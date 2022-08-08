ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Major employer cutting office space in half at Syracuse’s iconic downtown towers

Syracuse, N.Y. -- One of downtown Syracuse’s largest employers is planning to cut its office space in half at the twin towers that bear its name. Equitable, which has had a major presence downtown since 1967, told city officials earlier this summer it plans to consolidate its offices in the twin towers named after the life insurance company onto two floors and return space it formerly occupied on six other floors to the building’s landlord. It plans to keep its 740 workers, the company says.
Company news: SUNY Oswego staff recipients of SUNY Chancellor’s Awards announced

State University College at Oswego recently made several announcements about staff members who have earned 2022 SUNY Chancellor’s Awards for Excellence:. Lisa Evaneski, Title IX coordinator. In addition to leading campuswide compliance with Title IX regulations, Evaneski helped create the SUNY Title IX Coordinators Association and serves as past president. She has presented and consulted at the national and regional level on Clery regulations, Title IX, the Violence Against Women Act, higher education compliance, inclusion, social justice and other topics.
Longtime CNY restaurateur opens cafe in Township 5

Camillus, N.Y. — A longtime Central New York restaurant owner this week opened Township 5′s only coffee shop. Marty Richardson, who has run Nestico’s...too! diner in Fairmount for 24 years and Chelsea’s Restaurant on Onondaga Hill for two years, opened her second Rise & Grind Cafe on Monday morning. She also has a Rise & Grind in the plaza next to Nestico’s at 4119 W. Genesee St.
Judge compares Syracuse to ‘wild west’; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 12)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 76; Low: 53. A nice weekend is ahead; enjoy! See the 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Hoping for a chance to live on the water and enjoy four seasons, Ted and Nancy Norman of Pasadena, California, bought property on Skaneateles Lake and built this one-of-a-kind home. Take a look inside. (Courtesy of Rick Policastro Photography)
CNY house ruled unlivable after attic fire

Bridgeport, N.Y. -- A large attic fire caused significant damage to a Bridgeport home Friday night, fire officials said. Around 9:30 p.m., a neighbor reported a house fire on the 7800 block of Pegler Boulevard, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. When firefighters arrived, flames could be seen shooting...
Who is Syracuse recruiting in 2023 class and how many scholarships are available? (Mike’s Mailbox)

Syracuse, N.Y. – If there’s one topic that gets discussed the most in Mike’s Mailbox, it’s got to be recruiting. Fans always have questions about individual recruits, but it’s the larger picture questions that I like the best. We’ve got a look at both the up-close and the broader view of recruiting in just one question in this week’s Mailbox, plus a whole lot more.
Election 2022: Early voting starts today in Central NY

Early voting begins Saturday across Central New York. The races on the ballot are to decide which candidates will run in November for U.S. House of Representative and New York State Assembly for the Conservative, Democratic and Republican parties. Voters must be registered in those parties in order to vote.
Thank you for ... efficient government, David McCullough’s letter (Your Letters)

David McCullough’s passing on Sunday brought to mind his free “First Principles” lecture at Syracuse University Hendricks Chapel in 2002. I didn’t have a copy of “John Adams” (his second Pulitzer Prize to be) for him to sign. But his host, Professor Frank Sharp, was kind enough to forward my Ossa family of Panama report to enhance its pivotal role he portrayed as active revolutionaries in his book “The Path Between the Seas.”
