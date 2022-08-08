Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Penn State lands QB commitment for 2023 class
The Nittany Lions have added to their future quarterback room. On Friday afternoon, a James Franklin “#WeAre...Better” tweet was quickly followed with a post from Dowling Catholic (Iowa) QB Jaxon Smolik, who announced that he has committed to Penn State. “WE ARE PENN STATE After further conversations with...
Penn State QB target is back on the market; freshman RBs continue to generate buzz, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature a development in the Lions’ quest to find a 2023 quarterback, plus a pair of freshman running backs continue to deliver on their hype. Three-star prospect Jaxon Smolik announced on Thursday that he was de-committing from Tulane and reopening his recruitment....
Hollidaysburg to play for Little League Mid-Atlantic Region title; Friday game on ESPN
Pennsylvania Little League champion Hollidaysburg has advanced to the Mid-Atlantic Region final after dropping Northwest Washington LL 13-0 Thursday. Chase Link and Jackson Boob belted home runs and Caleb Detrick went 2-for-2 with three RBIs vs. the Washington D.C. franchise that managed a single hit off pitchers Brody Dull and Link in the four-inning game.
Central Dauphin gearing up for tough season-opener against Central York
The heat cut Central Dauphin, and for that matter much of central Pa., a break Friday morning and as the Rams made it onto the field just before 10 a.m. for another heat acclimation practice the temps were tolerable. Especially considering how the week began — it felt like 105...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pa. champ Hollidaysburg drops Delaware, is bound for Little League World Series in Williamsport
Pennsylvania will be represented well at the Little League World Series. Hollidaysburg wrapped up a Mid-Atlantic Region title Friday by downing Delaware 7-3, meaning the state champion is bound for Williamsport.
Man killed attacking Ohio FBI office was central Pa. native
The man killed by police Thursday after he tried to breach a Cincinnati-area FBI office was a native of Perry County. Police said Ricky W. Shiffer, 42, fled the scene of the failed break-in travelling north on Interstate 71 in a white Ford Crown Victoria. After a car chase where shots were fired, Shiffer was shot and killed by authorities in Clinton County, Ohio, after a standoff that lasted hours.
Inmate who helped break up drug operation inside Lewisburg prison blasts prosecutors in Pa.
WILLIAMSPORT-Federal prosecutors in the Pennsylvania’s Middle District have been accused of showing a “blatant disregard” for an inmate’s substantial assistance in curtailing a major drug operation inside the Lewisburg Federal Penitentiary. Rayful Edmond III claimed Friday in a court filing federal prosecutors have breached a 1999-2000...
Take a different look at the Lady Liberty on the Susquehanna River: drone video
If you’ve been passing by the borough of Dauphin, you may have noticed a familiar looking monument located in the middle of the Susquehanna River. The iconic Lady Liberty, arrived just 36 years ago on July 1, 1986. A group of self-described “knuckleheads” snuck out to the middle of the river that year and set the statue in the water in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the original grand lady, New York’s Statue of Liberty.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lawyer sworn in to replace district judge jailed for corruption of minors
Newport’s Magisterial District Court 41-3-04 has a new judge. Sworn in on July 18, with his grandchildren holding the Bible for his oath, Juniata Twp resident Jeffrey John Wood, 69, is ready to serve his community. Having had nearly 40 years of legal experience, Wood brings a lot to...
Art on Tour offers venues for central Pa. works: ‘We love looking at it’
Duncannon resident and artist Connie Betz has found a new venue for her paintings, thanks to Perry County Council of the Arts’ Art on Tour program. The program provides opportunities for local artists to display their work across central Pennsylvania. Betz’s oil paintings are on display at the Babs Curran Senior Center in Duncannon.
Cumberland County cop won’t face criminal charges after crash that killed repairman
An off-duty East Pennsboro police sergeant could have avoided killing a service worker on Interstate 81 last spring with safer driving, but his actions did not merit criminal charges, the Dauphin County district attorney ruled last week. District Attorney Fran Chardo told PennLive his office has declined to file any...
Man left mom with dementia alone, stole $88K because ‘times were tough’: police
A 63-year-old man stole more than $88,000 from his elderly mother, who has Alzheimer’s, and left her to fend for herself in a hotel room after their home burned down, Cumberland County prosecutors said. The district attorney’s office charged David Bilbay, of Bellefonte, Centre County, with financial exploitation of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PennDOT posts plans online for 4 bridge replacement projects in Perry County in 2024
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has posted plans online for four bridge replacement projects slated in Perry County in 2024. The projects are currently in the design phase and construction work is expected to take place in the 2024 construction season. A digital version of the information for all four...
Cumberland County shooting that wounded 1 remains under investigation
CARLISLE - Borough police said Saturday they are continuing to investigate an early morning shooting near the intersection of East Louther and North East streets that left one man hospitalized. No charges have been filed and the shooter remains at large. Sgt. Joshua Bucher said officers were called to the...
Saturday morning shooting in Cumberland County under investigation: police
Police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting that happened in Carlisle that injured one person. The shooting, which occurred on the 100 block of North East Street at around 8:50 a.m., was an isolated incident, according to Carlisle Borough Police. One victim, whom police believe was the intended target, is...
Thank you, “GO Cumberland!” PennLive letters
I just want to publicly thank the Cumberland County Library System, WellSpan Health, and all the folks involved in the summer GO! Cumberland program at the county libraries. This (inaugural as far as I know) summer reading/hiking program was a hit with our kids as we discovered public parks across the county and had a really good time doing so. I’m sure it was a lot of effort to organize and put together, but our family deeply appreciated it.
Feds, police lacked probable cause to break in, search Pa. home: lawsuit
WILLIAMSPORT-A search of a Williamsport home that did not result in any charges has led to a federal lawsuit against the FBI, U.S. Marshals, up to five unnamed city police officers and Agent Tyson Havens of the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit. The complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. Middle District...
Historic Clark’s Ferry Tavern receives $500,000 grant for renovations
Duncannon’s historic Clark’s Ferry Tavern, at 603 N Market St., is receiving a $500,000 Appalachian Regional Commission grant for the renovation of the building into an official Perry County “Welcome and Interpretative Center.”. The grant is the result of an extensive application process, and is much welcomed,...
Restaurant near Applachian Trail serves hospitality following recent renovations
Following extensive renovations, Duncannon’s historic Doyle Hotel is back with an energetic atmosphere, live music and full tables. Restaurant patrons sing along as local musician Zach Nyce plays a cover of Van Morrison’s Brown Eyed Girl. Weary hikers come in off the Appalachian Trail, ordering cold beers and fresh-cut fries, and sit next to Duncannon locals ready for an evening of fun and relaxation.
Millersburg man arrested after police investigate threats, find cache of guns
A Millersburg man was arrested on firearms and other charges Friday after a police investigation triggered by threats of violence found he’d lied during an attempt to purchase a handgun last fall. Evan K. Etzweiler, 23, was taken into custody after a search of his residence that uncovered at...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
175K+
Followers
72K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0