Long Island seniors using aquatic therapy to stay fit
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Finding a fitness routine once you’ve reached your golden years can be quite the challenge. But Excel at Woodbury for Rehabilitation and Nursing is going the extra mile to help seniors stay healthy. A group of 20 seniors from the Knolls in Melville on Long Island is taking part in aquatic […]
Concerts at Stony Brook Village Green extended through August 28
The Ward Melville Heritage Organization (WMHO) recently announced an extension to their annual Summer Concert Series on the Village Green. In addition to the Aug. 21 concert featuring Just Sixties, a tribute band that plays hits from the 1960’s, an additional concert has been added featuring the Sound Symphony on Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. This is a free concert sponsored by the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF). Ernie Canadeo, LIMEHOF Chairman, will make exciting announcements about the Hall of Fame and the red carpet grand opening in November.
11 beaches on Long Island's North Shore closed due to excessive bacteria levels in water
Eleven North Shore beaches are closing to bathing due to finding bacteria-contaminated water.
longisland.com
Man Drowns in Great South Bay
Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the drowning death of a man in West Sayville today. Jan Zdenek was crabbing at the West Sayville docks, located on West Avenue, when witnesses discovered him in the water at 2:30 p.m. The good Samaritans pulled him from the water and attempted to resuscitate him.
