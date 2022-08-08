Read full article on original website
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
Popular grocery store chain plans to open another store location in MichiganKristen WaltersKentwood, MI
That Time A Mustard Plug Sticker Popped Up On A National TV Show
The sticker appears to be stuck to a wall in the restroom of the bar featured in 'It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia'. Which is a long way from Grand Rapids. Mustard Plug Plays Friday Night At The Listening Lawn Downtown. And there were still some tickets available as of this...
Things To Do This Weekend: August 12-14, 2022
You are not allowed to say "I'm Bored" this weekend. We have put together 19 different events going on around the West Michigan area over the next couple of days. There will be music, carnivals, festivals, cars, movies, beer, surfing, and even a giant slip-n-slide. Get out there and enjoy the weekend!
Save Water & Drink Tequila at Grand Rapids Tequila Festival This Weekend
As a fan of the agave alcohol, this weekend is right up my alley. The Grand Rapids Tequila Fest is happening on Saturday, August 13th, at the DeVos Place. Over 100 different tequilas, mezcals, and cocktails will be available during the festival for tasting. This sounds like a dream!. According...
Beloved Grand Rapids’ Restaurant Returning as Food Truck
An iconic Grand Rapids' diner know for its chili dogs is making a comeback. Owner Jim Koukios shared to Facebook on Friday he'll be reviving the longtime Grand Rapids' Restaurant in the form of a food truck. After 35 years in business at the corner of Leonard and the East...
It’s National Vinyl Day! Here are the top 3 record stores in West Michigan
Growing up, I would listen to old school records in my grandparents' home. It was one of the highlights of my younger years. Now as an adult, I have gradually started my own collection that has transformed into a full wall in my place. In honor of the national day,...
Ruff Times: Why Michigan Dog Owners Are Struggling To Find Groomers
Now that we're starting to get out and about more since the Covid-19 pandemic began in 2020,. I've seen firsthand worker shortages at fast food places, restaurants, and a lot of retail locations. The shortage makes sense, a lot of people who worked at those places have decided the work...
Owners of Grand Rapids’ Gita Pita, Char Open New Catering Company
If you've got a big crew to feed, there's a delicious new option in Grand Rapids. Good news if you're a fan of Grand Rapids' restaurants Gita Pita and Char - they are expanding with Fava - A Catering Company. Owners Khaled Hammad, Abdul Qassem, Adham Kader, and Ramzy Kader...
The Most Dangerous Beach On Lake Michigan In 2022
With four deaths already this summer, and nine in the last four years, this may be Lake Michigan's deadliest beach. After Two More Drownings This Week, South Haven Is Becoming A Deadly Spot. Two drownings at South Beach in South Haven on Monday brought the total of deaths on that...
New Documentary Raises More Questions About Racism in Grand Rapids
In the fall of 2021, the city of Grand Rapids declared racism as a public health crisis. So this upcoming film is coming at the appropriate time. This documentary will show racism in certain cities and Grand Rapids is a part of the list. Based on a book titled "A...
LOOK: West Michigan Mansion with Infinity Pool, Private Beach For Sale For $3.6M
Well, if you're a person like me who can't get enough of stunning Lake Michigan, it would be a dream, beachside residence. There's just the small issue of the price tag... An impressive, modern mansion in Holland, Mich., is on the market for $3,600,000. Yeahhhh, that's just a *teensy* bit over my budget...
Holland’s Mayor Goes Minion Mode For City Council Meeting And Viral Tiktok
Politicians aren't generally known for being trendy, hip or funny. And honestly, we aren't looking for them to be. And when they want to participate in a viral internet trend, it always feels like the most cringe version of the challenge imaginable. Holland Mayor Nathan Bocks was a great sport...
GRDs Tommy Speaks With Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarist on Status of Band
GRDs Tommy Carroll has a conversation with Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Rickey Medlocke on the status of the band and their performance coming to the Allegan County Fair. Rickey Medlocke who was originally the longtime singer and guitarist for Blackfoot has been in Lynyrd Skynyrd now for nearly 3 decades. I...
There Can Only Be One: Grand Rapids Phases Out All But One Electric Scooter Company
We can consider ourselves lucky here in Grand Rapids that we live in such a walkable city. When you're downtown, you're able to get from place to place pretty easily without having a car. Just like in many other cities, Grand Rapids adopted rentable electric scooters to make zipping around...
Did You Know You can Get FREE Cleaning Supplies, Paint, Motor Oil + More at Kent County Swap Shop?
Who doesn't love a good deal? And "free" is the best kind of deal... Well, you can get free home, auto, and garden supplies right here in Kent County!. Kent County Department of Public Works' Swap Shop Offers Free Household Supplies. I didn't know the Kent County Department of Public...
