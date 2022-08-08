Read full article on original website
Poll shows MI voters are watching Jan. 6 committee
More than half of voters, 57%, say they support the select committee's investigation into the attack on the United States Capitol.
‘Whole house shook’: Loud ‘boom’ heard in Utah possibly a meteorite, video shows
An extremely loud boom was heard throughout Utah Saturday morning, shaking homes and alarming Utahns throughout the state.
Michigan lawmakers react to passing of Inflation Reduction Act
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Inflation Reduction Act aims to do just what it says, reduce inflation, and it passed the House of Representatives on Friday. Now it’s headed to the desk of President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign it. Now, Michigan-based elected officials reacting to the bill’s passage. “I am thrilled that […]
New York removes word ‘inmate’ from state laws
New York has amended several state laws to remove the word “inmate” and replace it with “incarcerated person” to refer to people serving prison time.
LPD course graduates tackle gang violence in schools
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – More than a dozen officers from around Michigan and the country wrapped up a week-long training on Friday that aims to help their departments better connect with their communities and teach kids skills to keep them out of youth violence. “It feels good to have completed the program and really have […]
Clean energy coming to more than 1.2K MI public buildings
The Great lakes State has made a 20-year agreement with Consumers Energy to use clean energy at state government buildings for all departments in the Lower Peninsula.
Vet Fest events helps connect veterans to benefits
FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (WLNS) — Iraq War veteran and Vetlife co-founder Josh Parish, like many veterans, struggled to find assistance after leaving the military. “I was in the initial invasion of Iraq from ’03 to ’04. When I left the military after I got home, I struggled to find my benefits. I really went into what […]
Whitmer kidnap plot testimony includes more big talk, bomb making
Talk of attacking federal agents and bomb making was front and center during day three of the Barry Croft and Adam Fox retrial on Thursday.
MSP investigating after boat is stolen in Stockbridge
Michigan State Police are investigating after a boat and a trailer were stolen in Stockbridge.
Man arrested for ‘slaying’ at GM Orion Assembly plant
UPDATE: (11 a.m.) — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim as Gregory Lanier Robertson of Pontiac. Robertson was killed Thursday in Orion Township. For more details read the story below. OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A 49-year-old Pontiac man was killed at the GM Assembly Plant in Orion Township Thursday morning, according […]
