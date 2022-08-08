ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

PennLive.com

Penn State lands QB commitment for 2023 class

The Nittany Lions have added to their future quarterback room. On Friday afternoon, a James Franklin “#WeAre...Better” tweet was quickly followed with a post from Dowling Catholic (Iowa) QB Jaxon Smolik, who announced that he has committed to Penn State. “WE ARE PENN STATE After further conversations with...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Man killed attacking Ohio FBI office was central Pa. native

The man killed by police Thursday after he tried to breach a Cincinnati-area FBI office was a native of Perry County. Police said Ricky W. Shiffer, 42, fled the scene of the failed break-in travelling north on Interstate 71 in a white Ford Crown Victoria. After a car chase where shots were fired, Shiffer was shot and killed by authorities in Clinton County, Ohio, after a standoff that lasted hours.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
PennLive.com

Take a different look at the Lady Liberty on the Susquehanna River: drone video

If you’ve been passing by the borough of Dauphin, you may have noticed a familiar looking monument located in the middle of the Susquehanna River. The iconic Lady Liberty, arrived just 36 years ago on July 1, 1986. A group of self-described “knuckleheads” snuck out to the middle of the river that year and set the statue in the water in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the original grand lady, New York’s Statue of Liberty.
DAUPHIN, PA
PennLive.com

Thank you, "GO Cumberland!" PennLive letters

I just want to publicly thank the Cumberland County Library System, WellSpan Health, and all the folks involved in the summer GO! Cumberland program at the county libraries. This (inaugural as far as I know) summer reading/hiking program was a hit with our kids as we discovered public parks across the county and had a really good time doing so. I’m sure it was a lot of effort to organize and put together, but our family deeply appreciated it.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Restaurant near Applachian Trail serves hospitality following recent renovations

Following extensive renovations, Duncannon’s historic Doyle Hotel is back with an energetic atmosphere, live music and full tables. Restaurant patrons sing along as local musician Zach Nyce plays a cover of Van Morrison’s Brown Eyed Girl. Weary hikers come in off the Appalachian Trail, ordering cold beers and fresh-cut fries, and sit next to Duncannon locals ready for an evening of fun and relaxation.
DUNCANNON, PA
