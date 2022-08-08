Read full article on original website
Company with CNY apartment complexes agrees to pay $7M to settle disability lawsuit
Syracuse, N.Y. — A senior housing development group with properties in Central New York has settled a lawsuit over allegations of disability discrimination, housing advocates announced. The Clover Group has agreed to the settle the lawsuit brought by Syracuse-based CNY Fair Housing and other advocates from six different states...
How a fast-growing Syracuse company could benefit from CHIPS Act money
Syracuse, N.Y. — The CHIPS and Science Act signed by President Joe Biden on Tuesday includes $52 billion in incentives for companies to open semiconductor factories in the U.S. But a lesser-known bit of funding in the bill could benefit a growing Syracuse company.
Major employer cutting office space in half at Syracuse’s iconic downtown towers
Syracuse, N.Y. -- One of downtown Syracuse’s largest employers is planning to cut its office space in half at the twin towers that bear its name. Equitable, which has had a major presence downtown since 1967, told city officials earlier this summer it plans to consolidate its offices in the twin towers named after the life insurance company onto two floors and return space it formerly occupied on six other floors to the building’s landlord. It plans to keep its 740 workers, the company says.
Syracuse announces new design for driveway in front of City Hall
Syracuse, N.Y. --- The front of Syracuse’s City Hall will be getting a facelift this summer thanks to local artist Jessica Whitley. Whitley’s asphalt art design was one of a group of finalists and won a vote held by the city this summer. Her work will be installed...
Company news: SUNY Oswego staff recipients of SUNY Chancellor’s Awards announced
State University College at Oswego recently made several announcements about staff members who have earned 2022 SUNY Chancellor’s Awards for Excellence:. Lisa Evaneski, Title IX coordinator. In addition to leading campuswide compliance with Title IX regulations, Evaneski helped create the SUNY Title IX Coordinators Association and serves as past president. She has presented and consulted at the national and regional level on Clery regulations, Title IX, the Violence Against Women Act, higher education compliance, inclusion, social justice and other topics.
Why’s your boss in the Clinton Square fountain? CEO Soak raises funds for ALS research (video)
If your boss (or boss’s boss) jumped into the Clinton Square fountain today, it was for a good cause. On Thursday, a group of local leaders hopped into the downtown fountain for the Syracuse’s first CEO Soak, an event to raise funds and awareness for the ALS Association Upstate New York Chapter.
Longtime CNY restaurateur opens cafe in Township 5
Camillus, N.Y. — A longtime Central New York restaurant owner this week opened Township 5′s only coffee shop. Marty Richardson, who has run Nestico’s...too! diner in Fairmount for 24 years and Chelsea’s Restaurant on Onondaga Hill for two years, opened her second Rise & Grind Cafe on Monday morning. She also has a Rise & Grind in the plaza next to Nestico’s at 4119 W. Genesee St.
Goats and hot peppers: When tastes of home are scarce, CNY refugees grow their own
Ahmed Abdirahman knows how hard it is to find halal goat meat in upstate New York. Sometimes he drives for hours from farm to farm, only to be waved away. Sometimes the price jumps up just before Muslim or Hindu religious festivals when goat is traditionally eaten, or right when food assistance payments are parceled out.
Axe: Jim Boeheim makes a plea to Syracuse fans to step up their NIL donation game
Syracuse, N.Y. — Hearing Jim Boeheim ask Syracuse fans to donate money to a foundation is not a strange sound to the ears. Boeheim has devoted thousands of hours to charitable causes, including for his own Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation, which has raised millions of dollars for charities in Central New York.
Two of four restaurant inspection failures include insects; 71 operating acceptably
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Jul. 17 through Jul. 30. This represents two weeks of data.
Thousands of people in Syracuse can resolve outstanding warrants this week
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Thousands of people in Syracuse will be able to resolve outstanding warrants with the District Attorney’s office Wednesday. the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office is partnering with The Syracuse City Court and the Assigned Council Program to host a safe surrender event, according to a news release from the District Attorney’s Office.
Today’s obituaries: Gary P. Grieshaber restored the Syracuse Trolley; painted State Fair demolition derby cars
Gary “Goob” Grieshaber, 68, of East Syracuse, died Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Francis House. He grew up in Camillus and attended West Genesee High School, according to his obituary. His passion was classic cars and their restoration. He was responsible for the restoration of the Syracuse Trolley....
Judge compares Syracuse to ‘wild west’; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 12)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 76; Low: 53. A nice weekend is ahead; enjoy! See the 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Hoping for a chance to live on the water and enjoy four seasons, Ted and Nancy Norman of Pasadena, California, bought property on Skaneateles Lake and built this one-of-a-kind home. Take a look inside. (Courtesy of Rick Policastro Photography)
Harmful algae bloom reported on Owasco Lake near country club
Owasco, N.Y. — A harmful algae bloom was reported Tuesday on Owasco Lake near the Owasco Country Club, county health officials announced Thursday. This is the first bloom on the lake this year, according to the Cayuga County Health Department. Last year, one bloom forced a beach to be closed.
CNY house ruled unlivable after attic fire
Bridgeport, N.Y. -- A large attic fire caused significant damage to a Bridgeport home Friday night, fire officials said. Around 9:30 p.m., a neighbor reported a house fire on the 7800 block of Pegler Boulevard, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. When firefighters arrived, flames could be seen shooting...
High-fives all around at Syracuse’s Alto Cinco (Dining Out Review)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Fried catfish is far from a traditional filling for tacos or burritos, yet here we are more than 25 years since Alto Cinco first opened on Westcott Street in Syracuse and we still can’t get enough of it. Dusted in cornmeal and fried until golden,...
58 local titles you’ll find at Parthenon, Syracuse’s new downtown bookstore
Just inside the front door at Syracuse’s newest bookstore is a sleek black shelf unlike any other in the store. It’s filled to the brim with titles from local authors. The shelf is part of what’s solidifying the reputation of Parthenon Books—the first downtown bookstore in 30 years—as a local bookstore for local people.
Who is Syracuse recruiting in 2023 class and how many scholarships are available? (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – If there’s one topic that gets discussed the most in Mike’s Mailbox, it’s got to be recruiting. Fans always have questions about individual recruits, but it’s the larger picture questions that I like the best. We’ve got a look at both the up-close and the broader view of recruiting in just one question in this week’s Mailbox, plus a whole lot more.
Election 2022: Early voting starts today in Central NY
Early voting begins Saturday across Central New York. The races on the ballot are to decide which candidates will run in November for U.S. House of Representative and New York State Assembly for the Conservative, Democratic and Republican parties. Voters must be registered in those parties in order to vote.
Thank you for ... efficient government, David McCullough’s letter (Your Letters)
David McCullough’s passing on Sunday brought to mind his free “First Principles” lecture at Syracuse University Hendricks Chapel in 2002. I didn’t have a copy of “John Adams” (his second Pulitzer Prize to be) for him to sign. But his host, Professor Frank Sharp, was kind enough to forward my Ossa family of Panama report to enhance its pivotal role he portrayed as active revolutionaries in his book “The Path Between the Seas.”
