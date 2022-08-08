Department store JCPenney is celebrating its 120th anniversary with a bus tour around the country. The theme of the event is Shopping is Back! and the bus has already traveled as far as California, Nevada, Colorado, and Texas to Kentucky, Georgia and Pennsylvania on a coast-to-coast tour. The final stop of the JCPenney party will be this weekend at the store’s location in Roosevelt Field Mall on Saturday, August 13. From 11:30am - 3:30pm the tour bus will be set up in Garden City outside of the JCPenney store at the mall and feature live music, treats, refreshments, games, and giveaways.

ROOSEVELT, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO