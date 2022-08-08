ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baptist Health Community Outreach hosts free immunization clinics

By Claire Kreuz
 5 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As the new school year quickly approaches and many parents with young children are already thinking of back-to-school supplies, it’s also important to not forget about immunizations required by state law.

Baptist Health Community Outreach is hosting several clinics for free back-to-school shots. COVID-19 vaccines will also be available for children ages 12 and older. Vaccinations will be available at the following locations:

North Little Rock

  • Heaven’s Loft (518 W. 26th St.) – Aug. 10, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jacksonville

  • Martin Street Youth Center (201 West Martin St.) – Aug. 13, noon to 3 p.m.

Little Rock

  • Mosaic Church of Central Arkansas (6221 Colonel Glenn Road) – Aug. 16, noon to 2:30 p.m.
  • Southwest Community Center (6401 Baseline Road) – Aug. 18, 4-7 p.m.
  • West Central Community Center (8616 Colonel Glenn Road) – Aug. 20, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Baptist Health Community Outreach Office (Partnership for a Healthy Arkansas Building,
    10117 Kanis Road) – Aug. 29, 3-6 p.m.
Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission announces school supply giveaway tour

Free backpacks filled with school supplies will be given to the first 50 children who receive immunizations at each location.

Each child’s shot records as well as proof of Medicaid coverage or other health insurance, if applicable, must be presented before shots are given.

For more information and to preregister, call (501) 202-1540 . Walk-ins are welcome.

