ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Back-to-school drives take over the Queen city

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Summer break is almost over and kids will soon be back in the classroom. Several community groups kicked off back-to-school events throughout the Charlotte area to help families get ready for school. “This is phenomenal, we got bookbags, school supplies, and a lot of good resources...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Keep your kids safe and healthy as they head back to school

This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. It’s that time of the year again. As parents are getting ready to send their kids back to school, there are a ton of questions and concerns about how to keep kids healthy and safe.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Program giving all students access to free school meals ending

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The school year is set to begin and across the country, millions of children will lose access to free meals in school. The federal government is moving away from changes made to help families during the pandemic. This comes as the cost of food rises and more families struggle to make ends meet.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Local family assists adults and children with disabilities with annual fundraising campaign

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Cooper Royall Foundation launched its annual #Coopers8for8, a week-long fundraising campaign that is asking for $8 donations in honor of their son Cooper's 8th birthday. All proceeds will provide funding for children and adults to attend Camp Royall, the oldest camp for Autistic individuals in the country. The campaign runs until Sunday, Aug.14th.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Society
City
Charlotte, NC
WCNC

YouDay: The beauty of fall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — I love this time of year. It's a season when change is in the air. But many years ago fall taught me a great lesson. One day I strolled through a park, amazed at the beauty I saw. All the leaves were displaying beautiful colors. As I admired the beauty this intense revelation came upon me: What I saw as beauty, the leaves saw as their last breath. When leaves change their colors they are literally dying, giving their best before they fall from the tree.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Fifth Third is helping businesses in the Historic West End

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. According to Fifth Third: Fifth Third Bank and Enterprise Community Partners announced the establishment of a neighborhood program to support and revitalize the Historic West End Community. The Neighborhood Investment Program spans over three years with a focus on the Historic West End Community, LISC Charlotte and cross-sector collaborations.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Mia's Big Adventures at Poole Family Farm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. According to Poole Family Farm's website, they bought our farm in summer of 2020. They started a cut flower farm, and filled their barn with all the farm animals! You arrive and are able to pick a vessel for your flowers and head out to cut the ones you like best. There are even blankets, drinks, and picnic tables to sit at and relax. Plus a mud kitchen for the kids!
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Tiktok
WCNC

'We need more talent' | Nearly 20k jobs added in the Charlotte area in recent months

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In the second quarter of 2022, 19,900 new jobs were created in the Charlotte region, according to the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance. "The problem remains that we need more talent. So there's still a lot of openings, and it's a good time to be looking for a job," Kelly O'Brien, the chief advocacy and strategy officer for the Alliance, said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Here's how you can 'adopt' an animal at Grandfather Mountain

LINVILLE, N.C. — Grandfather Mountain just announced a great way to give back to wildlife in our state. The Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation is asking people to "adopt" animals in its care. There are five levels of donations, with some including free passes to the park. There are multiple...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Businesses pushed out of Plaza Midwood and NoDa find new life on Monroe Road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rising rents and properties changing hands are forcing local businesses out of the buildings. Take a stroll down the main strip of Plaza Midwood and you'll see a lot of character -- no store looks the same. Each spot is full of charm. People told WCNC Charlotte the neighborhood is full of life, flavor and authenticity. On one corner is Soul Gastrolounge.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

EV manufacturer downsizing in Charlotte area, dozens of jobs impacted

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Arrival, the London-based electric vehicle maker, has proposed a global "reorganization" of its business, citing "the challenging economic environment" in a statement released in July 2022. Layoffs in Charlotte are one consequence of the company's business restructuring process. This reorganization includes a 30% reduction in spending,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Instagram
WCNC

Huntersville woman turns 105

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The secret to a long life? Working hard and respecting God, according to Ms. Gussie, who celebrated her 105th birthday with her family in Huntersville Wednesday. Gussie grew up on a farm in Greenville, South Carolina. She remembers picking cotton and clearing weeds on the farm...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WCNC

Missing elderly man may be driving to Florida, Charlotte police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An elderly man who went missing from his home on Friday could be trying to drive to Florida, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. CMPD has activated a Silver Alert for 76-year-old Charles "Chick" Anderson. He was last seen at his family's home along Ryder Avenue. Anderson was driving a grey 2017 Dodge Caravan with Florida license plate JBV-B67.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Dangers of directly transferring assets into your children's names

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This morning Attorney Greg McIntyre, from McIntyre Elder Law joined us to talk about a very important decision many seniors find themselves facing at one time or another: whether or not they should transfer their assets into their children's names.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Missing Lancaster child found safe

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A missing 3-year-old Lancaster girl was last seen with her mother was found safe, the Lancaster Police Department said. The department announced in a tweet that the child was found safe overnight Saturday. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just...
LANCASTER, SC
WCNC

Mecklenburg County offering vaccines ahead of upcoming school year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County health officials are offering opportunities for students to get vaccinated ahead of the upcoming school year. Immunization appointments are available at the following locations by calling 704-336-6500:. Southeast Public Health Department (249 Billingsley Rd., Charlotte):. Northwest Health Department (2845 Beatties Ford Rd. Charlotte):. Valerie...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy