Marathon, FL

Code issues, illegal alcohol use on Marathon agenda

By BY JILL ZIMA BORSKI Keys Citizen
 5 days ago

Code compliance issues and illegal alcohol use at city parks are on the agenda when the Marathon City Council meets Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Councilman Luis Gonzalez said he’s received phone calls from parents about liquor consumption at city parks, specifically Community, Jesse Hobbs and Rotary parks, and wants to ensure laws governing alcohol are being enforced. The community has spent hours as well as funds ensuring its parks are high quality, he said, and he wants the parks to be able to be enjoyed by everybody.

“We don’t need distractions,” he said.

On the consent agenda is a code report from staff about vacation rental advertisement monitoring and property identification.

“To date, 881 vacation rental properties have been identified with a property address/parcel and 2,875 advertisement listings have been identified. As properties are accurately identified, a comparison of licensed properties with all advertised properties will indicate potential violations,” the report states.

Regarding trash collection services Ted Lozier, code compliance director, said since Jan. 1, 88 locations received warnings about their trash cans not meeting proper procedures. Staff continues to inform residents and vacation rentals (agents and owners) about the proper procedures for solid waste, recycling and yard waste pickup, he said.

As complaints are received and/or inspections are completed, further code compliance actions are taken including violation notices and citations.

Regarding signage, 24 entities were notified of sign code violations for temporary signs and are working toward or have achieved compliance, Lozier said.

“Staff will continue to address sign code violations, including campaign signs,” he said. “Campaign signs located in the rights-of-way are removed and available for recovery at the city municipal building.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
