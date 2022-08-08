ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

15 and 16 year old shot in Gladstone early Thursday morning

GLADSTONE, Mo. (KCTV) - Two teenage boys were shot and rushed to the hospital early Thursday morning in Gladstone. Officers responded just after 4 a.m. to an apartment complex at North Broadway and NW 68th Street in response to the shooting. There they found two teens suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The 15 year old and 16 year old were both transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital, according to Gladstone police.
GLADSTONE, MO
KCTV 5

Raytown teen dead after being thrown from Sea-Doo at Blue Springs Lake

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 17-year-old died Tuesday afternoon after an incident at Blue Springs Lake. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that on Saturday evening, a good Samaritan found 17-year-old Owen Westendorf lying face down in the water near his watercraft. An incident report stated the teen had been ejected from a 2020 Sea-Doo Spark.
RAYTOWN, MO
WIBW

East Topeka accident leaves occupant pinned inside vehicle

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Truck and an SUV collided Wednesday afternoon in east Topeka, leaving one of the occupants of the truck pinned inside of the vehicle. According to the Topeka Police Department, officers responded at approximately 1:30 p.m. to reports of an accident at 4th and SE Golden. Upon arrival, officers noticed one of the occupants of the truck was pinned in their vehicle and had be to extricated by the Topeka Fire Department.
TOPEKA, KS
KMBC.com

Shawnee, Kansas, City Hall struck by bullets

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Workers arriving at City Hall in Shawnee, Kansas, were in for an unfortunate surprise early Friday morning. They found a window and glass door both damaged from apparent gunfire. Police said officers were first called to a home in the 13400 block of Johnson Drive around...
SHAWNEE, KS
KCTV 5

Double shooting at Swope Park pavilion during large gathering

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two men were shot at a large gathering at Swope Park early Wednesday morning, police say. Officers responded at 12:21 a.m. to the park’s pavilion on a call of a shooting. There they found two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Two teens hurt in shooting in Gladstone, Missouri

GLADSTONE, Mo. — Gladstone, Missouri, police are investigating after two juveniles were rushed to the hospital Thursday morning with gunshot wounds. Officers were called to the scene of a shooting near 68th Street and North Broadway shortly after 4 a.m. after getting multiple 911 calls reporting the sound of gunshots in an apartment parking lot.
GLADSTONE, MO
KCTV 5

Body found in Missouri River, Kansas City police investigating

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in the Missouri River near Ameristar Casino on Wednesday afternoon. A boater reportedly spotted a man’s body on a sandbar shortly before 3 p.m. The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department sent two water rescue boats...
KANSAS CITY, MO

