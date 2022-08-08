ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Is The Frenchman on 'My Big Fat Fabulous Life'? Redditors Think They Know His Identity

Through 10 seasons so far, a number of Whitney Thore's boyfriends have been featured on My Big Fat Fabulous Life. Although Chase Severino and Lennie Alehat saw a ton of facetime on the TLC series, not all of Whit's beaus have wanted their identities known. Considering Whitney's boyfriend Avi (whose face wasn't shown on MBFFL) turned out to be secretly dating/lying to a handful of other women during their relationship, fans have rightly been suspicious of Whit's current love interest.
E! News

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Gossip

Sister Wives Fans TRASH Robyn Brown in Wake of Explosive Trailer

Christine Brown has finally come out and said it. On an upcoming episode of Sister Wives, as teased in the just-released TLC trailer, the mother of six admits that she left Kody Brown, at least in part, due to his feelings for Robyn Brown. “To Kody, Robyn [Brown]’s more important,”...
Distractify

Rita Ora Is Married Now, but Who Has She Dated Before?

Musician Rita Ora is best known for hits such as "R.I.P." and "Your Song," as well as for her features with fellow musicians like Iggy Azalea and Charli XCX. Currently, Rita is working on her third album. Much of Rita's career trajectory is familiar to the public, but what about her love life?
Distractify

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan’s Parents Immigrated to Canada as War Refugees

If you attempt to have a conversation with us right now, chances are we'll bring up Never Have I Ever. The coming-of-age dramedy — which Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher co-created — is gearing up to release its third season on Netflix and fans are ready to re-embrace the typical shenanigans of Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan).
Distractify

Jennette McCurdy Explains Her Resentment for Ariana Grande in New Memoir

On Aug. 9, retired actress Jennette McCurdy released her highly-anticipated memoir titled I’m Glad My Mom Died. The entertaining yet heart-wrenching narrative details the iCarly star’s "struggles as a former child actor — including eating disorders, addiction, and a complicated relationship with her overbearing mother — and how she retook control of her life."
Distractify

Brittany Renner Is Posing Pregnant With YG, but Who Is Her Other Baby Daddy?

There's plenty of mystery and speculation going around with regards to whether Brittany Renner is actually pregnant. Brittany recently modeled for the cover art of rapper YG's new track "Toxic", and even casual viewers likely noticed that Brittany was sporting a fairly substantial baby bump in the photo. Now, some are wondering whether that bump is authentic, and what it might mean about her relationship with YG.
Distractify

We've Got Your Season 17 'So You Think You Can Dance' Winner Right Here! (SPOILERS)

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the winner on Season 17 of So You Think You Can Dance. It's hard to believe we've finally reached the Season 17 finale of So You Think You Can Dance (SYTYCD). Beyond the typical problems that would follow a show returning after a two-year pandemic-related hiatus, this season certainly saw its ups and downs (and we don't mean the dance moves).
Distractify

