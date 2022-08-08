I just want to publicly thank the Cumberland County Library System, WellSpan Health, and all the folks involved in the summer GO! Cumberland program at the county libraries. This (inaugural as far as I know) summer reading/hiking program was a hit with our kids as we discovered public parks across the county and had a really good time doing so. I’m sure it was a lot of effort to organize and put together, but our family deeply appreciated it.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO