Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Formula 1: The young driver who could fuel a U.S. surge
Amid a rise in popularity of Formula 1 in the United States, this American-born driver could cause a boom in the nation’s growing fanbase. Just one season away from the United States playing host to three Formula 1 races in a single year, it’s impressive to see how far the sport has come stateside.
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Buys $5M Las Vegas Suburbs Home
As he continues to adjust to his new role as Raiders head coach, Josh McDaniels is blazing his own trail from his predecessor — both on the field and at home. McDaniels and his wife Laura recently purchased a home for $4.95 million in the Anthem Country Club gated community within the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson.
This Street Racer Died on the Set of 'Street Outlaws: Fastest in America'
It’s a sad day for the cast of Street Outlaws as they recently lost one of their own. The hardcore street racing series first premiered nearly a decade ago. Since then, the franchise has accumulated a cult following. For 13 seasons, viewers have watched the stars on Street Outlaws...
2 dead, casino damaged by flooding in Las Vegas: "Wettest monsoon season in ten years"
The most "restless" summer monsoon season in a decade became deadly this week, as intense lightning and thunderstorms flooded parts of southern Nevada and a leaky ceiling forced table games to stop at one Las Vegas Strip casino. A man's body was found Friday by public works crews and firefighters...
NASCAR Driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Lists His 140-Acre North Carolina Estate for $16 Million
Click here to read the full article. If you’re a NASCAR fan looking for another home, you may want to look at this North Carolina property. The listing in Mooresville, North Carolina, hit the market this week. The $15.995 million 355 Pelham Lane estate is situated on 140.75 acres of land and is currently owned by NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home contains over 9,000 square feet of renovated residential space with its own pool house and putting green. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and a quartz countertop that loops into the dining room. There’s also a...
NASCAR weekend schedule at Richmond Raceway
The hunt for playoff positions in the NASCAR Cup Series will continue this weekend at Richmond Raceway, one of the oldest tracks on the Cup schedule. Sunday’s 400-lap, 300-mile race will provide another opportunity to drivers who have not won a race to visit victory lane and join the 15 winners already on the playoff grid. Ryan Blaney holds the 16th (and last) spot on the grid via points. Martin Truex Jr. is the first driver below the cutoff line.
WATCH: PGA Tour hopeful's unique swing at Korn Ferry Tour season-ending finale
It is the week of the Pinnacle Bank Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour, the regular season-ending finale to see which 25 players earn their card for the PGA Tour in 2023. Although Philip Knowles is leading the way after round one at The Club at Indian Creek outside Omaha, Carl Yuan is projected to finish top of the season-long points list.
