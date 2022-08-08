ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WLNS

Michigan lawmakers react to passing of Inflation Reduction Act

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Inflation Reduction Act aims to do just what it says, reduce inflation, and it passed the House of Representatives on Friday. Now it’s headed to the desk of President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign it. Now, Michigan-based elected officials reacting to the bill’s passage. “I am thrilled that […]
WLNS

LPD course graduates tackle gang violence in schools

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – More than a dozen officers from around Michigan and the country wrapped up a week-long training on Friday that aims to help their departments better connect with their communities and teach kids skills to keep them out of youth violence. “It feels good to have completed the program and really have […]
WLNS

Vet Fest events helps connect veterans to benefits

FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (WLNS) — Iraq War veteran and Vetlife co-founder Josh Parish, like many veterans, struggled to find assistance after leaving the military. “I was in the initial invasion of Iraq from ’03 to ’04. When I left the military after I got home, I struggled to find my benefits. I really went into what […]
WLNS

Man arrested for ‘slaying’ at GM Orion Assembly plant

UPDATE: (11 a.m.) — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim as Gregory Lanier Robertson of Pontiac. Robertson was killed Thursday in Orion Township. For more details read the story below. OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A 49-year-old Pontiac man was killed at the GM Assembly Plant in Orion Township Thursday morning, according […]
