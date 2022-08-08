Read full article on original website
Why Did Aisha Tyler Leave 'Ghost Whisperer?' It Seemingly Came Down to Scheduling
A long-running television show coming to an end is always bittersweet. Additionally, a star of said show making their departure can feel like a double punch to the gut for fans. Unfortunately, fans of Ghost Whisperer’s Aisha Tyler know the feeling all too well. Article continues below advertisement. Fans...
Here's Where You Can Find the Cast of 'Instant Dream Home' on Instagram
The cast of Instant Dream Home on Netflix are literally changing lives in 12 hours. Host Danielle Brooks of Orange is the New Black fame and her team of home design experts surprise deserving families with complete home makeovers in less than a day. If you're looking for home-deco inspiration...
‘Top Chef’ Winner Brooke Williamson Talks Latest Projects, Season 20 Thoughts, and More (EXCLUSIVE)
Among Top Chef royalty like Richard Blais and Tiffani Faison is the iconic Brooke Williamson. The California-based chef was a runner-up in Season 10, which took place in Seattle, and the winner of Season 14 in Charleston (which was an All-Star season, no less!). So, where is Brooke Williamson now?
Who Is The Frenchman on 'My Big Fat Fabulous Life'? Redditors Think They Know His Identity
Through 10 seasons so far, a number of Whitney Thore's boyfriends have been featured on My Big Fat Fabulous Life. Although Chase Severino and Lennie Alehat saw a ton of facetime on the TLC series, not all of Whit's beaus have wanted their identities known. Considering Whitney's boyfriend Avi (whose face wasn't shown on MBFFL) turned out to be secretly dating/lying to a handful of other women during their relationship, fans have rightly been suspicious of Whit's current love interest.
Is Paige Mobley Dating Anyone? Details on the ‘Instant Dream Home’ Star’s Love Life
Model Paige Mobley is back on Netflix for Season 2 of Instant Dream Home. As the special projects lead, Paige helps families renovate their houses into the homes of their dreams in just 12 hours. Paige joined the show in 2021 with host Danielle Brooks and renovators Adair Curtis, Erik Curtis, and Nick Cutsumpas.
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche Dead: Tenant of Home That Was Destroyed in Crash Speaks Out
Lynne Mishele is speaking out after Anne Heche's death. The tenant in the home that burned down as a result of the late actress' fiery car crash earlier this month took to Instagram on Friday to react to news of Heche's death. "The news of Anne Heche passing is devastating....
Shannon and Skip Were Missing From Fox Sports This Week — Is 'Undisputed' Canceled?
Sports lovers can agree that Undisputed on Fox Sports is one of the best shows to watch to get a gauge of different opinions in the world of athletics. The show's hosts, Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless, are beloved in the world of sports commentary. Article continues below advertisement. In...
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
Anne Heche’s Ex James Tupper Posts Powerful Tribute to the Actress Moments Before She Passes
On Friday, August 12, Anne Heche’s ex, James Tupper shared a touching tribute to the movie star shortly before she passed away from injuries she sustained in a deadly August 5 car crash. “love you forever,” the actor writes in the message, adding a red broken-heart emoji. James...
Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton's Relationship Timeline Started With 'Stranger Things'
There is so much more to Stranger Things than just creepy moments and scary monsters to defeat. Some of the characters on the show have incredible connections, and there are a handful of beautiful love stories that have unfolded. Article continues below advertisement. Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton are two...
The Hollywood Gossip
Sister Wives Fans TRASH Robyn Brown in Wake of Explosive Trailer
Christine Brown has finally come out and said it. On an upcoming episode of Sister Wives, as teased in the just-released TLC trailer, the mother of six admits that she left Kody Brown, at least in part, due to his feelings for Robyn Brown. “To Kody, Robyn [Brown]’s more important,”...
Rita Ora Is Married Now, but Who Has She Dated Before?
Musician Rita Ora is best known for hits such as "R.I.P." and "Your Song," as well as for her features with fellow musicians like Iggy Azalea and Charli XCX. Currently, Rita is working on her third album. Much of Rita's career trajectory is familiar to the public, but what about her love life?
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan’s Parents Immigrated to Canada as War Refugees
If you attempt to have a conversation with us right now, chances are we'll bring up Never Have I Ever. The coming-of-age dramedy — which Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher co-created — is gearing up to release its third season on Netflix and fans are ready to re-embrace the typical shenanigans of Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan).
How Much Does 'Indian Matchmaking' Star Sima Taparia Charge for Her Services?
The Netflix series Indian Matchmaking stars Sima Taparia (also known as Sima Aunty), who works with South Asian singles to find their perfect matches. Armed with lists of criteria, astrological information, networking, and more, Sima embarks on a quest to find love for those who come to her. Article continues...
Jennette McCurdy Explains Her Resentment for Ariana Grande in New Memoir
On Aug. 9, retired actress Jennette McCurdy released her highly-anticipated memoir titled I’m Glad My Mom Died. The entertaining yet heart-wrenching narrative details the iCarly star’s "struggles as a former child actor — including eating disorders, addiction, and a complicated relationship with her overbearing mother — and how she retook control of her life."
As the 25th Anniversary of Princess Diana's Death Approaches, Here Are Some Folks That Got Her Right
There's a reason why Princess Diana was referred to as the People's Princess. She reached millions of individuals all over the world who saw her as a true being of love and compassion. "The greatest problem in the world today is intolerance. Everyone is so intolerant of each other," she once said.
Brittany Renner Is Posing Pregnant With YG, but Who Is Her Other Baby Daddy?
There's plenty of mystery and speculation going around with regards to whether Brittany Renner is actually pregnant. Brittany recently modeled for the cover art of rapper YG's new track "Toxic", and even casual viewers likely noticed that Brittany was sporting a fairly substantial baby bump in the photo. Now, some are wondering whether that bump is authentic, and what it might mean about her relationship with YG.
Can You Count the Number of Keys Found in Netflix's 'Locke & Key'? We Did!
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of Locke & Key. Alas, lovers of the supernatural. The final chapter of Netflix’s Locke & Key has arrived and I’m not crying, you are. Based on the comic by the same name, the series quickly gained popularity after its debut on the network in February 2020.
Fans Believe That YG Is Expecting a Baby With Brittany Renner — Is It True?
Nothing gets social media talking like the news of a celebrity pregnancy. Thanks to rapper YG, social media has been set ablaze with rumors of the Compton MC possibly expecting a child. And who is the rumored baby mama? That will be Instagram influencer Brittany Renner. Article continues below advertisement.
We've Got Your Season 17 'So You Think You Can Dance' Winner Right Here! (SPOILERS)
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the winner on Season 17 of So You Think You Can Dance. It's hard to believe we've finally reached the Season 17 finale of So You Think You Can Dance (SYTYCD). Beyond the typical problems that would follow a show returning after a two-year pandemic-related hiatus, this season certainly saw its ups and downs (and we don't mean the dance moves).
