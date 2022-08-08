ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Formula 1: The young driver who could fuel a U.S. surge

Amid a rise in popularity of Formula 1 in the United States, this American-born driver could cause a boom in the nation’s growing fanbase. Just one season away from the United States playing host to three Formula 1 races in a single year, it’s impressive to see how far the sport has come stateside.
NASCAR Driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Lists His 140-Acre North Carolina Estate for $16 Million

Click here to read the full article. If you’re a NASCAR fan looking for another home, you may want to look at this North Carolina property. The listing in Mooresville, North Carolina, hit the market this week. The $15.995 million 355 Pelham Lane estate is situated on 140.75 acres of land and is currently owned by NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home contains over 9,000 square feet of renovated residential space with its own pool house and putting green. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and a quartz countertop that loops into the dining room. There’s also a...
NASCAR weekend schedule at Richmond Raceway

The hunt for playoff positions in the NASCAR Cup Series will continue this weekend at Richmond Raceway, one of the oldest tracks on the Cup schedule. Sunday’s 400-lap, 300-mile race will provide another opportunity to drivers who have not won a race to visit victory lane and join the 15 winners already on the playoff grid. Ryan Blaney holds the 16th (and last) spot on the grid via points. Martin Truex Jr. is the first driver below the cutoff line.
WATCH: PGA Tour hopeful's unique swing at Korn Ferry Tour season-ending finale

It is the week of the Pinnacle Bank Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour, the regular season-ending finale to see which 25 players earn their card for the PGA Tour in 2023. Although Philip Knowles is leading the way after round one at The Club at Indian Creek outside Omaha, Carl Yuan is projected to finish top of the season-long points list.
