administration’s agenda for tackling...
White House energy rule delays may threaten climate goals
The White House regulatory review shop has blown past deadlines for multiple energy-saving standards, worrying advocates that President Joe Biden could further slip on his climate goals. Five of nine Department of Energy appliance standards this year have exceeded the established 90-day review period at the Office of Information and...
Trump lawyer blows up his “planted” evidence claims: Trump watched “the whole thing” on CCTV
Former President Donald Trump and his lawyers have baselessly peddled a conspiracy theory that the FBI may have "planted" evidence during its raid on Mar-a-Lago because "nobody" was allowed to watch. But Trump's lawyer admitted on Thursday that Trump and his family watched the "whole thing" go down from New York through CCTV footage from the resort.
Melania Trump's Alleged Involvement In The FBI Raid Isn't What Anyone Expected
The FBI carried out an unprecedented raid at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, on Aug. 8, 2022. Trump released a statement saying the "unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate." However, Attorney General Merrick Garland said that the Department of Justice requested to the...
Lauren Boebert's Microphone Cut as She is Told to Stop Speaking Five Times
The Republican claimed the Inflation Reduction Act would lead to "armed robbery against Americans" as she went over her allotted time.
Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao, who served as Trump's Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 committee: report
Elaine Chao, Trump's former Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 panel, per CNN. Chao, who is also Mitch McConnell's wife, swiftly resigned the day after the Capitol breach. Chao was reportedly in talks to invoke the 25th amendment to remove Trump from office at the time. Donald Trump's former...
Experts: “Signals intelligence” from wiretaps found at Mar-a-Lago make Trump’s scandal even worse
While the world was shocked after The Washington Post dropped the bombshell report that the FBI was searching Mar-a-Lago for nuclear weapons documents, some national security experts were also shocked that "signals intelligence" was recovered from Donald Trump's Florida home. "Former senior intelligence officials said in interviews that during the...
House passes landmark climate bill, sending it to Biden
The House this afternoon passed sweeping clean energy, tax and health care legislation, sending the biggest climate bill in U.S. history to President Joe Biden’s desk. In a 220-207 vote, House Democrats cleared the final hurdle on the “Inflation Reduction Act,” capping off more than a year of pained negotiations on the budget reconciliation package.
Would the climate bill slash methane? It depends
“Inflation Reduction Act” provisions aimed at cutting methane emissions would be a boon for the high-tech companies that sell detection equipment, but it may not have a big effect on the broader oil and gas industry’s emissions, analysts say. The bill — which passed the Senate last Sunday...
Modeling ‘IRA’ carbon cuts: Caveats, uncertainty and luggage
The sudden unveiling of the Senate climate bill two weeks ago launched a race among emissions modelers. Their calculations, and extrapolations, estimated that the “Inflation Reduction Act” would spur a rapid deceleration of carbon dioxide — about a 40 percent reduction over seven years. But are they...
Clock ticks down on Colorado River cuts. What will feds do?
Western states that rely on the Colorado River Basin for their water supplies face a Tuesday deadline to tell the Bureau of Reclamation how they plan to cut back during the crushing drought that has shrunk the river. But as that date nears, the consequences for failure remain a key unknown.
FWS bars landowner from refuge in Nev. water dispute
A Nevada landowner asserts he has no plans to comply with a new warning from the Fish and Wildlife Service that he stay out of the Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge, vowing instead to push ahead with a plan to reroute a desert stream through his property. Victor Fuentes, who...
