Alaska State

eenews.net

Inside Park Police response to SCOTUS abortion protests

The U.S. Park Police in June mobilized a special detail to follow swelling crowds and keep tabs on multiple bomb threats in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling that overturned abortion rights recognized in the landmark 1973 ruling Roe v. Wade. Records obtained by E&E News under the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
eenews.net

Biden faces time crunch to fill EPA leadership team

President Joe Biden’s window of opportunity to fill out EPA’s political leadership is shortening, and he trails behind many of his White House predecessors as a trio of his agency nominees still wait for confirmation. In the mix are appointees key to the Biden administration’s agenda for tackling...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
eenews.net

White House energy rule delays may threaten climate goals

The White House regulatory review shop has blown past deadlines for multiple energy-saving standards, worrying advocates that President Joe Biden could further slip on his climate goals. Five of nine Department of Energy appliance standards this year have exceeded the established 90-day review period at the Office of Information and...
POTUS
eenews.net

House passes landmark climate bill, sending it to Biden

The House this afternoon passed sweeping clean energy, tax and health care legislation, sending the biggest climate bill in U.S. history to President Joe Biden’s desk. In a 220-207 vote, House Democrats cleared the final hurdle on the “Inflation Reduction Act,” capping off more than a year of pained negotiations on the budget reconciliation package.
INCOME TAX
eenews.net

Would the climate bill slash methane? It depends

“Inflation Reduction Act” provisions aimed at cutting methane emissions would be a boon for the high-tech companies that sell detection equipment, but it may not have a big effect on the broader oil and gas industry’s emissions, analysts say. The bill — which passed the Senate last Sunday...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eenews.net

Modeling ‘IRA’ carbon cuts: Caveats, uncertainty and luggage

The sudden unveiling of the Senate climate bill two weeks ago launched a race among emissions modelers. Their calculations, and extrapolations, estimated that the “Inflation Reduction Act” would spur a rapid deceleration of carbon dioxide — about a 40 percent reduction over seven years. But are they...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eenews.net

Clock ticks down on Colorado River cuts. What will feds do?

Western states that rely on the Colorado River Basin for their water supplies face a Tuesday deadline to tell the Bureau of Reclamation how they plan to cut back during the crushing drought that has shrunk the river. But as that date nears, the consequences for failure remain a key unknown.
CALIFORNIA STATE
eenews.net

FWS bars landowner from refuge in Nev. water dispute

A Nevada landowner asserts he has no plans to comply with a new warning from the Fish and Wildlife Service that he stay out of the Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge, vowing instead to push ahead with a plan to reroute a desert stream through his property. Victor Fuentes, who...
NEVADA STATE

