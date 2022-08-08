Read full article on original website
KMBC.com
Woman dead, man at hospital after shooting outside KC gas station
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman is dead and a man is injured after a deadly shooting at a Kansas City gas station. Officers were called to a convenience store on Independence Avenue Saturday morning around 10:00 for a shooting call. They found two adults shot in the parking...
1 dead, 1 injured following shooting at convenience store in KCMO
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured.
KCTV 5
15 and 16 year old shot in Gladstone early Thursday morning
GLADSTONE, Mo. (KCTV) - Two teenage boys were shot and rushed to the hospital early Thursday morning in Gladstone. Officers responded just after 4 a.m. to an apartment complex at North Broadway and NW 68th Street in response to the shooting. There they found two teens suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The 15 year old and 16 year old were both transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital, according to Gladstone police.
KCTV 5
Raytown teen dead after being thrown from Sea-Doo at Blue Springs Lake
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 17-year-old died Tuesday afternoon after an incident at Blue Springs Lake. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that on Saturday evening, a good Samaritan found 17-year-old Owen Westendorf lying face down in the water near his watercraft. An incident report stated the teen had been ejected from a 2020 Sea-Doo Spark.
KMBC.com
Kansas City police say they're investigating suspicious death near 60th, Agnes
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police said they are investigating a man's death Friday afternoon. Authorities said the man was found dead near 60th Street and Agnes Avenue. Investigators called it a suspicious death. Police said the circumstances and cause are being investigated by homicide detectives at this...
KCKPD cruiser involved in injury crash on I-70
Three people were taken to the hospital early Wednesday morning after a three-car crash on I-70 that involved a KCKPD vehicle.
KMBC.com
Gladstone police believe teens shot early Thursday were targeted by someone they knew
GLADSTONE, Mo. — Gunfire erupted outside a Gladstone apartment complex early Thursday injuring two teenage boys. The boys, ages 16 and 15, were taken by ambulance to a Kansas City hospital, where they were expected to recover. "We've been in touch with the victims, the victims' families, the neighbors,"...
WIBW
East Topeka accident leaves occupant pinned inside vehicle
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Truck and an SUV collided Wednesday afternoon in east Topeka, leaving one of the occupants of the truck pinned inside of the vehicle. According to the Topeka Police Department, officers responded at approximately 1:30 p.m. to reports of an accident at 4th and SE Golden. Upon arrival, officers noticed one of the occupants of the truck was pinned in their vehicle and had be to extricated by the Topeka Fire Department.
KMBC.com
Shawnee, Kansas, City Hall struck by bullets
SHAWNEE, Kan. — Workers arriving at City Hall in Shawnee, Kansas, were in for an unfortunate surprise early Friday morning. They found a window and glass door both damaged from apparent gunfire. Police said officers were first called to a home in the 13400 block of Johnson Drive around...
KCTV 5
Double shooting at Swope Park pavilion during large gathering
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two men were shot at a large gathering at Swope Park early Wednesday morning, police say. Officers responded at 12:21 a.m. to the park’s pavilion on a call of a shooting. There they found two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
KCTV 5
Overland Park police asking for public’s help following grab-and-run theft
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying multiple people in connection with a grab-and-run theft that happened Wednesday. According to the police, the felony theft happened on Aug. 10 in the 9700 block of Quivira Road. It appears the...
KMBC.com
Two teens hurt in shooting in Gladstone, Missouri
GLADSTONE, Mo. — Gladstone, Missouri, police are investigating after two juveniles were rushed to the hospital Thursday morning with gunshot wounds. Officers were called to the scene of a shooting near 68th Street and North Broadway shortly after 4 a.m. after getting multiple 911 calls reporting the sound of gunshots in an apartment parking lot.
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Independence
A motorcyclist has died Monday in a crash where Independence police say they were driving carelessly.
Grandview woman identified as victim in drowning at Shawnee pool
A Grandview, Missouri woman has been identified as the victim in a possible drowning in Shawnee, Kansas.
Two 18-year-olds killed in Raytown shooting identified
The Raytown Police Department has identified the two 18-year-old men killed in a shooting this past weekend.
Missouri teen dies after being ejected from Sea-Doo at Blue Springs Lake
A 17-year-old from Raymore, Missouri, was killed after being ejected from a Sea-Doo at Blue Springs Lake on Saturday.
Court Docs: Kansas City woman led police on chase after trying to kidnap child
A Kansas City, Missouri, woman who allegedly led police on a chase after trying to kidnap a 5-year-old has been charged in the incident.
1 injured in Independence house fire
One adult has moderate injuries after a house fire early Tuesday morning in the 3300 block of Willis Avenue in Independence, Missouri.
KCTV 5
Body found in Missouri River, Kansas City police investigating
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in the Missouri River near Ameristar Casino on Wednesday afternoon. A boater reportedly spotted a man’s body on a sandbar shortly before 3 p.m. The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department sent two water rescue boats...
Man sentenced for shooting that ended with car crashing into building
Jackson County judge sentenced Mike Finnell to 12 years in prison. Finnell shot Anthony Taylor who then crashed into a Kansas City building.
