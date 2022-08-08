Read full article on original website
Related
kttn.com
Court news for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court for Thursday, August 11, 2022
Several defendants were sentenced to prison and/or probation when they appeared Thursday in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court. A Trenton resident, John Mayes Burman, pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree domestic assault and unlawful possession of a firearm as of July 25th. Burman was sentenced to seven years on each count with the Department of Corrections. The terms would run concurrently. Execution of the sentence was suspended and Burman was placed on five years of supervised probation. He’s to enter and successfully complete the Salvation Army adult rehab substance abuse program in Kansas City and follow all recommendations.
kchi.com
Highway Patrol Reports One Arrest
Missouri Highway Patrol reported an arrest in the local area. 5:20 pm – 32-year-old Travis D Oldridge of Cameron was arrested for alleged failure to stop at a red light with a misdemeanor warrant. He is being held in the Dekalb County Jail on bond.
kttn.com
Additional cases in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on Tuesday, August 9, 2022
Trenton resident Beulah Marie Nichols pleaded guilty to misuse of the 911 emergency phone number. She was accused of making numerous calls to 911 on July 29th for what authorities said were non-emergencies. Nichols was sentenced to serve 48 hours at the Grundy County Detention Center and pay court costs.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests in northern Missouri
A Gallatin woman was arrested in Daviess County on Wednesday morning, August 10, on multiple allegations. The Highway Patrol accused 62-year-old Beverly Carpenter of felony driving while intoxicated, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana. She was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
northwestmoinfo.com
Gallatin Resident Facing a Multitude of Charges After an Arrest in Daviess County
(GALLATIN) – A Gallatin woman is facing multiple charges following an arrest in Daviess County Wednesday. At 11:34 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports they arrested 62-year-old Beverly R. Carpenter on accusatory charges of felony DWI, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of less than 10 grams of marijauna.
kchi.com
Busy Day For The Chillicothe Police Department
The Chillicothe Police Department had a busy day, responding to 137 calls for service on Thursday. 8:20 am, Report of subject jumping out of a car somewhere on US 36 by Chillicothe and the subject tried to get back into the vehicle. Officers and Deputies checked and were unable to locate them.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday
The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 131 calls for service on Wednesday. 1:11 am – Officers responded to a residence in the 400 block of Vine in reference to a possible theft from the home. The Investigation continues. 12:51 pm – Subject in the PD complaining in need of...
kttn.com
Thousand Hills State Park re-opens as hunt for murder suspect continues
Missouri State Parks reports that, after consultation with law enforcement officials, Thousand Hills State Park near Kirksville reopened on August 12th at 8 am. This includes the campground, store, marina, dining, and lodging operations. The park had been closed due to law enforcement searching for Jesse Rongey, a Kirksville man...
IN THIS ARTICLE
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joe Woman Arrested On Drug Charges In Ray County
A St. Joseph woman is facing a felony level drug charge after being arrested Wednesday morning in Ray County. Troop A of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 21-year-old St. Joseph resident Jadeyn M. Corkins was arrested at 9:30 A.M. Wednesday in Ray County on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Former Missouri Public Defender Smuggled Heroin to Inmate Lover
Kansas-based attorney Juliane Colby was sentenced to 13 months in prison on Tuesday for smuggling heroin to an inmate incarcerated at the Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron. The inmate and attorney had been a years-long romantic relationship. Colby was indicted in March 2021 on four federal charges related to...
kttn.com
Two pickups collide in Gentry County, one person flown to St. Joseph hospital
One person was injured when two pickups collided late Thursday afternoon on a rural Gentry County road. Forty-five-year-old Jill Daly of Fredericktown, Missouri received serious injuries and was flown by a medical helicopter (Life Net) to Mosiac Health Care in St. Joseph. She was riding in a pickup driven by 52-year-old Jerry Mercer of Bethany. The other driver was listed as 29-year-old Skylar Hamilton of Albany. Neither driver was injured.
kttn.com
Audio: Serve Trenton Promotional Sunday is August 14th
August 14th is Serve Trenton Promotional Sunday. Spokesperson Doctor Kevin Harris says Serve Trenton ambassadors in local churches will discuss the initiative to be held on September 24th and 25th. Spokesperson Kasey Bailey explains about half of the churches in Trenton have an ambassador who is a point of contact...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ktvo.com
UPDATED: Kirksville man's 'suspicious death' under investigation
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — UPDATE: Adair County Coroner Brian Noe told KTVO Friday's autopsy on Shawn Watts, 45, of Kirksville, yielded inconclusive results at this time. He said it did reveal that there was no injury or trauma to the body. The coroner will now have to wait on toxicology...
kttn.com
Woman arrested at Chillicothe Correctional Center on charges from Grundy County
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of an Independence woman at the Chillicothe Correctional Center on August 9th on felony charges from Grundy County. Forty-nine-year-old Mira Ann Huffman has been charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia involving amphetamine or methamphetamine. They stem from an alleged January incident.
bethanyclipper.com
Eagleville couple held in death of child
Eagleville, MO: An Eagleville man and woman are being held in Harrison County Jail on child abuse and neglect charges following the investigation of the death of a two-year-old child on July 31, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. How useful was this post?. Click on a star...
northwestmoinfo.com
Bethany Woman Facing Burglary and Trespass Charges
BETHANY, MO – A criminal summons was issued on Monday for a Bethany woman to appear on a felony and a misdemeanor charge filed in Harrison County. Charges for Burglary and Trespass were filed against sixty-four year old Laura Lee Squires alleging the incident took place on July 3rd. An affidavit filed by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office alleges Squires entered property near Blythedale and mounted game cameras in a garage and poles near the residence. Squires is scheduled for arraignment on September 7th.
Shawnee attorney sentenced for smuggling heroin into Missouri prison
A Shawnee, Kansas attorney was sentenced for smuggling heroin to an inmate at the prison in Cameron, Missouri, with whom she had a romantic relationship.
kmmo.com
CRYSTAL LAKES MAN INJURED IN JOHNSON COUNTY CRASH
A 52-year-old Crystal Lake man was seriously injured in Johnson County on Thursday, August 11. According to a release from the Missouri Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by James Yokum traveled off the side of the road, then proceeded to overcorrect, returned back to the roadway, and then traveled off the right side of the road where it overturned.
kttn.com
Ridgeway teenager charged with two counts of child molestation
Authorities in Daviess County have charged a Ridgeway teenager after an investigation involving the alleged molestation of a child. Nineteen-year-old Trevor Wayne Bradley of Ridgeway has been charged with two counts of second-degree child molestation allegedly involving a child younger than 12 years old. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department reports...
kttn.com
Vandalism in Trenton parks a hot topic at Trenton Park Board meeting
Vandalism in Trenton parks was discussed at the Trenton Park Board meeting on August 10th. Park Superintendent David Shockley reported the lower bathrooms at Moberly Park were vandalized over the Fourth of July weekend. New fixtures were installed to replace those that were destroyed. The bathrooms at Burleigh Grimes were...
Comments / 0