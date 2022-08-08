Read full article on original website
Indiana Rebates
You should have your rebate check from the state by the end of next month — and might get it by the end of next week. Some Hoosiers still haven’t gotten their automatic 125-dollar tax rebate from earlier this year, in part because of a paper shortage. State...
Winning Indiana Lottery Ticket to Expire Thursday
Someone is about to lose out on 50 thousand-dollars from the lottery. Indiana Lottery officials say a winning Powerball ticket, worth 50 thousand-dollars, is set to expire Thursday. Someone bought the ticket at a Speedway in Merrillville back in February. It matched four of the five numbers in the drawing.
Pritzker Welcomes Indiana Businesses Affected by Indiana’s New Abortion Ban
Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is welcoming Indiana businesses affected by the neighboring state’s new abortion restrictions. The Democratic governor said companies looking to expand should know that Illinois will protect the individual rights of their employees. His comments come after Republican Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a wide-reaching abortion...
Permanent Vote-By-Mail Registration Begins This Week in Illinois
Voters in Illinois who want to vote by mail will be able to permanently register this week. The registration period for the November election begins this Wednesday, August 10th. By registering, voters will be able to receive mail-in ballots for all future general and primary elections. Before, voters had to...
Indiana Gas Prices: Wednesday
The Triple-A Motor Club reports the average price of gas in Indiana Wednesday stood at $3.90 a gallon, three cents lower than Tuesday and 11-cents lower than Wednesday’s national average of $4.01 a gallon. It’s also 19-cents lower than a week ago, 84-cents lower than a month ago, and...
Illinois Voters Can Start Requesting Permanent Mail-In Ballots Wednesday
Illinoisans will be able to sign up for permanent mail-in voting starting Wednesday. State Board of Elections Spokesperson Matt Dietrich says one of the easiest ways to request a mail in ballot and to sign up for future elections is to start online. The website is: elections dot il dot...
Nearly One in Five Hoosier Third Graders Not Yet Reading Proficiently
The Indiana Department of Education has released results from the 2021-22 Indiana Reading Evaluation and Determination assessment, which show that nearly one in five Hoosier students have not mastered foundational reading skills by the end of third grade. Statewide, I-Read 3 results show that more than 65,000 of Indiana’s third...
Indiana Gas Prices: Monday
The Triple-A Motor Club reports the average price of gas in Indiana Monday stood at $3.96 a gallon, a penny lower than Sunday and ten cents lower than Monday’s national average of $4.06 a gallon. It’s also 20-cents lower than a week ago, 83-cents lower than a month ago,...
Indiana Passes Abortion Ban with Few Exceptions
Indiana is now the first state in the U.S. to have legislators approve an abortion ban after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in late June. The ban takes effect on September 15th. Under the new legislation approved Friday, abortions can only be performed at hospitals or outpatient centers...
Louisiana Man Facing Auto Theft & Other Charges Following Police Chase in Dubois Co.
The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office says a Louisiana man is in custody following an investigation early Tuesday morning into a possible stolen van northbound from I-64 and State Road 162. Deputies spotted the van and attempted to pull it over, but the driver refused to stop and lead them...
Governor Calls Special Election to Fill Vacant 2nd District Congressional Seat
Indiana Governor Holcomb signed an Executive Order on Tuesday calling for a special election for the Second Congressional District. It’s to fill the vacancy caused by the death of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski – who died in a car accident along with three others. The special election will be...
