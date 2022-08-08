Read full article on original website
Live Events Boost UFC Owner to $1.3B Quarter
Endeavor Group generated $1.3 billion in revenue in Q2 2022, driven by the return of capacity crowds at live sporting events. The entertainment conglomerate — which owns mixed martial arts promotion UFC and talent agency WME — saw its Events, Experiences, & Rights segment post $627.9 million in revenue — up from $99.2 million for the same period last year.
FloSports Continues Whirlwind of Deals with Big East Extension
There’s been yet another move in the college sports media rights space — and no, it’s not the Big Ten’s pending deal. FloSports, a subscription-based streaming company, announced on Thursday that it has signed a three-year extension with the Big East. Financial terms of the Big East deal were not disclosed.
