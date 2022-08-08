ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Comments / 2

Related
Front Office Sports

Live Events Boost UFC Owner to $1.3B Quarter

Endeavor Group generated $1.3 billion in revenue in Q2 2022, driven by the return of capacity crowds at live sporting events. The entertainment conglomerate — which owns mixed martial arts promotion UFC and talent agency WME — saw its Events, Experiences, & Rights segment post $627.9 million in revenue — up from $99.2 million for the same period last year.
COMBAT SPORTS
Front Office Sports

Front Office Sports

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
838K+
Views
ABOUT

The business of sports.

 https://gofos.co/3M1BVnN

Comments / 0

Community Policy