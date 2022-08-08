CHARLOTTE, N.C. — I love this time of year. It's a season when change is in the air. But many years ago fall taught me a great lesson. One day I strolled through a park, amazed at the beauty I saw. All the leaves were displaying beautiful colors. As I admired the beauty this intense revelation came upon me: What I saw as beauty, the leaves saw as their last breath. When leaves change their colors they are literally dying, giving their best before they fall from the tree.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO